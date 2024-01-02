2023 has been the year of the backup QB, but if you're still playing Fantasy Football into Week 18, you haven't seen anything yet. As of Tuesday morning, we aren't projecting or ranking Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Brock Purdy, Matthew Stafford, or Joe Flacco to play in Week 18. And if a couple of those guys do play it may only be for a quarter or two.

In their place, we're projecting Blaine Gabbert, Tyler Huntley, Sam Darnold, Carson Wentz, and P.J. Walker. While those guys aren't the guys you would like to turn to in the Fantasy championship (you should move your championship game to Week 17) Gabbert and Darnold are interesting because of their coach and offensive system while Huntley's legs make him intriguing.

Thankfully, it sounds like the Cowboys will be playing their starters, because Dak Prescott is my No. 1 QB this week. Prescott is in a dogfight with Jackson to finish the season as a top three Fantasy QB and a matchup against a Commanders defense that has surrendered the second-most Fantasy points to QBs this season should easily put him over the top.

My full set of projections for quarterback and every other position can be found at SportsLine. Here's everything else you need to know about quarterback in Week 18:

QB Preview Numbers to know

300,000 -- Baker Mayfield will earn $300,000 for finishing in the top 10 in the NFL in any of these categories (current rank): Passer Rating (9th), TD passes (4th), passing yards (8th), completion percentage (18th), yards per attempt (9th).

-- Baker Mayfield will earn $300,000 for finishing in the top 10 in the NFL in any of these categories (current rank): Passer Rating (9th), TD passes (4th), passing yards (8th), completion percentage (18th), yards per attempt (9th). 360.5 -- Jordan Love currently ranks as QB5 in total Fantasy points with 360.5. If Jackson sits out, Love would only need 19 Fantasy points to move up to QB4.

-- Jordan Love currently ranks as QB5 in total Fantasy points with 360.5. If Jackson sits out, Love would only need 19 Fantasy points to move up to QB4. 20 -- Dak Prescott has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in nine of his last 10 games.

-- Dak Prescott has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in nine of his last 10 games. 240 -- Tua Tagovailoa has only topped 240 passing yards once in the last month. He went over that mark in each of his first six games and nine of his first 11.

-- Tua Tagovailoa has only topped 240 passing yards once in the last month. He went over that mark in each of his first six games and nine of his first 11. 20.8 -- Tyrod Taylor was QB12 last week with 20.8 Fantasy points. This week he faces an Eagles defense that has given up the most Fantasy points to opposing QBs.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Tyrod Taylor QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #2

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 14.2 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1044 RUYDS 159 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 7.7 Gardner Minshew QB IND Indianapolis • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -1 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 18.5 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 3164 RUYDS 91 TD 18 INT 9 FPTS/G 13.6 Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI SEA -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 3435 RUYDS 127 TD 19 INT 9 FPTS/G 17.4

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Derek Carr QB NO New Orleans • #4

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 4th QB RNK 11th ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats PAYDS 3614 RUYDS 34 TD 21 INT 8 FPTS/G 16 Carr has thrown 10 touchdown passes in his last four games and ranks as QB10 over that stretch in total Fantasy points. He'll be at home, in a dome, with something to play for. You can't ask for much more out of a Week 18 streamer. Tyrod Taylor QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #2

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 12th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats PAYDS 1044 RUYDS 159 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 7.7 Taylor has now started and finished three games for the Giants this season. He's topped 20 Fantasy points in two of three and he's averaged 266 passing yards and 33 rushing yards per game. Add in the cake matchup and Taylor is a fine starting option.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS DAL -13 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 23.2 QB RNK 2nd YTD Stats PAYDS 4237 RUYDS 242 TD 34 INT 8 FPTS/G 23.8 Prescott has one last chance to make his case before the MVP voters and it just happens to come against arguably the worst pass defense in the league. Hopefully the Cowboys road woes will hold down Prescott's roster rate. I expect more people to play cheap QBs this week, so I'll pay up for Prescott in tournaments.

QB Preview Heath's projections

