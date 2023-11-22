david-njoku-cleveland-browns.jpg
While we have seen a lot of pass catchers negatively impacted by playing with backup QBs this season, David Njoku may be the rare example of someone who is better in Fantasy because the starter is out. 

Njoku has played with three quarterbacks this season. Deshaun Watson targeted Njoku on just 15.2% of his passes and Njoku averaged 6.8 yards per target and 1.7 Fantasy points per target. P.J. Walker targeted Njoku on 20.4% of his passes and Njoku averaged 7.3 YPT and 1.58 FPPT. Enter Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has taken things to a new level. 

Njoku has seen 28.8% of Thompson Robinson's passes come his way. While his efficiency on those targets has cratered to just 4.8 YPT and 1.09 FPPT the Fantasy production is largely a product of Njoku having one touchdown with each of the other QBs and zero with DTR. The bottom line is that both backup QBs are targting Njoku at a higher rate, making him a PPR top-12 option on a weekly basis, even if it is only because of volume. 

My full set of projections for tight end and every other position can be found at SportsLine. Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 12:

Week 12 TE Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
TE Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 12 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Luke Musgrave TE
GB Green Bay • #88
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Give the Packers wide receivers a small boost but you can ignore the other Packers tight ends this week.
player headshot
Mark Andrews TE
BAL Baltimore • #89
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Isaiah Likely is an add, but his involvement has been almost non-existent even when Andrews has been off the field.
TE Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 2.39 -- George Kittle leads all tight ends with 2.39 yards per route run. He has not been the odd man out when everyone has been healthy this season.
  • 1.4 -- Isaiah Likely has scored 1.4 PPR Fantasy points in the two games that Mark Andrews has either missed or left early this season. 
  • 26.7% -- Trey McBride's 26.7% targets per route run ranks second this season at tight end, just barely behind Travis Kelce.
  • 5 -- Sam LaPorta has exactly five targets in every game that both David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs have been full participants. if that trend holds up he may not be a must-start tight end in the Fantasy playoffs.
TE Preview
Matchups that matter
player headshot
Pat Freiermuth TE
PIT Pittsburgh • #88
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CIN PIT -1 O/U 34.5
OPP VS TE
20th
PROJ PTS
7.1
TE RNK
21st
YTD Stats
REC
9
TAR
14
REYDS
60
TD
2
FPTS/G
5.4
player headshot
Evan Engram TE
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ HOU JAC -1.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS TE
24th
PROJ PTS
10.3
TE RNK
8th
YTD Stats
REC
59
TAR
74
REYDS
475
TD
0
FPTS/G
10.5
player headshot
Hunter Henry TE
NE New England • #85
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG NE -3 O/U 33.5
OPP VS TE
20th
PROJ PTS
7.4
TE RNK
17th
YTD Stats
REC
30
TAR
45
REYDS
298
TD
3
FPTS/G
7.8
player headshot
Donald Parham Jr. TE
LAC L.A. Chargers • #89
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 47
OPP VS TE
30th
PROJ PTS
4.8
TE RNK
24th
YTD Stats
REC
19
TAR
29
REYDS
179
TD
4
FPTS/G
6.1
TE Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 12 Streamers (TE Preview)
player headshot
Isaiah Likely TE
BAL Baltimore • #80
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAC BAL -3.5 O/U 47
OPP VS TE
22nd
TE RNK
18th
ROSTERED
4%
YTD Stats
REC
9
TAR
12
REYDS
89
TD
0
FPTS/G
1.6
Likely has been absolutelry irrelevant in a small sample size without Andrews this season. And last year was a completely different system without Zay Flowers or Odell Beckham. Still, Likely had four games with double-digit Fantasy points last year including a monster Week 18 performance where he caught eight passes for 103 yards. The cupboards are bare on the tight end waiver wire, might as well take a shot at that type of upside against one of the worst defenses in the league.
player headshot
Pat Freiermuth TE
PIT Pittsburgh • #88
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CIN PIT -1 O/U 34.5
OPP VS TE
14th
TE RNK
21st
ROSTERED
52%
YTD Stats
REC
9
TAR
14
REYDS
60
TD
2
FPTS/G
5.4
Like Likely, Freiermuth did nothing to make you feel like rostering him last week. But Freiermuth's past is even more of a reason to give him a shot. So is his matchup. The Bengals have allowed the third most targets and yards to the position this season.
TE Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
player headshot
Trey McBride TE
ARI Arizona • #85
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAR LAR -PK O/U 44.5
OPP VS TE
19th
PROJ PTS
10.9
TE RNK
4th
YTD Stats
REC
41
TAR
56
REYDS
461
TD
1
FPTS/G
8.5
I still believed McBride is underpriced at $6,100 which makes this one of the rare instances when Travis Kelce is on the main slate and I am not suggesting him in cash games. Of course, if you don't feel as comfortable with McBride, Kelce is the next best option.
Contrarian DFS Play
player headshot
Kyle Pitts TE
ATL Atlanta • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NO NO -PK O/U 42
OPP VS TE
22nd
PROJ PTS
8.4
TE RNK
12th
YTD Stats
REC
35
TAR
58
REYDS
419
TD
1
FPTS/G
8.3
There is a real chance that Arthur Smith is coaching for his job down the stretch and there is a real chance this game against New Orleans plays a large role in determining his fate. Knowing that, I expect Smith to make full use of his best players. Pitts is still one of the best athletes playing the position.
TE Preview
Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 12 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine.   