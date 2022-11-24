It's Thanksgiving, which means it's the time of the year to be extra thankful. As you sit at the table with a loaded plate of turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing and you begin to think of all the things you are thankful for this year, it's OK if your Fantasy football team also flashes across your mind.
Perhaps you're thankful for not drafting Russell Wilson as your QB1 or for selecting Dameon Pierce while your leaguemates pondered who he even was. Here's another thing you can be thankful for: knowing you have a quality stash filling that last bench spot.
Consider the list below, before your opponent does. Players ranked with the best stash at the top.
|1
Jameson Williams Detroit Lions WR
|The Lions designated Jameson Williams to return to from IR on Monday, opening up a 21-day practice window for him to make his NFL debut. He hasn't played since tearing his ACL in January's national championship game, but the 12th overall pick in this year's draft has tons of upside that could turn into a Fantasy starter down the stretch. (41% rostered)
|2
Odell Beckham Jr. Los Angeles Rams WR
|The Cowboys are making a strong push for Beckham, who is expected to sign with a team as soon as next week. There is no telling how he will look post-ACL tear, but, like Williams, the upside is there for him to have a Fantasy impact moving forward. (59% rostered)
|3
Jerick McKinnon Kansas City Chiefs RB
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire was placed on IR Wednesday, solidifying McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco for larger roles in the Chiefs backfield, even though Pacheco and McKinnon were trending up anyway. Pacheco led the Chiefs with 15 carries for 107 yards last week and can be utilized as a Fantasy starter right away. As for McKinnon, consider him more of a stash, especially in PPR. (41% rostered)
|4
Kyren Williams Los Angeles Rams RB
|The bottom has fallen out in the Rams backfield with Darrell Henderson being waived on Tuesday. However, it opens the door for a larger role going to rookie Kyren Williams, who saw seven carries for 36 yards last week in his second game of the season. Don't forget about Cam Akers, though. (47% rostered)
|5
Demarcus Robinson Baltimore Ravens WR
|Robinson has suddenly emerged as the possible No. 1 wide receiver for the Ravens after a monster nine catches for 128 yards in Week 11. He has 21 targets in the last three games while Devin Duvernay has been a ghost. A lot relies on Lamar Jackson, who has struggled to throw the ball this year, but if Robinson gets seven targets per game for the remainder of the season, he needs to be rostered. (18% rostered)
|6
James Cook Buffalo Bills RB
|Since the Bills' bye week, Cook has become more involved in the offense and has demonstrated some explosiveness. He had 11 carries for 86 yards last week versus the Browns, though he ran just three routes. Still, Cook has high upside, especially if Devin Singletary were to get injured or if the Bills just ease off him. (44% rostered)
|7
Skyy Moore Kansas City Chiefs WR
|Moore was finally involved in the Chiefs offense in Week 11, hauling in five catches for 63 yards on Sunday night. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney are banged up and a big game for Moore could be brewing. (15% rostered)
|8
Isaiah Spiller Los Angeles Chargers RB
|For three weeks in a row, Isaiah Spiller has outsnapped Sony Michel as the No. 2 running back for the Chargers. In those three games, he has 17 touches, though he hasn't done much with them. Joshua Kelly's return from IR is looming, but Spiller's still a lottery ticket if Austin Ekeler were to go down with injury. (19% rostered)
|9
Richie James New York Giants WR
|Wan'Dale Robinson was put on IR this week, opening up a bigger role for James in competition with Darius Slayton and Kenny Golladay. It's still the Giants offense, which lowers James' ceiling, but he put together a few strong games in the beginning of the season and most recently last week went for 48 yards and a touchdown. (2% rostered)
|10
Marlon Mack Denver Broncos RB
|If someone would've said before the season that Marlon Mack and Latavius Murray would be the two top running backs on the Broncos roster in Week 12, you would've been called crazy. It's the harsh reality of the disastrous Broncos backfield. Murray is certainly the preferred running back, but maybe Mack still has some Fantasy juice. (5% rostered)