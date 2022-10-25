daniel-jones-jaguars-g.jpg
Getty Images

It seemed like the waiver wire run for Week 8 was going to be pretty straightforward coming out of Sunday: If Michael Carter was available, you were going to drop a bunch of FAB on him; if he wasn't, you'd go with Gus Edwards. Easy. 

But the Jets decision to trade for James Robinson seemingly threw a wrench in those plans. They lost Breece Hall for the season, and their reaction was to immediately trade for a guy who has been an RB1 before. Why would you break the bank for Carter in those circumstances? 

In his write-up of the deal Monday night, Dave Richard argues you probably shouldn't:

"Carter is obviously worth rostering but isn't likely to be any better than a No. 3 running back for however long Robinson makes an impact. He should still be on the hook for at least 10 touches per week and roughly 40% of the snaps with the Jets, but it's unlikely he'll be used regularly in high-value situations like near the goal line."

I don't necessarily agree, though you'll have to keep reading today's newsletter to see why -- in the industry, we call that a tease. Also in today's newsletter, you'll find Jamey Eisenberg's top waiver-wire targets for Week 8 along with my initial rankings for each position. And, for more help with injuries and waiver claims, make sure you tune in to Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ at noon ET today as we talk about the latest injuries and storylines. And for more help locking in your waiver-wire claims make sure you're subscribed to the FFT YouTube channel, where we'll be taking your questions live for an hour starting at 8 p.m. 

Tomorrow, we'll have Heath Cummings' previews for each position plus some trade advice coming out of Week 7 -- email your trade questions to Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com with the subject line "#AskFFT" to be included. And here's what else we've got on tap in today's newsletter: 

  • ➕Top Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
  • 📈Week 8 Rankings First Look📉

➕Top Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets

usatsi-khalil-herbert-bears.jpg
Oct 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. USA TODAY Sports

Here's where I disagree with Dave. Not strenuously, mind you, but I do think Carter is still a big prize on waivers in the 35-ish% of CBS Fantasy leagues where he's still available.

Mostly because I just don't think Robinson is much of a threat at this point. He broke a couple of long runs early on in the season that made his numbers look pretty good, but even on those plays, Robinson didn't exactly look fast -- he got big holes, he hit them hard, and it gave him enough of a head start that the defense couldn't catch up to him. But he's done practically nothing since Week 3, when he had a 50-yard touchdown and another 20-yard run, one of four runs he had of at least 20 yards in the first three games. 

His longest run since then? 14 yards. All told, 38% of his rushing yards for the season came on those four runs, and he's averaging 3.7 yards per carry and 3.3 yards per target in four games since. He was so bad the Jaguars didn't even give him a touch in Week 7 before trading him -- he had one lone target on his 12 snaps, a deep shot Robinson never really had a chance on, probably because of the lack of speed. 

This is all to say, if Carter shows a bit of life, I think he can run away with this job. Robinson will be present because the Jets want to use two backs, and he might even take enough goal-line work to be a real thorn in the side of Carter's Fantasy value. But I'm ranking Carter as a top-24 back for Week 8, and those kinds of players aren't usually available on the waiver wire. You should take advantage of this one if he's out there in your league

Here are the rest of Jamey Eisenberg's top targets on waivers for Week 8:

Jamey Eisenberg's top targets

  1. Michael Carter, RB, Jets 
  2. Gus Edwards, RB, Ravens
  3. D'Onta Foreman/Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers
  4. Greg Dulcich, TE, Broncos
  5. Daniel Jones, QB, Giants

📈Week 8 Rankings📉

usatsi-mark-andrews-lamar-jackson-ravens.jpg
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 02: Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. USATSI

Here are my initial rankings for Week 8, but you should check out the links below for more of my thoughts on more than 90 players for Week 8 at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. And those will be updated throughout the week, so make sure you keep them handy for when you're setting your lineups. These are all for PPR leagues:

Quarterbacks

  1. Josh Allen @GB
  2. Jalen Hurts vs. PIT
  3. Lamar Jackson @TB
  4. Joe Burrow @CLE
  5. Kyler Murray @MIN
  6. Tom Brady vs. BAL
  7. Dak Prescott vs. CHI
  8. Tua Tagovailoa @DET
  9. Kirk Cousins vs. ARI
  10. Matthew Stafford vs. SF
  11. Derek Carr @NO
  12. Geno Smith vs. NYG
  13. Justin Fields @DAL
  14. Trevor Lawrence vs. DEN
  15. Aaron Rodgers @BUF
  16. Andy Dalton vs. LV
  17. Taylor Heinicke @IND
  18. Jared Goff vs. MIA
  19. Russell Wilson @JAX
  20. Kenny Pickett @PHI
  21. Daniel Jones @SEA
  22. Marcus Mariota vs. CAR
  23. Jimmy Garoppolo @LAR
  24. Sam Ehlinger vs. WAS
  25. Davis Mills vs. TEN
  26. Jacoby Brissett vs. CIN
  27. Mac Jones @NYJ
  28. Ryan Tannehill @HOU
  29. Zach Wilson vs. NE
  30. P.J. Walker @ATL

Running backs

  1. Saquon Barkley @SEA
  2. Jonathan Taylor vs. WAS
  3. Josh Jacobs @NO
  4. Alvin Kamara vs. LV
  5. Derrick Henry @HOU
  6. Christian McCaffrey @LAR
  7. Leonard Fournette vs. BAL
  8. Joe Mixon @CLE
  9. Rhamondre Stevenson @NYJ
  10. Kenneth Walker vs. NYG
  11. Dalvin Cook vs. ARI
  12. Nick Chubb vs. CIN
  13. Aaron Jones @BUF
  14. Travis Etienne vs. DEN
  15. Eno Benjamin @MIN
  16. Darrell Henderson vs. SF
  17. Miles Sanders vs. PIT
  18. Dameon Pierce vs. TEN
  19. Ezekiel Elliott vs. CHI
  20. Michael Carter vs. NE
  21. Raheem Mostert @DET
  22. Jamaal Williams vs. MIA
  23. Devin Singletary @GB
  24. Najee Harris @PHI
  25. Antonio Gibson @IND
  26. David Montgomery @DAL
  27. Tyler Allgeier vs. CAR
  28. D'Onta Foreman @ATL
  29. Gus Edwards @TB
  30. Melvin Gordon @JAX
  31. Tony Pollard vs. CHI
  32. Nyheim Hines vs. WAS
  33. Khalil Herbert @DAL
  34. Chuba Hubbard @ATL
  35. Brian Robinson Jr. @IND
  36. Kareem Hunt vs. CIN
  37. A.J. Dillon @BUF
  38. Latavius Murray @JAX
  39. Damien Harris @NYJ
  40. Rex Burkhead vs. TEN
  41. James Robinson vs. DEN
  42. Keaontay Ingram @MIN
  43. James Robinson vs. NE
  44. Rachaad White vs. BAL
  45. Mark Ingram vs. LV
  46. Jeff Wilson @LAR
  47. Dontrell Hilliard @HOU
  48. Craig Reynolds vs. MIA
  49. Kenyan Drake @TB
  50. Kenneth Gainwell vs. PIT
  51. Alexander Mattison vs. ARI
  52. J.D. McKissic @IND
  53. Jaylen Warren @PHI
  54. Benny Snell vs. CAR
  55. Malcolm Brown vs. SF
  56. Chase Edmonds @DET
  57. Samaje Perine @CLE
  58. DeeJay Dallas vs. NYG
  59. Justice Hill @TB
  60. James Cook @GB

Wide receivers

  1. Cooper Kupp vs. SF
  2. Justin Jefferson vs. ARI
  3. Tyreek Hill @DET
  4. Stefon Diggs @GB
  5. Ja'Marr Chase @CLE
  6. Davante Adams @NO
  7. A.J. Brown vs. PIT
  8. Chris Godwin vs. BAL
  9. DeAndre Hopkins @MIN
  10. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. MIA
  11. Tee Higgins @CLE
  12. Deebo Samuel @LAR
  13. Mike Evans vs. BAL
  14. CeeDee Lamb vs. CHI
  15. Jaylen Waddle @DET
  16. Chris Olave vs. LV
  17. DeVonta Smith vs. PIT
  18. Tyler Lockett vs. NYG
  19. Amari Cooper vs. CIN
  20. Gabe Davis @GB
  21. Michael Pittman vs. WAS
  22. Brandin Cooks vs. TEN
  23. Christian Kirk vs. DEN
  24. Courtland Sutton @JAX
  25. Terry McLaurin @IND
  26. Jakobi Meyers @NYJ
  27. Adam Thielen vs. ARI
  28. Hunter Renfrow @NO
  29. Jerry Jeudy @JAX
  30. Wan'Dale Robinson @SEA
  31. Diontae Johnson @PHI
  32. Brandon Aiyuk @LAR
  33. George Pickens @PHI
  34. Curtis Samuel @IND
  35. D.J. Moore @ATL
  36. Rondale Moore @MIN
  37. Michael Gallup vs. CHI
  38. Allen Robinson vs. SF
  39. Josh Reynolds vs. MIA
  40. Romeo Doubs @BUF
  41. Rashod Bateman @TB
  42. Drake London vs. CAR
  43. Darnell Mooney @DAL
  44. Tyler Boyd @CLE
  45. Chase Claypool @PHI
  46. Ben Skowronek vs. SF
  47. Alec Pierce vs. WAS
  48. Robert Woods @HOU
  49. Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. CIN
  50. Zay Jones vs. DEN
  51. Darius Slayton @SEA
  52. Garrett Wilson vs. NE
  53. Marquise Goodwin vs. NYG
  54. Isaiah McKenzie @GB
  55. Parris Campbell vs. WAS
  56. Mack Hollins @NO
  57. Devin Duvernay @TB
  58. DeVante Parker @NYJ
  59. Trent Sherfield @DET
  60. K.J. Osborn vs. ARI

Tight ends

  1. Mark Andrews @TB
  2. Dallas Goedert vs. PIT
  3. George Kittle @LAR
  4. Tyler Higbee vs. SF
  5. Pat Freiermuth @PHI
  6. Zach Ertz @MIN
  7. T.J. Hockenson vs. MIA
  8. Evan Engram vs. DEN
  9. Robert Tonyan @BUF
  10. Dalton Schultz vs. CHI
  11. Kyle Pitts vs. CAR
  12. Hayden Hurst @CLE
  13. Foster Moreau @NO
  14. Tyler Conklin vs. NE
  15. Juwan Johnson vs. LV
  16. Mike Gesicki @DET
  17. Dawson Knox @GB
  18. Irv Smith vs. ARI
  19. Taysom Hill vs. LV
  20. Cade Otton vs. BAL
  21. Noah Fant vs. NYG
  22. Kylen Granson vs. WAS
  23. Greg Dulcich @JAX
  24. Will Dissly vs. NYG

Top-150 Flex Rankings

  1. Cooper Kupp vs. SF
  2. Justin Jefferson vs. ARI
  3. Tyreek Hill @DET
  4. Saquon Barkley @SEA
  5. Jonathan Taylor vs. WAS
  6. Josh Jacobs @NO
  7. Stefon Diggs @GB
  8. Alvin Kamara vs. LV
  9. Ja'Marr Chase @CLE
  10. Derrick Henry @HOU
  11. Christian McCaffrey @LAR
  12. Davante Adams @NO
  13. Leonard Fournette vs. BAL
  14. A.J. Brown vs. PIT
  15. Joe Mixon @CLE
  16. Rhamondre Stevenson @NYJ
  17. Chris Godwin vs. BAL
  18. Kenneth Walker vs. NYG
  19. DeAndre Hopkins @MIN
  20. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. MIA
  21. Tee Higgins @CLE
  22. Dalvin Cook vs. ARI
  23. Nick Chubb vs. CIN
  24. Aaron Jones @BUF
  25. Deebo Samuel @LAR
  26. Travis Etienne vs. DEN
  27. Eno Benjamin @MIN
  28. Darrell Henderson vs. SF
  29. Miles Sanders vs. PIT
  30. Mike Evans vs. BAL
  31. CeeDee Lamb vs. CHI
  32. Dameon Pierce vs. TEN
  33. Ezekiel Elliott vs. CHI
  34. Jaylen Waddle @DET
  35. Chris Olave vs. LV
  36. DeVonta Smith vs. PIT
  37. Mark Andrews @TB
  38. Tyler Lockett vs. NYG
  39. Amari Cooper vs. CIN
  40. Michael Carter vs. NE
  41. Raheem Mostert @DET
  42. Jamaal Williams vs. MIA
  43. Dallas Goedert vs. PIT
  44. Gabe Davis @GB
  45. Michael Pittman vs. WAS
  46. Brandin Cooks vs. TEN
  47. Christian Kirk vs. DEN
  48. Courtland Sutton @JAX
  49. Terry McLaurin @IND
  50. Jakobi Meyers @NYJ
  51. George Kittle @LAR
  52. Devin Singletary @GB
  53. Tyler Higbee vs. SF
  54. Adam Thielen vs. ARI
  55. Najee Harris @PHI
  56. Hunter Renfrow @NO
  57. Jerry Jeudy @JAX
  58. Antonio Gibson @IND
  59. Wan'Dale Robinson @SEA
  60. Diontae Johnson @PHI
  61. Brandon Aiyuk @LAR
  62. George Pickens @PHI
  63. Curtis Samuel @IND
  64. D.J. Moore @ATL
  65. David Montgomery @DAL
  66. Rondale Moore @MIN
  67. Michael Gallup vs. CHI
  68. Pat Freiermuth @PHI
  69. Allen Robinson vs. SF
  70. Zach Ertz @MIN
  71. Tyler Allgeier vs. CAR
  72. T.J. Hockenson vs. MIA
  73. Josh Reynolds vs. MIA
  74. Romeo Doubs @BUF
  75. D'Onta Foreman @ATL
  76. Rashod Bateman @TB
  77. Evan Engram vs. DEN
  78. Drake London vs. CAR
  79. Darnell Mooney @DAL
  80. Gus Edwards @TB
  81. Tyler Boyd @CLE
  82. Melvin Gordon @JAX
  83. Robert Tonyan @BUF
  84. Chase Claypool @PHI
  85. Ben Skowronek vs. SF
  86. Tony Pollard vs. CHI
  87. Dalton Schultz vs. CHI
  88. Nyheim Hines vs. WAS
  89. Alec Pierce vs. WAS
  90. Robert Woods @HOU
  91. Kyle Pitts vs. CAR
  92. Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. CIN
  93. Khalil Herbert @DAL
  94. Zay Jones vs. DEN
  95. Chuba Hubbard @ATL
  96. Darius Slayton @SEA
  97. Hayden Hurst @CLE
  98. Garrett Wilson vs. NE
  99. Brian Robinson Jr. @IND
  100. Kareem Hunt vs. CIN
  101. Foster Moreau @NO
  102. A.J. Dillon @BUF
  103. Marquise Goodwin vs. NYG
  104. Latavius Murray @JAX
  105. Damien Harris @NYJ
  106. Rex Burkhead vs. TEN
  107. Isaiah McKenzie @GB
  108. James Robinson vs. DEN
  109. Tyler Conklin vs. NE
  110. Parris Campbell vs. WAS
  111. Juwan Johnson vs. LV
  112. Keaontay Ingram @MIN
  113. Mack Hollins @NO
  114. Devin Duvernay @TB
  115. James Robinson vs. NE
  116. DeVante Parker @NYJ
  117. Trent Sherfield @DET
  118. Rachaad White vs. BAL
  119. Mark Ingram vs. LV
  120. K.J. Osborn vs. ARI
  121. Mike Gesicki @DET
  122. Dawson Knox @GB
  123. Robbie Anderson @MIN
  124. Jeff Wilson @LAR
  125. Irv Smith vs. ARI
  126. Taysom Hill vs. LV
  127. Cade Otton vs. BAL
  128. Richie James @SEA
  129. Dontrell Hilliard @HOU
  130. Craig Reynolds vs. MIA
  131. Marquez Callaway vs. LV
  132. Kenyan Drake @TB
  133. Kenneth Gainwell vs. PIT
  134. Sammy Watkins @BUF
  135. Alexander Mattison vs. ARI
  136. J.D. McKissic @IND
  137. Noah Fant vs. NYG
  138. Kylen Granson vs. WAS
  139. Greg Dulcich @JAX
  140. Will Dissly vs. NYG
  141. Jaylen Warren @PHI
  142. Kyle Philips @HOU
  143. Noah Brown vs. CHI
  144. Benny Snell vs. CAR
  145. Tyquan Thornton @NYJ
  146. Malcolm Brown vs. SF
  147. Hunter Henry @NYJ
  148. Russell Gage vs. BAL
  149. Khalil Shakir @GB
  150. Olamide Zaccheaus vs. CAR