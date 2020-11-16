Watch Now: Highlights: 49ers at Saints ( 2:13 )

What's your goal when looking at who to add on the waiver wire? Your answer to that question will vary from week to week and team to team, but if you drill down to the core of it, it's pretty simple: You're looking for a difference maker. There always players available who can chip in a handful of points every week, and they come in handy when you've got injuries or bye weeks, but what you ultimately want are players who can elevate your team, not just plug a hole.

Some examples this season include Justin Herbert, Mike Davis, Travis Fulgham, and … well, okay, there aren't any good examples at tight end, but still! Adding any one of those players -- among several others -- helped take your Fantasy lineup to another level, and for many might be the difference between a trip to the playoffs and an early end to the season.

There will be guys who can plug holes in your lineup available in Week 11, but I want to focus on potential difference makers to kick off my early look at the waiver wire. Here's one from each position based on this week's action so far:

Potential difference maker at QB: Jameis Winston (4%)

The Saints' game plan didn't change much when Winston came in for Drew Brees, who suffered a rib injury that kept him out the entire second half. Of course, it didn't have to change much, because the 49ers never truly felt like a threat. We know who Winston is at this point, and while that isn't a great NFL quarterback, his aggressiveness has usually served him very well in Fantasy. If he gets to start in Week 11, expect to see him push the ball down the field more than Brees typically does, and with a matchup against the Falcons on the way next Sunday -- and again two Sundays later, if Brees does have to miss multiple weeks -- Winston might just be a top-12 Fantasy QB.

Potential difference maker at RB: Cam Akers (43%)

Coming out of the bye week, Akers led the Rams in rush attempts (10) and yards (38), which is a solid sign for someone with real second-half breakout potential. Of course, Sunday also highlighted the roadblocks in Akers' way, as Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson both scored touchdowns while combining for 16 touches. Akers will need to carve out a bigger role and do so consistently, but this might have been a first step to doing so. This is more an upside stash play, but if Akers does earn a 15-touch-per-game role down the stretch, you could be very happy you have him around.

Potential difference maker at WR: Jalen Reagor (37%)

All the way back in training camp, it seemed like Reagor had established himself as the Eagles No. 1 receiver before a shoulder injury knocked him out for the start of the season. He's also had to battle through a hamstring injury since, but he seems healthy and seems to be re-establishing himself. He was second on the team with six targets in his return to the lineup in Week 8 and then followed that up with a team-high seven targets Sunday. Like the rest of the Eagles passing game, he didn't have a great game (four catches for 47 yards), but it's noteworthy that, with Alshon Jeffery and Miles Sanders back, it was Travis Fulgham, not Reagor, who took a step back. Carson Wentz has to play better for anyone to be a difference maker in this offense, but if that happens, Reagor could be a must-start guy down the stretch.

Potential difference maker at TE: Jordan Reed (31%)

And here's why you want to give guys a grace period when they are returning from injury before you judge them too harshly. Reed barely made a dent in Week 9 against the Packers, but with an extra long week to prepare for Week 10, he was ready for a bigger role Sunday, catching five of six targets for 62 yards, all of which were good for second on the team. Reed figures to remain a focal point for the 49ers with George Kittle likely done for the season, but there's just one catch: The 49ers are on bye in Week 10.

Here's who else figures to be on our radars heading into Week 11 on the waiver wire:

Week 11 Early Waiver Targets