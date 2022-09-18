Lions running back D'Andre Swift has been one of the potential Fantasy football breakouts in recent seasons, but a combination of injuries and a poor supporting cast have led to disappointing results. However, Swift put together a massive performance in Week 1 against the Eagles, rushing for 144 yards and a touchdown while also catching three passes for 31 yards. Now, Swift is looking like a must-start in Week 2 Fantasy football lineups against the Commanders on Sunday. Not all Fantasy football start-sit decisions are so easy and making sure that you optimize your lineups every week is critical to season-long success. That's why you'll want a reliable set of Week 2 Fantasy football rankings before you make any big decisions. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 2 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Brown brought in 10 of 13 targets for 155 yards in the Eagles' 38-35 win over the Lions. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Week 2 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Broncos running back Javonte Williams. The second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft split touches with Melvin Gordon during his rookie season, producing 1,216 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns. Even with Gordon back on a one-year deal, it's become clear that Denver has bigger plans for Williams going forward and his involvement in the passing game was particularly encouraging last week.

With the Broncos trailing for the majority of the game against the Seahawks in Week 1, Williams was targeted 12 times and hauled in 11 receptions for 65 yards. He also carried the ball seven times for 43 yards and out-touched Gordon 18-14. Now, Williams gets a juicy matchup against the Texans, who gave up 177 rushing yards to the Colts win Week 1 with Jonathan Taylor producing 175 yards from scrimmage and a score. That's why the model ranks Williams as a top-10 option at running back for Week 2.

And a massive shocker: Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who led the league with 5,316 passing yards last season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10 at his position. Brady led the Buccaneers to a Week 1 victory over the Cowboys, but he finished with just 212 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Brady and the Bucs will face a familiar foe on Sunday when they travel to New Orleans to play the Saints. In his last meeting against New Orleans, Brady completed just 26 of 48 pass attempts for 214 yards and zero touchdowns. He's now thrown for 215 yards or fewer in three of his last four meetings against the Saints. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Brady is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 2.

