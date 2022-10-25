It seemed like the waiver wire run for Week 8 was going to be pretty straightforward coming out of Sunday: If Michael Carter was available, you were going to drop a bunch of FAB on him; if he wasn't, you'd go with Gus Edwards. Easy.
But the Jets decision to trade for James Robinson seemingly threw a wrench in those plans. They lost Breece Hall for the season, and their reaction was to immediately trade for a guy who has been an RB1 before. Why would you break the bank for Carter in those circumstances?
In his write-up of the deal Monday night, Dave Richard argues you probably shouldn't:
"Carter is obviously worth rostering but isn't likely to be any better than a No. 3 running back for however long Robinson makes an impact. He should still be on the hook for at least 10 touches per week and roughly 40% of the snaps with the Jets, but it's unlikely he'll be used regularly in high-value situations like near the goal line."
I don't necessarily agree, though you'll have to keep reading today's newsletter to see why -- in the industry, we call that a tease.
Tomorrow, we'll have Heath Cummings' previews for each position plus some trade advice coming out of Week 7
Here's where I disagree with Dave. Not strenuously, mind you, but I do think Carter is still a big prize on waivers in the 35-ish% of CBS Fantasy leagues where he's still available.
Mostly because I just don't think Robinson is much of a threat at this point. He broke a couple of long runs early on in the season that made his numbers look pretty good, but even on those plays, Robinson didn't exactly look fast -- he got big holes, he hit them hard, and it gave him enough of a head start that the defense couldn't catch up to him. But he's done practically nothing since Week 3, when he had a 50-yard touchdown and another 20-yard run, one of four runs he had of at least 20 yards in the first three games.
His longest run since then? 14 yards. All told, 38% of his rushing yards for the season came on those four runs, and he's averaging 3.7 yards per carry and 3.3 yards per target in four games since. He was so bad the Jaguars didn't even give him a touch in Week 7 before trading him -- he had one lone target on his 12 snaps, a deep shot Robinson never really had a chance on, probably because of the lack of speed.
This is all to say, if Carter shows a bit of life, I think he can run away with this job. Robinson will be present because the Jets want to use two backs, and he might even take enough goal-line work to be a real thorn in the side of Carter's Fantasy value. But I'm ranking Carter as a top-24 back for Week 8, and those kinds of players aren't usually available on the waiver wire. You should take advantage of this one if he's out there in your league
Here are the rest of Jamey Eisenberg's top targets on waivers for Week 8:
Jamey Eisenberg's top targets
- Michael Carter, RB, Jets
- Gus Edwards, RB, Ravens
- D'Onta Foreman/Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers
- Greg Dulcich, TE, Broncos
- Daniel Jones, QB, Giants
📈Week 8 Rankings📉
Here are my initial rankings for Week 8, but you should check out the links below for more of my thoughts on more than 90 players for Week 8 at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. And those will be updated throughout the week, so make sure you keep them handy for when you're setting your lineups. These are all for PPR leagues:
Quarterbacks
- Josh Allen @GB
- Jalen Hurts vs. PIT
- Lamar Jackson @TB
- Joe Burrow @CLE
- Kyler Murray @MIN
- Tom Brady vs. BAL
- Dak Prescott vs. CHI
- Tua Tagovailoa @DET
- Kirk Cousins vs. ARI
- Matthew Stafford vs. SF
- Derek Carr @NO
- Geno Smith vs. NYG
- Justin Fields @DAL
- Trevor Lawrence vs. DEN
- Aaron Rodgers @BUF
- Andy Dalton vs. LV
- Taylor Heinicke @IND
- Jared Goff vs. MIA
- Russell Wilson @JAX
- Kenny Pickett @PHI
- Daniel Jones @SEA
- Marcus Mariota vs. CAR
- Jimmy Garoppolo @LAR
- Sam Ehlinger vs. WAS
- Davis Mills vs. TEN
- Jacoby Brissett vs. CIN
- Mac Jones @NYJ
- Ryan Tannehill @HOU
- Zach Wilson vs. NE
- P.J. Walker @ATL
Running backs
- Saquon Barkley @SEA
- Jonathan Taylor vs. WAS
- Josh Jacobs @NO
- Alvin Kamara vs. LV
- Derrick Henry @HOU
- Christian McCaffrey @LAR
- Leonard Fournette vs. BAL
- Joe Mixon @CLE
- Rhamondre Stevenson @NYJ
- Kenneth Walker vs. NYG
- Dalvin Cook vs. ARI
- Nick Chubb vs. CIN
- Aaron Jones @BUF
- Travis Etienne vs. DEN
- Eno Benjamin @MIN
- Darrell Henderson vs. SF
- Miles Sanders vs. PIT
- Dameon Pierce vs. TEN
- Ezekiel Elliott vs. CHI
- Michael Carter vs. NE
- Raheem Mostert @DET
- Jamaal Williams vs. MIA
- Devin Singletary @GB
- Najee Harris @PHI
- Antonio Gibson @IND
- David Montgomery @DAL
- Tyler Allgeier vs. CAR
- D'Onta Foreman @ATL
- Gus Edwards @TB
- Melvin Gordon @JAX
- Tony Pollard vs. CHI
- Nyheim Hines vs. WAS
- Khalil Herbert @DAL
- Chuba Hubbard @ATL
- Brian Robinson Jr. @IND
- Kareem Hunt vs. CIN
- A.J. Dillon @BUF
- Latavius Murray @JAX
- Damien Harris @NYJ
- Rex Burkhead vs. TEN
- Keaontay Ingram @MIN
- Rachaad White vs. BAL
- Mark Ingram vs. LV
- Jeff Wilson @LAR
- Dontrell Hilliard @HOU
- Craig Reynolds vs. MIA
- Kenyan Drake @TB
- Kenneth Gainwell vs. PIT
- Alexander Mattison vs. ARI
- J.D. McKissic @IND
- Jaylen Warren @PHI
- Benny Snell vs. CAR
- Malcolm Brown vs. SF
- Chase Edmonds @DET
- Samaje Perine @CLE
- DeeJay Dallas vs. NYG
- Justice Hill @TB
- James Cook @GB
Wide receivers
- Cooper Kupp vs. SF
- Justin Jefferson vs. ARI
- Tyreek Hill @DET
- Stefon Diggs @GB
- Ja'Marr Chase @CLE
- Davante Adams @NO
- A.J. Brown vs. PIT
- Chris Godwin vs. BAL
- DeAndre Hopkins @MIN
- Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. MIA
- Tee Higgins @CLE
- Deebo Samuel @LAR
- Mike Evans vs. BAL
- CeeDee Lamb vs. CHI
- Jaylen Waddle @DET
- Chris Olave vs. LV
- DeVonta Smith vs. PIT
- Tyler Lockett vs. NYG
- Amari Cooper vs. CIN
- Gabe Davis @GB
- Michael Pittman vs. WAS
- Brandin Cooks vs. TEN
- Christian Kirk vs. DEN
- Courtland Sutton @JAX
- Terry McLaurin @IND
- Jakobi Meyers @NYJ
- Adam Thielen vs. ARI
- Hunter Renfrow @NO
- Jerry Jeudy @JAX
- Wan'Dale Robinson @SEA
- Diontae Johnson @PHI
- Brandon Aiyuk @LAR
- George Pickens @PHI
- Curtis Samuel @IND
- D.J. Moore @ATL
- Rondale Moore @MIN
- Michael Gallup vs. CHI
- Allen Robinson vs. SF
- Josh Reynolds vs. MIA
- Romeo Doubs @BUF
- Rashod Bateman @TB
- Drake London vs. CAR
- Darnell Mooney @DAL
- Tyler Boyd @CLE
- Chase Claypool @PHI
- Ben Skowronek vs. SF
- Alec Pierce vs. WAS
- Robert Woods @HOU
- Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. CIN
- Zay Jones vs. DEN
- Darius Slayton @SEA
- Garrett Wilson vs. NE
- Marquise Goodwin vs. NYG
- Isaiah McKenzie @GB
- Parris Campbell vs. WAS
- Mack Hollins @NO
- Devin Duvernay @TB
- DeVante Parker @NYJ
- Trent Sherfield @DET
- K.J. Osborn vs. ARI
Tight ends
- Mark Andrews @TB
- Dallas Goedert vs. PIT
- George Kittle @LAR
- Tyler Higbee vs. SF
- Pat Freiermuth @PHI
- Zach Ertz @MIN
- T.J. Hockenson vs. MIA
- Evan Engram vs. DEN
- Robert Tonyan @BUF
- Dalton Schultz vs. CHI
- Kyle Pitts vs. CAR
- Hayden Hurst @CLE
- Foster Moreau @NO
- Tyler Conklin vs. NE
- Juwan Johnson vs. LV
- Mike Gesicki @DET
- Dawson Knox @GB
- Irv Smith vs. ARI
- Taysom Hill vs. LV
- Cade Otton vs. BAL
- Noah Fant vs. NYG
- Kylen Granson vs. WAS
- Greg Dulcich @JAX
- Will Dissly vs. NYG
Top-150 Flex Rankings
- Cooper Kupp vs. SF
- Justin Jefferson vs. ARI
- Tyreek Hill @DET
- Saquon Barkley @SEA
- Jonathan Taylor vs. WAS
- Josh Jacobs @NO
- Stefon Diggs @GB
- Alvin Kamara vs. LV
- Ja'Marr Chase @CLE
- Derrick Henry @HOU
- Christian McCaffrey @LAR
- Davante Adams @NO
- Leonard Fournette vs. BAL
- A.J. Brown vs. PIT
- Joe Mixon @CLE
- Rhamondre Stevenson @NYJ
- Chris Godwin vs. BAL
- Kenneth Walker vs. NYG
- DeAndre Hopkins @MIN
- Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. MIA
- Tee Higgins @CLE
- Dalvin Cook vs. ARI
- Nick Chubb vs. CIN
- Aaron Jones @BUF
- Deebo Samuel @LAR
- Travis Etienne vs. DEN
- Eno Benjamin @MIN
- Darrell Henderson vs. SF
- Miles Sanders vs. PIT
- Mike Evans vs. BAL
- CeeDee Lamb vs. CHI
- Dameon Pierce vs. TEN
- Ezekiel Elliott vs. CHI
- Jaylen Waddle @DET
- Chris Olave vs. LV
- DeVonta Smith vs. PIT
- Mark Andrews @TB
- Tyler Lockett vs. NYG
- Amari Cooper vs. CIN
- Michael Carter vs. NE
- Raheem Mostert @DET
- Jamaal Williams vs. MIA
- Dallas Goedert vs. PIT
- Gabe Davis @GB
- Michael Pittman vs. WAS
- Brandin Cooks vs. TEN
- Christian Kirk vs. DEN
- Courtland Sutton @JAX
- Terry McLaurin @IND
- Jakobi Meyers @NYJ
- George Kittle @LAR
- Devin Singletary @GB
- Tyler Higbee vs. SF
- Adam Thielen vs. ARI
- Najee Harris @PHI
- Hunter Renfrow @NO
- Jerry Jeudy @JAX
- Antonio Gibson @IND
- Wan'Dale Robinson @SEA
- Diontae Johnson @PHI
- Brandon Aiyuk @LAR
- George Pickens @PHI
- Curtis Samuel @IND
- D.J. Moore @ATL
- David Montgomery @DAL
- Rondale Moore @MIN
- Michael Gallup vs. CHI
- Pat Freiermuth @PHI
- Allen Robinson vs. SF
- Zach Ertz @MIN
- Tyler Allgeier vs. CAR
- T.J. Hockenson vs. MIA
- Josh Reynolds vs. MIA
- Romeo Doubs @BUF
- D'Onta Foreman @ATL
- Rashod Bateman @TB
- Evan Engram vs. DEN
- Drake London vs. CAR
- Darnell Mooney @DAL
- Gus Edwards @TB
- Tyler Boyd @CLE
- Melvin Gordon @JAX
- Robert Tonyan @BUF
- Chase Claypool @PHI
- Ben Skowronek vs. SF
- Tony Pollard vs. CHI
- Dalton Schultz vs. CHI
- Nyheim Hines vs. WAS
- Alec Pierce vs. WAS
- Robert Woods @HOU
- Kyle Pitts vs. CAR
- Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. CIN
- Khalil Herbert @DAL
- Zay Jones vs. DEN
- Chuba Hubbard @ATL
- Darius Slayton @SEA
- Hayden Hurst @CLE
- Garrett Wilson vs. NE
- Brian Robinson Jr. @IND
- Kareem Hunt vs. CIN
- Foster Moreau @NO
- A.J. Dillon @BUF
- Marquise Goodwin vs. NYG
- Latavius Murray @JAX
- Damien Harris @NYJ
- Rex Burkhead vs. TEN
- Isaiah McKenzie @GB
- James Robinson vs. DEN
- Tyler Conklin vs. NE
- Parris Campbell vs. WAS
- Juwan Johnson vs. LV
- Keaontay Ingram @MIN
- Mack Hollins @NO
- Devin Duvernay @TB
- James Robinson vs. NE
- DeVante Parker @NYJ
- Trent Sherfield @DET
- Rachaad White vs. BAL
- Mark Ingram vs. LV
- K.J. Osborn vs. ARI
- Mike Gesicki @DET
- Dawson Knox @GB
- Robbie Anderson @MIN
- Jeff Wilson @LAR
- Irv Smith vs. ARI
- Taysom Hill vs. LV
- Cade Otton vs. BAL
- Richie James @SEA
- Dontrell Hilliard @HOU
- Craig Reynolds vs. MIA
- Marquez Callaway vs. LV
- Kenyan Drake @TB
- Kenneth Gainwell vs. PIT
- Sammy Watkins @BUF
- Alexander Mattison vs. ARI
- J.D. McKissic @IND
- Noah Fant vs. NYG
- Kylen Granson vs. WAS
- Greg Dulcich @JAX
- Will Dissly vs. NYG
- Jaylen Warren @PHI
- Kyle Philips @HOU
- Noah Brown vs. CHI
- Benny Snell vs. CAR
- Tyquan Thornton @NYJ
- Malcolm Brown vs. SF
- Hunter Henry @NYJ
- Russell Gage vs. BAL
- Khalil Shakir @GB
- Olamide Zaccheaus vs. CAR