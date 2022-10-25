The injury report from Week 7 was one of the worst in recent memory, including the season-ending loss for Breece Hall (ACL). We had major injuries to several stars, and it was brutal to watch it all unfold. Now, it's time to make sense of it so Fantasy managers can react.
Here are the injuries we're keeping an eye on and the status of each player as of Tuesday morning:
- Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle), questionable for Week 8
- Jets RB Breece Hall (ACL), out for season
- Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (bruised knee), questionable for Week 8
- Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle), questionable for Week 8
- Broncos RB Mike Boone (ankle), out for Week 8
- Seahawks WR DK Metcalf (knee), unlikely for Week 8
- Chargers WR Mike Williams (ankle), expected to miss several weeks
- 49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring), day-to-day
- Packers WR Allen Lazard (shoulder), questionable for Week 8
- Jets WR Corey Davis (knee), day-to-day
- Giants WR Wan'Dale Robinson (undisclosed), questionable for Week 8
- Texans WR Nico Collins (groin), questionable for Week 8
- Buccaneers WR Russell Gage (hamstring), questionable for Week 8
- Browns TE David Njoku (ankle), week-to-week
- Giants TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), set to undergo surgery
Since we don't know the full extent of all of these injuries, all we can do is speculate on certain situations to help you as best we can. We'll go through each position as always for your waiver wire moves, and hopefully you can find some replacement options if needed. And remember, we still have two teams on a bye with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.
So, along with all the injuries, we're also down Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Isiah Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Keenan Allen, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Travis Kelce and Gerald Everett in Week 8. With so many key guys missing, this is going to be a very active week on the waiver wire.
Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Week 8 Waivers
Quarterbacks
- On a bye: Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert
- Injuries: Russell Wilson (hamstring), Ryan Tannehill (ankle), Carson Wentz (finger), Baker Mayfield (ankle) and Sam Darnold (ankle)
- Check to see if available: Jimmy Garoppolo (82 percent rostered). Garoppolo has three games in a row with at least 20 Fantasy points, and he has attempted 78 passes in the past two outings against the Falcons and Chiefs. He only scored 15 Fantasy points against the Rams in Week 4, but now Garoppolo has an additional weapon in Christian McCaffrey to help in the passing game. He can be considered a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 8 and beyond.
- Drop candidates: Matt Ryan (79 percent rostered) and Russell Wilson (75 percent). Ryan was benched Monday for Sam Ehlinger, and it's doubtful Ryan will get back on the field anytime soon. ... Wilson might try to play Sunday after being out in Week 7 with a hamstring injury, but he's clearly not 100 percent. Even when healthy, Wilson has one game with more than 19 Fantasy points on the season, and he's not trustworthy as a starter in one-quarterback leagues.
Add available players in the following order:
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Jones is coming off his best game of the season in Week 7 at Jacksonville with 30 Fantasy points. He passed for 202 yards and one touchdown and ran for 107 yards and a score. The positive for Jones is he's rushed for at least 37 yards in four of five games, with three games of at least 68 yards, and three rushing touchdowns over that span. The negative is he has just two games on the season with at least 200 passing yards, with a high of 217, and his receiving corps is a mess. But Jones can be a low-end starter in all leagues for his next three games: at Seattle in Week 8, vs. Houston in Week 10 and vs. Detroit in Week 11. He's a good streamer and someone to add for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.
CHI Chicago • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fields had his best Fantasy game of the season Monday night at New England with 179 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception, along with 14 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown. He has now scored at least 18 Fantasy points in three games in a row. He's also run for at least 47 yards in five games in a row, including consecutive games with at least 82 yards. I don't love his matchup in Week 8 at Dallas, but after that the Bears face Miami, Detroit and Atlanta, which are all favorable opponents. It's taken some time, but Fields is starting to look like a potential low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues. He's worth 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.
NO New Orleans • #2
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
There's a chance Winston can get his starting job back in Week 8 after Andy Dalton fell apart in Week 7 at Arizona with three interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns. It would be a good time since the Saints play the Raiders, Ravens and Steelers in the next three games. Prior to hurting his back, Winston had one game with 24 Fantasy points in three outings, and he would hopefully take advantage of this great receiving corps when healthy, assuming Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) come back soon. If Winston remains out in Week 8 then consider Dalton a streamer against the Raiders. Despite the three interceptions against the Cardinals, he also had 361 passing yards and four touchdowns. Add Winston or Dalton for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
WAS Washington • #4
Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Heinicke handled himself well in his first start in place of Carson Wentz (finger) in Week 7 against Green Bay with 18 Fantasy points. He had 201 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and hopefully that's a sign of things to come. He has a difficult schedule coming up at Indianapolis in Week 8, vs. Minnesota in Week 9 and at Philadelphia in Week 10, but Heinicke can be a low-end starter in deeper leagues if he continues to play like he did against the Packers. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Davis Mills QB
HOU Houston • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Mills just had his best Fantasy game of the season in Week 7 at Las Vegas with 22 Fantasy points, and he's worth using as a streamer in deeper leagues in Week 8 against the Titans. Tennessee entered Week 7 as the No. 4 team in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Mills scored 33 Fantasy points in his lone meeting with the Titans in Week 18 last year. Mills is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Sam Ehlinger QB
IND Indianapolis • #4
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ehlinger will start for the Colts in place of Matt Ryan, and the move seems to be permanent. We'll see how Ehlinger does in Week 8 against the Commanders to see if he's worth adding in all one-quarterback leagues, but he should be added in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues immediately. At Texas, Ehlinger had three seasons in a row with at least 25 passing touchdowns, and he averaged 257.3 passing yards per game. He also averaged 39.6 rushing yards per game while in college. He has quality weapons with the Colts to lean on with Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce and Parris Campbell, and the Colts were allowing Ryan to attempt at least 37 passes in six of seven games. Ehlinger should be added in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAB.
Malik Willis QB
TEN Tennessee • #7
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
It sounds like Ryan Tannehill (ankle) will play in Week 8 at Houston, but Willis might be worth adding in deeper leagues just in case Tannehill is out. And he was in a walking boot after the game against the Colts in Week 7. Willis should definitely be added in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. He could be a difference-maker for Fantasy managers with his rushing ability, and he has a favorable matchup against the Texans if he's able to start.
Running Backs
- On a bye: Austin Ekeler, Sony Michel, Isiah Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon
- Injuries: Breece Hall (ACL), Ezekiel Elliott (knee), Chuba Hubbard (ankle), D'Andre Swift (shoulder), J.K. Dobbins (knee), James Conner (ribs), Cordarrelle Patterson (knee), Cam Akers (personal), Elijah Mitchell (knee), Joshua Kelley (knee), Kyren Williams (ankle), Darrel Williams (knee) and Damien Williams (ribs)
- Check to see if available: Antonio Gibson (73 percent rostered) and Isiah Pacheco (70 percent). I was pleased to see Washington use Gibson as the No. 2 running back behind Brian Robinson instead of J.D. McKissic in Week 7 against Green Bay. Robinson played 47 percent of the snaps, Gibson logged 39 percent and McKissic was at 16 percent. Gibson got 10 carries for 59 yards and three catches for 18 yards and a touchdown on four targets. If this continues, Gibson could be a flex option, including in Week 8 at the Colts. ... Pacheco played a season-high 30 percent of the snaps in Week 7 at San Francisco as the starter, but that was still behind Jerick McKinnon (44 percent) and just slightly ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire. This will remain a three-headed backfield when everyone is healthy, but hopefully Pacheco's role will increase coming off Kansas City's bye. He has the most explosiveness of the trio, and Andy Reid should find ways to get the ball in his hands as much as possible. I plan to stash Pacheco in all leagues where available even with the Chiefs off in Week 8.
- Drop candidates: Melvin Gordon (87 percent rostered), Kenyan Drake (84 percent), Jeff Wilson (83 percent) and Cam Akers (68 percent). Gordon has 14 carries for 41 yards and two catches for 17 yards on four targets in his past two games. Even if he remains the starter, he has minimal Fantasy value in a shared backfield with Latavius Murray. ... Drake was replaced by Gus Edwards as the lead running back against the Browns in Week 7, and that should continue to be the rotation as long as Edwards is healthy. Against Cleveland, Drake had 11 carries for 5 yards and no catches on one target. There's no reason to roster Drake at this point. ... Wilson is now the No. 2 running back for the 49ers behind Christian McCaffrey, but that might only continue until Elijah Mitchell (knee) is healthy. You can roster Wilson as a handcuff for McCaffrey if you want, but Wilson has minimal Fantasy value now with McCaffrey in San Francisco. ... You can hold Akers if you want through the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1 to see if he's dealt from the Rams, but it doesn't appear like he will be used any time soon coming off Los Angeles' bye. Hopefully, he will be traded to a new team and get the chance to play in a prominent role, but that isn't expected to happen with the Rams right now.
Add available players in the following order:
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Edwards came off the PUP list in Week 7 against Cleveland and was the lead running back for Baltimore, which made sense with J.K. Dobbins (knee) on injured reserve. Edwards had 16 carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns, but he failed to catch any passes on just one target. He should continue to be the No. 1 running back for the Ravens until Dobbins is healthy, and he's worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy option in all leagues. He has a difficult matchup in Week 8 at Tampa Bay on Thursday night, but the Buccaneers did just allow the Panthers to get 24 carries for 181 yards and a touchdown from D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard in Week 7. Edwards could be a league winner until Dobbins returns, which might not happen until Week 12 at the earliest. Edwards is worth at least 20 percent of your remaining FAB.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #32
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
For about 30 hours, it looked like Carter was headed for a huge role with the Jets for the rest of the season. Breece Hall (ACL) was lost for the season Sunday afternoon at Denver, but then the Jets traded for James Robinson from the Jaguars on Monday night. We'll see how the Jets plan to use Carter and Robinson in tandem, but the best guess is Robinson will work on rushing downs, with Carter still in a change-of-pace role. That doesn't mean Robinson will be better than Carter, who is still the incumbent and familiar with the offense. And Carter has been a quality Fantasy option when given extended work. This year, he has four games with double digits in carries, and he's averaging 11.5 PPR points over that span, including two games with 17 PPR points. And in 2021, he had eight games with double digits in carries, and he averaged 14.6 PPR points over that span. Neither Carter or Robinson are direct replacements for Hall, who was having a magical rookie season and scored at least 13 PPR points in six games in a row. But whoever can replace the 19 total touches he was getting over the past three outings can turn into a potential Fantasy starter in all leagues as a No. 2 option or flex. Carter should be added in all leagues for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAB.
CAR Carolina • #33
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Both Panthers running backs should be added following the trade of Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco, but Foreman should be added first where still available just in case the injury to Chuba Hubbard (ankle) is more serious than initially thought. Long term, I'd rather have Hubbard in PPR given the expected game scripts for the Panthers and his role in the passing game. In the first game without McCaffrey in Week 7 against Tampa Bay, Foreman played 54 percent of the snaps and had 15 carries for 118 yards, along with two catches for 27 yards on two targets. He'll be a flex option in Week 8 at Atlanta if Hubbard is healthy, but if Hubbard is out then Foreman would be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Foreman is worth at least 15 percent of your remaining FAB.
CAR Carolina • #30
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I'm hopeful that Hubbard (ankle) is healthy for Week 8 at the Falcons to see what he can do in his second game without Christian McCaffrey. Playing in tandem with D'Onta Foreman against Tampa Bay in Week 7, Hubbard had nine carries for 63 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 10 yards on three targets. He injured his ankle against the Buccaneers, but he is expected to be fine. Long-term, I like Hubbard better than Foreman in PPR, especially since the Panthers will likely be chasing points most weeks. Hubbard is worth adding for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAB.
ATL Atlanta • #25
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Allgeier should continue to be the lead running back for the Falcons for as long as Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) and Damien Williams (ribs) remain sidelined. And if they are out for the next few weeks, it could mean great things for Allgeier since the Falcons face Carolina, the Chargers, Carolina and Chicago in the next four games, which are favorable matchups. Atlanta has become a run-dominant team this season, and Allgeier has three games in a row with at least 13 carries. Now, he just scored his first touchdown in Week 7 at Cincinnati, and he doesn't have a catch, which limits his upside. Plus, he's still sharing with Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams, even if Allgeier has been in the lead role since Patterson was injured. But he scored 11 PPR points in two of his past four games, and he should be added in all leagues where available for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.
LAR L.A. Rams • #23
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Williams (ankle) could return to practice soon, and when he's healthy he could have a prominent role in the Rams backfield, especially if Cam Akers is no longer part of the backfield rotation. Williams, who has been out since Week 1, could work in tandem with Darrell Henderson, and Williams could turn into a weapon in the passing game for Sean McVay. Williams should be added in all leagues if you have an open IR spot, and he's worth stashing in deeper PPR leagues as well. He could become a factor toward the end of the year, and he's worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
ARI Arizona • #30
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
We'll see if James Conner (ribs) can return in Week 8 at Minnesota, but if he's out again then Ingram would have the chance to help Fantasy managers as a potential flex in deeper leagues. In Week 7 against the Saints with Conner out, Ingram worked in tandem with Eno Benjamin, and Ingram had nine carries for 14 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 23 yards on two targets. Benjamin is the lead back for the Cardinals until Conner returns, but Ingram could be useful if he's getting double digits in touches. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
JAC Jacksonville • #22
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Hasty will now be the No. 2 running back in Jacksonville with James Robinson traded to the Jets. We don't expect Hasty to have a big role playing behind Travis Etienne, but Hasty could be worth stashing in deeper leagues as a handcuff. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Wide Receivers
- On a bye: Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, Joshua Palmer, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman.
- Injuries: Mike Williams (ankle), DK Metcalf (knee), Allen Lazard (shoulder), Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion), Marquise Brown (foot), Michael Thomas (foot), Corey Davis (knee), Jahan Dotson (hamstring), Nico Collins (groin), Wan'Dale Robinson (undisclosed), Elijah Moore (personal), Julio Jones (knee), Russell Gage (hamstring), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Treylon Burks (toe), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Christian Watson (hamstring), Randall Cobb (ankle), D.J. Chark (ankle), Kenny Golladay (knee) and Josh Palmer (concussion)
- Check to see if available: Tyler Boyd (78 percent rostered), George Pickens (78 percent), Rondale Moore (68 percent) and Garrett Wilson (67 percent). Prior to Week 6, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Boyd needed to be more involved in the offense. And in the past two games, he has 15 targets for 14 catches, 221 yards and a touchdown against the Saints and Falcons. Boyd should be considered a top-30 receiver for the foreseeable future. ... In three of four games where Kenny Pickett has played, Pickens has scored at least 14 PPR points in three of them. He just had his best Fantasy outing of the season in Week 7 at Miami with six catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and hopefully he continues to improve as a go-to option for Pickett. ... Moore had a down game in Week 7 against the Saints with one catch for 31 yards on two targets, which coincided with DeAndre Hopkins making his season debut after his six-game suspension ended. But I'm still confident Moore will be a factor for the Cardinals with Marquise Brown (foot) out, and I want Moore on my roster in all PPR leagues. Prior to Week 7, he had 13 catches on 18 targets. ... I would speculate on Wilson with Corey Davis (knee) injured and Elijah Moore in the doghouse. The Jets might have to rely more on the passing game with Breece Hall (ACL) out, and Wilson could soak up targets from Zach Wilson. Garrett Wilson could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if Davis and Moore are out in Week 8 against New England.
- Drop candidates: Drake London (91 percent rostered), Romeo Doubs (80 percent), Devin Duvernay (69 percent) and Hunter Renfrow (69 percent). The Falcons seem allergic to throwing the ball, and London has suffered as a result. He has four catches or less in five games in a row, 40 yards or less in four games in a row, and he's combined for 18 PPR points since Week 3. He also has just five targets in his past two outings. ... Doubs just had four targets in Week 7 at Washington and failed to catch a pass. He now has 11 combined PPR points in three games in a row, and Aaron Rodgers appears content with leaving Doubs out of the game plan. There's no reason to roster him in most seasonal leagues heading into Week 8 at Buffalo. ... Rashod Bateman returned from his foot injury in Week 7 against Cleveland, and Duvernay had just two catches for 42 yards on three targets. He's not going to see enough targets in this offense as the No. 2 receiver, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 3. ... Renfrow just had three catches for 35 yards on three targets in Week 7 against Houston in a game where Darren Waller (hamstring) was out. Renfrow has now scored 10 PPR points or less in every outing this year, and he's still looking for his first touchdown.
Add available players in the following order:
NYG N.Y. Giants • #17
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
I hope Robinson is healthy after dealing with some sort of injury in Week 7 at Jacksonville. He was on his way toward a potentially big game with six catches for 50 yards on eight targets in the first half, and hopefully that's a sign of things to come. The Giants need playmakers in the passing game, and Robinson could be the No. 1 receiver for Daniel Jones. He's worth adding in all leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB unless we find out he's hurt and going to miss any extended time.
IND Indianapolis • #1
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I'm still interested in Campbell even with Sam Ehlinger replacing Matt Ryan. Campbell has consecutive games with at least 11 targets, seven catches, 57 yards and a touchdown, and he combined for 41 PPR points over that span. The Colts will likely continue to be throwing a lot with Ehlinger, and Campbell should remain productive with Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce. I can see Campbell being a No. 3 PPR receiver in all leagues moving forward, and he's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.
SEA Seattle • #15
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
DK Metcalf (knee) could be out in Week 8 against the Giants and potentially longer, and that could help Goodwin see a bigger role in the offense. In Week 7 at the Chargers when Metcalf got hurt, Goodwin had four catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns on five targets. You shouldn't be chasing that production, but he could see a spike in usage and hopefully targets if he starts opposite Tyler Lockett. It's worth speculating on Goodwin in deeper leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
Josh Palmer WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #5
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Palmer might be worth stashing during the Chargers' bye in Week 8 with the news of Mike Williams (ankle) to miss "weeks, not days," per coach Brandon Staley. They don't play the same role, but Palmer is clearly someone Justin Herbert trusts, and Palmer scored at least 13 PPR points in three of his past five games. He had three games with at least eight targets over that span, and he could continue to get a lot of opportunities with Williams hurt, even though Keenan Allen is now healthy. Palmer is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB, and he should be cleared from the concussion that kept him out in Week 7 when the Chargers next play in Week 9.
KC Kansas City • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Hardman and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (47 percent rostered) are worth adding during the Chiefs bye in Week 8. Hardman hasn't had more than six targets in any game this season, but he has scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row, with four total touchdowns over that span. And Valdes-Scantling has scored 14 PPR points in two of his past three games. There will be inconsistent performances for these two guys, but you're attaching yourself to Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, which is never a bad thing. Both are worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
CLE Cleveland • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Peoples-Jones has quietly had a nice stretch of games in his past four outings, scoring at least 11 PPR points in three games over that span. He hasn't scored a touchdown this year, but his production might go up with David Njoku (ankle) now out. In deeper leagues, he could be a useful No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 8 against the Bengals, especially if the Browns are chasing points. Peoples-Jones is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
LAR L.A. Rams • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Jefferson (knee) has been designated to return from injured reserve, and hopefully he can make an impact for the Rams and Fantasy managers soon. The Rams could use someone to stretch the field, and last season Jefferson had 12 catches for 20-plus yards and four catches over 40 yards. He finished the season with 50 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns on 89 targets, and he scored at least 14 PPR points in three of his final seven games of the regular season. Jefferson is worth stashing for 1 percent of your remaining FAB, especially if you can put him on IR.
Tight End
- On a bye: Travis Kelce and Gerald Everett
- Injuries of note: David Njoku (ankle), Daniel Bellinger (eye), Darren Waller (hamstring), Logan Thomas (calf) and Cameron Brate (neck)
- Check to see if available: Pat Freiermuth (76 percent rostered), Tyler Higbee (76 percent) and Dalton Schultz (71 percent). Freiermuth had 15 PPR points in Week 7 at Miami and now has at least 12 PPR points in four of six games this year. He's locked in as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues until further notice. ... Higbee has scored at least 11 PPR points in three of six games, and he has at least nine targets in four outings. He was probably dropped in some leagues with the Rams on a bye in Week 7, but he should be rostered in all leagues moving forward. ... Schultz only had five catches for 49 yards on five targets in Week 7 against Detroit, but he has the potential for a lot more production with Dak Prescott now back. I'd be buying stock in Schultz if you can with the hope that some big games are coming in the final half of the season.
- Drop candidates: Mike Gesicki (69 percent rostered). Gesicki had seven targets in Week 7 against Pittsburgh, but he finished with three catches for 27 yards. He's now had two games with at least 14 PPR points this season and five games with five points or less. As long as Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are healthy, it will be tough to trust Gesicki as a starting Fantasy tight end in most leagues.
Add available players in the following order:
Greg Dulcich TE
DEN Denver • #80
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
We'll see who's playing quarterback for the Broncos in Week 8 against Jacksonville in London, but either Russell Wilson or Brett Rypien should continue to feature Dulcich in the passing game. In his first two games this season, he's averaging 11.5 PPR points per game. Against the Jets in Week 7, Dulcich had nine targets for six catches and 51 yards. He should continue to improve as the season goes on, and he's worth adding in all leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB.
Irv Smith TE
MIN Minnesota • #84
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Smith scored a touchdown in his last game before Minnesota's bye in Week 7 with four catches for 7 yards on four targets at Miami in Week 6. But that's not why he's listed here. He gets to face the Cardinals in Week 8, and that's a dream matchup. Arizona is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, and six have scored at least 10 PPR points against the Cardinals, with six touchdowns allowed. Smith could have a breakout game in this matchup, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
Cade Otton TE
TB Tampa Bay • #88
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
With Cameron Brate (neck) out in Week 7 at Carolina, Otton had five targets and finished with four catches for 64 yards. This is now twice that Brate has missed a game in the past three weeks, and it's the second time that Otton has scored 10 PPR points. If Brate is out again in Week 8 against Baltimore, which seems likely since it's a Thursday game, then consider Otton a streaming option in all PPR leagues. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
CLE Cleveland • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Bryant will be the starting tight end for the Browns while David Njoku (ankle) is out, which might only be for one game since the Browns have a bye in Week 9. Still, for Week 8 against the Bengals, you can use Bryant as a streaming option in deeper leagues with the hope he gets the targets Njoku is leaving behind, which has been an average of seven per game over that past five outings. Jacoby Brissett should lean on Bryant in a similar fashion, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
NO New Orleans • #83
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Johnson took advantage of two things in Week 7 at Arizona: the Cardinals being awful at defending tight ends, and multiple injuries to Saints pass catchers. Thankfully for Johnson, his opponent in Week 8 -- the Raiders -- is No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, and we don't know the status of Michael Thomas (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle) or Adam Trautman (ankle) yet. Against Arizona, Johnson had five targets and finished with five catches for 32 yards and two touchdowns. He also had six targets in Week 6 against the Bengals and finished with four catches for 41 yards. If the Saints are still without Thomas, Landry and Trautman in Week 8, then use Johnson as a low-end starter in all leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Conklin might return to prominence for Fantasy managers if a few things happen. For starters, if the Jets don't have Corey Davis (knee) or Elijah Moore (personal) in Week 8 against New England, then Conklin can see another spike in targets. And he just had six targets in Week 7 at Denver, which is the most he's received from Zach Wilson this year. The Jets also might be throwing more if the run game stalls without Breece Hall (ACL), even with the addition of James Robinson. In deeper leagues, it's worth buying back into Conklin as a low-end starter, and hopefully he can score double digits in PPR for the first time with Wilson this year. He's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
DST
Add available players in the following order:
- Titans (49 percent rostered) at HOU
- Colts (43 percent rostered) vs. WAS
- Bengals (57 percent rostered) at CLE
- Jaguars (46 percent rostered) vs. DEN
- Commanders (20 percent rostered) at IND
KICKERS
Add available players in the following order:
- Jason Sanders (38 percent rostered) at DET
- Jake Elliott (23 percent rostered) vs. PIT
- Greg Joseph (26 percent rostered) vs. ARI
- Matt Gay (39 percent rostered) vs. SF
- Chase McLaughlin (20 percent rostered) vs. WAS