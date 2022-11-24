It's Thanksgiving, which means it's the time of the year to be extra thankful. As you sit at the table with a loaded plate of turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing and you begin to think of all the things you are thankful for this year, it's OK if your Fantasy football team also flashes across your mind.

Perhaps you're thankful for not drafting Russell Wilson as your QB1 or for selecting Dameon Pierce while your leaguemates pondered who he even was. Here's another thing you can be thankful for: knowing you have a quality stash filling that last bench spot.

Consider the list below, before your opponent does. Players ranked with the best stash at the top.