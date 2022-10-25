Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB BAL -1.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats RUYDS 66 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 2 FPTS/G 18.6 Edwards came off the PUP list in Week 7 against Cleveland and was the lead running back for Baltimore, which made sense with J.K. Dobbins (knee) on injured reserve. Edwards had 16 carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns, but he failed to catch any passes on just one target. He should continue to be the No. 1 running back for the Ravens until Dobbins is healthy, and he's worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy option in all leagues. He has a difficult matchup in Week 8 at Tampa Bay on Thursday night, but the Buccaneers did just allow the Panthers to get 24 carries for 181 yards and a touchdown from D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard in Week 7. Edwards could be a league winner until Dobbins returns, which might not happen until Week 12 at the earliest. Edwards is worth at least 20 percent of your remaining FAB.

Michael Carter RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -2 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 7th RB RNK 38th ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats RUYDS 228 REC 20 REYDS 151 TD 2 FPTS/G 10 For about 30 hours, it looked like Carter was headed for a huge role with the Jets for the rest of the season. Breece Hall (ACL) was lost for the season Sunday afternoon at Denver, but then the Jets traded for James Robinson from the Jaguars on Monday night. We'll see how the Jets plan to use Carter and Robinson in tandem, but the best guess is Robinson will work on rushing downs, with Carter still in a change-of-pace role. That doesn't mean Robinson will be better than Carter, who is still the incumbent and familiar with the offense. And Carter has been a quality Fantasy option when given extended work. This year, he has four games with double digits in carries, and he's averaging 11.5 PPR points over that span, including two games with 17 PPR points. And in 2021, he had eight games with double digits in carries, and he averaged 14.6 PPR points over that span. Neither Carter or Robinson are direct replacements for Hall, who was having a magical rookie season and scored at least 13 PPR points in six games in a row. But whoever can replace the 19 total touches he was getting over the past three outings can turn into a potential Fantasy starter in all leagues as a No. 2 option or flex. Carter should be added in all leagues for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAB.

D'Onta Foreman RB CAR Carolina • #33

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK 42nd ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats RUYDS 155 REC 2 REYDS 27 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.9 Both Panthers running backs should be added following the trade of Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco, but Foreman should be added first where still available just in case the injury to Chuba Hubbard (ankle) is more serious than initially thought. Long term, I'd rather have Hubbard in PPR given the expected game scripts for the Panthers and his role in the passing game. In the first game without McCaffrey in Week 7 against Tampa Bay, Foreman played 54 percent of the snaps and had 15 carries for 118 yards, along with two catches for 27 yards on two targets. He'll be a flex option in Week 8 at Atlanta if Hubbard is healthy, but if Hubbard is out then Foreman would be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Foreman is worth at least 15 percent of your remaining FAB.

Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK 34th ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats RUYDS 97 REC 3 REYDS 11 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.5 I'm hopeful that Hubbard (ankle) is healthy for Week 8 at the Falcons to see what he can do in his second game without Christian McCaffrey. Playing in tandem with D'Onta Foreman against Tampa Bay in Week 7, Hubbard had nine carries for 63 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 10 yards on three targets. He injured his ankle against the Buccaneers, but he is expected to be fine. Long-term, I like Hubbard better than Foreman in PPR, especially since the Panthers will likely be chasing points most weeks. Hubbard is worth adding for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAB.

Tyler Allgeier RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR ATL -5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 18th RB RNK 40th ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats RUYDS 285 REC 2 REYDS 25 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 Allgeier should continue to be the lead running back for the Falcons for as long as Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) and Damien Williams (ribs) remain sidelined. And if they are out for the next few weeks, it could mean great things for Allgeier since the Falcons face Carolina, the Chargers, Carolina and Chicago in the next four games, which are favorable matchups. Atlanta has become a run-dominant team this season, and Allgeier has three games in a row with at least 13 carries. Now, he just scored his first touchdown in Week 7 at Cincinnati, and he doesn't have a catch, which limits his upside. Plus, he's still sharing with Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams, even if Allgeier has been in the lead role since Patterson was injured. But he scored 11 PPR points in two of his past four games, and he should be added in all leagues where available for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.

Kyren Williams RB LAR L.A. Rams • #23

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -1.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 5th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Williams (ankle) could return to practice soon, and when he's healthy he could have a prominent role in the Rams backfield, especially if Cam Akers is no longer part of the backfield rotation. Williams, who has been out since Week 1, could work in tandem with Darrell Henderson, and Williams could turn into a weapon in the passing game for Sean McVay. Williams should be added in all leagues if you have an open IR spot, and he's worth stashing in deeper PPR leagues as well. He could become a factor toward the end of the year, and he's worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Keaontay Ingram RB ARI Arizona • #30

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats RUYDS 21 REC 2 REYDS 23 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.2 We'll see if James Conner (ribs) can return in Week 8 at Minnesota, but if he's out again then Ingram would have the chance to help Fantasy managers as a potential flex in deeper leagues. In Week 7 against the Saints with Conner out, Ingram worked in tandem with Eno Benjamin, and Ingram had nine carries for 14 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 23 yards on two targets. Benjamin is the lead back for the Cardinals until Conner returns, but Ingram could be useful if he's getting double digits in touches. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.