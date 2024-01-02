ceedee-lamb-g.jpg
No position is easy to project in Week 18, but wide receiver might be the most difficult. That's because to project wide receivers you need to have a good idea about the ability of their quarterback, the ability of the receiver, and most importantly, the projected volume. For many of the leagues top offenses we well be flying blind in that regard.

As of Tuesday morning we don't expect much from starters on the 49ers, Ravens, Chiefs, Rams, or Browns. But what exactly does that mean? Certainly we don't *think* we'll see much of Zay Flowers, Rashee Rice, or Puka Nacua. But what about Rashod Bateman, Justin Watson, or Tutu Atwell? Those tertiary wide receivers could be number one options this week, or they could spend a lot of time on the sideline. 

For now, I'm projecting the No. 1 and No. 2 options for these teams sitting out but everyone else playing. But we will get a lot of new information in the next five days. I often say that rankings on Tuesday don't mean much, but they mean even less this week. Make sure check back often as we do the best we can to project the least predictable week of the season.

You can find more in my weekly projections over at SportsLine. Now here is the rest of the Week 18 WR Preview:

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 18 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Puka Nacua WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
We expect the Rams to rest their starters. I am projecting Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell as the Rams top two receivers.
player headshot
Rashee Rice WR
KC Kansas City • #4
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
We expect the Chiefs to rest their starters. I am projecting Justin Watson and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as the Chiefs top two wide receivers.
player headshot
Zay Flowers WR
BAL Baltimore • #4
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
We expect the Ravens to rest their starters. I am projecting Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor as the Ravens top two receivers.
player headshot
Amari Cooper WR
CLE Cleveland • #2
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
I am projecting Cedric Tillman and David Bell as the top two receivers for the Browns.
player headshot
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I am projecting Chris Conley and Ronnie Bell as the top two receivers for the 49ers.
Numbers to Know
  • 250,000 -- DeAndre Hopkins could earn $250,000 each for hitting the following marks in Week 18: Seven receptions, 39 receiving yards, two touchdowns.
  • 12.4 -- Demarcus Robinson has scored at least 12.4 PPR Fantasy points in five straight games for the Rams.
  • 283 -- Tyreek Hill needs 283 yards to reach his stated goal of 2,000 yards this season. So you're saying there's a chance.
  • 33 -- Adam Thielen is the ninth player ever to have 100 catches and 1,000 receiving yards in a season at Age 33 or older.
  • 12.5 -- CeeDee Lamb leads Tyreek Hill by 12.5 PPR Fantasy points for WR1 overall on the season. We expect them both to be full gos in Week 18.
  • 326 -- George Pickens has 326 receiving yards in his last two games combined with Mason Rudolph.
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Wan'Dale Robinson WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI PHI -5 O/U 41
OPP VS WR
12th
PROJ PTS
9.9
WR RNK
29th
YTD Stats
REC
55
TAR
72
REYDS
440
TD
2
FPTS/G
8.6
player headshot
Brandin Cooks WR
DAL Dallas • #3
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ WAS DAL -13 O/U 45.5
OPP VS WR
20th
PROJ PTS
11.3
WR RNK
31st
YTD Stats
REC
48
TAR
73
REYDS
618
TD
7
FPTS/G
10.5
player headshot
Adam Thielen WR
CAR Carolina • #19
Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB TB -5.5 O/U 37.5
OPP VS WR
24th
PROJ PTS
11.3
WR RNK
21st
YTD Stats
REC
101
TAR
134
REYDS
1002
TD
4
FPTS/G
14.2
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 17 Adds (WR Preview)
player headshot
Demarcus Robinson WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -3 O/U 42.5
OPP VS WR
11th
WR RNK
24th
ROSTERED
29%
YTD Stats
REC
26
TAR
39
REYDS
371
TD
4
FPTS/G
5.8
Assuming both Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp are out then Robinson could absolutely be the team's No. 1 wide receiver and see 10-plus targets. The only real concerns are that he'll be catching passes from Carson Wentz and he's been so good lately that the Rams might rest him too. He's averaged 13.4 PPR FPPG since Week 12, which makes him a Fantasy WR3 in that stretch.
player headshot
Wan'Dale Robinson WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI PHI -5 O/U 41
OPP VS WR
9th
WR RNK
29th
ROSTERED
19%
YTD Stats
REC
55
TAR
72
REYDS
440
TD
2
FPTS/G
8.6
Robinson has at least seven targets in three of his last four games and faces an Eagles defense that hasn't been able to stop anyone lately. Ten wide receivers have scored at least 12 PPR Fantasy points against them in their last five games.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play (WR Preview)
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
CeeDee Lamb WR
DAL Dallas • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ WAS DAL -13 O/U 45.5
OPP VS WR
3rd
PROJ PTS
22.2
WR RNK
1st
YTD Stats
REC
122
TAR
168
REYDS
1651
TD
12
FPTS/G
23
Lamb is on a remarkable heater to finish the season. He's scored a touchdown in eight straight games and just hung 42 PPR Fantasy points on the Detroit Lions. The Commanders haven't covered anyone all season, though they did hold Lamb to a paltry 15.3 Fantasy points on Thanksgiving. He's scored more than that in every game since. Stack him with Dak in cash games, there's plenty of value everywhere else.
Contrarian DFS Play (WR Preview)
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Curtis Samuel WR
WAS Washington • #4
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DAL DAL -13 O/U 45.5
OPP VS WR
20th
PROJ PTS
10.8
WR RNK
36th
YTD Stats
REC
60
TAR
87
REYDS
598
TD
5
FPTS/G
10.1
Samuel is coming off of back-to-back duds which is reflected in his price and I would expect it will also be reflected in his roster rate. He's also shown big upside this season, including nine catches for 100 yards the last time he faced the Cowboys. He saw a season-high 12 targets in that game.
Heath's Projections

