While we have seen a lot of pass catchers negatively impacted by playing with backup QBs this season, David Njoku may be the rare example of someone who is better in Fantasy because the starter is out.

Njoku has played with three quarterbacks this season. Deshaun Watson targeted Njoku on just 15.2% of his passes and Njoku averaged 6.8 yards per target and 1.7 Fantasy points per target. P.J. Walker targeted Njoku on 20.4% of his passes and Njoku averaged 7.3 YPT and 1.58 FPPT. Enter Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has taken things to a new level.

Njoku has seen 28.8% of Thompson Robinson's passes come his way. While his efficiency on those targets has cratered to just 4.8 YPT and 1.09 FPPT the Fantasy production is largely a product of Njoku having one touchdown with each of the other QBs and zero with DTR. The bottom line is that both backup QBs are targting Njoku at a higher rate, making him a PPR top-12 option on a weekly basis, even if it is only because of volume.

My full set of projections for tight end and every other position can be found at SportsLine. Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 12:

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 12 at this time. Here's what it means:

Luke Musgrave TE GB Green Bay • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Give the Packers wide receivers a small boost but you can ignore the other Packers tight ends this week. Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Isaiah Likely is an add, but his involvement has been almost non-existent even when Andrews has been off the field.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

2.39 -- George Kittle leads all tight ends with 2.39 yards per route run. He has not been the odd man out when everyone has been healthy this season.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN PIT -1 O/U 34.5 OPP VS TE 20th PROJ PTS 7.1 TE RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 14 REYDS 60 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.4 Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU JAC -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 10.3 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 59 TAR 74 REYDS 475 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.5 Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NE -3 O/U 33.5 OPP VS TE 20th PROJ PTS 7.4 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 45 REYDS 298 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.8 Donald Parham Jr. TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #89

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 4.8 TE RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 29 REYDS 179 TD 4 FPTS/G 6.1

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 12 Streamers (TE Preview) Isaiah Likely TE BAL Baltimore • #80

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC BAL -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 22nd TE RNK 18th ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 12 REYDS 89 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.6 Likely has been absolutelry irrelevant in a small sample size without Andrews this season. And last year was a completely different system without Zay Flowers or Odell Beckham. Still, Likely had four games with double-digit Fantasy points last year including a monster Week 18 performance where he caught eight passes for 103 yards. The cupboards are bare on the tight end waiver wire, might as well take a shot at that type of upside against one of the worst defenses in the league. Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN PIT -1 O/U 34.5 OPP VS TE 14th TE RNK 21st ROSTERED 52% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 14 REYDS 60 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.4 Like Likely, Freiermuth did nothing to make you feel like rostering him last week. But Freiermuth's past is even more of a reason to give him a shot. So is his matchup. The Bengals have allowed the third most targets and yards to the position this season.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Trey McBride TE ARI Arizona • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -PK O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 19th PROJ PTS 10.9 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 56 REYDS 461 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.5 I still believed McBride is underpriced at $6,100 which makes this one of the rare instances when Travis Kelce is on the main slate and I am not suggesting him in cash games. Of course, if you don't feel as comfortable with McBride, Kelce is the next best option.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -PK O/U 42 OPP VS TE 22nd PROJ PTS 8.4 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 58 REYDS 419 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 There is a real chance that Arthur Smith is coaching for his job down the stretch and there is a real chance this game against New Orleans plays a large role in determining his fate. Knowing that, I expect Smith to make full use of his best players. Pitts is still one of the best athletes playing the position.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

