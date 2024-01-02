No position is easy to project in Week 18, but wide receiver might be the most difficult. That's because to project wide receivers you need to have a good idea about the ability of their quarterback, the ability of the receiver, and most importantly, the projected volume. For many of the leagues top offenses we well be flying blind in that regard.

As of Tuesday morning we don't expect much from starters on the 49ers, Ravens, Chiefs, Rams, or Browns. But what exactly does that mean? Certainly we don't *think* we'll see much of Zay Flowers, Rashee Rice, or Puka Nacua. But what about Rashod Bateman, Justin Watson, or Tutu Atwell? Those tertiary wide receivers could be number one options this week, or they could spend a lot of time on the sideline.

For now, I'm projecting the No. 1 and No. 2 options for these teams sitting out but everyone else playing. But we will get a lot of new information in the next five days. I often say that rankings on Tuesday don't mean much, but they mean even less this week. Make sure check back often as we do the best we can to project the least predictable week of the season.

Now here is the rest of the Week 18 WR Preview:

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 18 at this time. Here's what it means:

Puka Nacua WR LAR L.A. Rams • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie We expect the Rams to rest their starters. I am projecting Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell as the Rams top two receivers. Rashee Rice WR KC Kansas City • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie We expect the Chiefs to rest their starters. I am projecting Justin Watson and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as the Chiefs top two wide receivers. Zay Flowers WR BAL Baltimore • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie We expect the Ravens to rest their starters. I am projecting Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor as the Ravens top two receivers. Amari Cooper WR CLE Cleveland • #2

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. I am projecting Cedric Tillman and David Bell as the top two receivers for the Browns. Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. I am projecting Chris Conley and Ronnie Bell as the top two receivers for the 49ers.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

250,000 -- DeAndre Hopkins could earn $250,000 each for hitting the following marks in Week 18: Seven receptions, 39 receiving yards, two touchdowns.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 9.9 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 55 TAR 72 REYDS 440 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.6 Brandin Cooks WR DAL Dallas • #3

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS DAL -13 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 73 REYDS 618 TD 7 FPTS/G 10.5 Adam Thielen WR CAR Carolina • #19

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -5.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 101 TAR 134 REYDS 1002 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.2

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 17 Adds (WR Preview) Demarcus Robinson WR LAR L.A. Rams • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 24th ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 39 REYDS 371 TD 4 FPTS/G 5.8 Assuming both Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp are out then Robinson could absolutely be the team's No. 1 wide receiver and see 10-plus targets. The only real concerns are that he'll be catching passes from Carson Wentz and he's been so good lately that the Rams might rest him too. He's averaged 13.4 PPR FPPG since Week 12, which makes him a Fantasy WR3 in that stretch. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 29th ROSTERED 19% YTD Stats REC 55 TAR 72 REYDS 440 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.6 Robinson has at least seven targets in three of his last four games and faces an Eagles defense that hasn't been able to stop anyone lately. Ten wide receivers have scored at least 12 PPR Fantasy points against them in their last five games.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play (WR Preview) Projections powered by Sportsline CeeDee Lamb WR DAL Dallas • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS DAL -13 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 22.2 WR RNK 1st YTD Stats REC 122 TAR 168 REYDS 1651 TD 12 FPTS/G 23 Lamb is on a remarkable heater to finish the season. He's scored a touchdown in eight straight games and just hung 42 PPR Fantasy points on the Detroit Lions. The Commanders haven't covered anyone all season, though they did hold Lamb to a paltry 15.3 Fantasy points on Thanksgiving. He's scored more than that in every game since. Stack him with Dak in cash games, there's plenty of value everywhere else.

Contrarian DFS Play (WR Preview) Projections powered by Sportsline Curtis Samuel WR WAS Washington • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -13 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 60 TAR 87 REYDS 598 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.1 Samuel is coming off of back-to-back duds which is reflected in his price and I would expect it will also be reflected in his roster rate. He's also shown big upside this season, including nine catches for 100 yards the last time he faced the Cowboys. He saw a season-high 12 targets in that game.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 18 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine.