Fantasy Football Week 3 Wide Receiver Preview: Projections, Waiver Wire adds, DFS plays and more

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 3 including waiver wire adds and DFS plays.

The strategy of waiting on quarterback in drafts sometimes comes off as the Fantasy industry believing quarterback doesn't matter. That's not actually what  the strategy is about at all, because it matters very much on a week-to-week basis. But it matters a lot more to wide receivers than it does to Fantasy players.

Michael Thomas and JuJu Smith-Schuster were both consensus top-10 receivers during draft season, and I drafted both often in the first two rounds of drafts. On Sunday they both lost their starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. It's not likely they'll be the same guys they were, but how bad will they be?

I'm relatively optimistic about Thomas. He received a 36.7% target share after Teddy Bridgewater replaced Brees. Those targets may not be as efficient as they would have been with Brees, but Bridgewater has completed 64% of his passes and averaged 7.1 yards per attempt over his career. He's no slouch. I'm still treating Thomas like a true No. 1 receiver and a top-five option in PPR. I'm also going to make some buy-low offers for him.

I'm slightly more concerned about Smith-Schuster. That's partially because the young wideout hasn't proven he's a true No. 1 like Thomas. It's also because we simply know less about Rudolph as a passer. For what it's worth, Smith-Schuster's longest play of the season did come after Roethlisberger went down. Until I see more I'll be treating Smith-Schuster like a No. 2 receiver, but I'm still starting him pretty much everywhere.

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 3 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Alshon Jeffery WR
PHI Philadelphia • #17
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The Eagles could be without their top two pass catchers in Week 3. Jeffery's calf strain seems like a bigger deal than Jackson's groin, but as of now we don't expect either. Nelson Agholor and Zach Ertz would be the biggest beneficiaries.
headshot-image
DeSean Jackson WR
PHI Philadelphia • #10
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
headshot-image
Michael Gallup WR
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Gallup will miss the next 2-4 weeks with a torn meniscus. This gives Devin Smith an opening, but my expectations is we see a more concentrated passing attack. This could be an enormous week for Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott.
Numbers to Know
  • 6 -- Receptions of 20 yards or more for John Ross this season. That leads the NFL.
  • 27.2% -- D.J. Moore's target share. That's No. 1 wide receiver territory as he heads into a matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. Let's just hope Cam Newton is OK. 
  • 53.94% -- Keenan Allen's share of the air yards in Los Angeles. He's not just dominating targets, he's going downfield as well. 
  • 4.1 -- Dede Westbrook's averaged targeted air yards. His role has not been what I was hoping for and it's getting more tempting to cut him loose.
  • 51 -- Snaps for Marquise Brown in Week 2 after only playing 14 in Week 1. He's looking more and more like a must-start wide receiver.
  • 7 -- Catches for John Brown in back-to-back weeks. It's still amazing he was available in a third of leagues before Week 1.
  • 4 -- That's where Emmanuel Sanders ranks at wide receiver in PPR leagues. His full recovery from a torn Achilles in less than a year has been remarkable. 
  • 9 -- Combined targets for Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon in Antonio Brown's first game with the Patriots. He could really crush their Fantasy value.
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
headshot-image
Amari Cooper WR
DAL Dallas • #19
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Week 3 Matchup
vs.
MIA
Cooper faces the Dolphins without Michael Gallup. The Cowboys can do whatever they want in this matchup, and I'd assume that will include a large dose of Cooper targets. It's hard to rank him anywhere other than top five.
headshot-image
Kenny Golladay WR
DET Detroit • #19
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Week 3 Matchup
@
PHI
Golladay's matchup is interesting. The Eagles should have a good defense but have been terrible against wide receivers. Terry McLaurin, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley all ate against them. Only Washington has given up more points to the position.
headshot-image
Davante Adams WR
GB Green Bay • #17
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Week 3 Matchup
vs.
DEN
Will it ever get easy for Davante Adams? First the Bears, then the Vikings, now Chris Harris. You're still starting Adams, but I don't feel certain you're getting the production you paid for this week either. Don't worry, in Week 4 he gets the Eagles.
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 3 Adds
headshot-image
Nelson Agholor WR
PHI Philadelphia • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Ownership
20%
I'm not excited about Agholor longterm, but there's no one available on the waiver wire I'd rather start in Week 3 assuming Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson are both out. Week 2 against the Falcons shows why. Agholor hauled in eight of 11 targets for 107 yards and a score. In 2018 he had four games with at least eight targets and averaged 20 PPR Fantasy points in those four games. He's close to a must-start option in PPR if both Jeffery and Jackson sit.
headshot-image
Terry McLaurin WR
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
52%
McLaurin is bizarro Agholor. I am very excited about him long-term, but he faces the Bears in Week 3, so it's hard to call him a start. That being said, I wouldn't say he's definitely a sit either. McLaurin has 16 targets in his first two NFL games, and he's been outstanding in both games. There should be plenty of garbage time for Washington in Week 3, so I don't hate him as a flex. Just don't expect another top-20 week.
headshot-image
Mecole Hardman WR
KC Kansas City • #17
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
50%
Choosing between the Chiefs receivers is no easy ask. Both had six targets last week. Both should have had two long touchdowns. Both have Patrick Mahomes as their quarterback. That being said, they're more lottery tickets than guys I'd project as starters. The Chiefs have the Ravens in Week 3, and Tyreek Hill is only a few weeks from returning. In other words they aren't great short-term options or guaranteed long-term stashes. But they both need to be rostered. I prefer Hardman slightly because of his upside.
headshot-image
Demarcus Robinson WR
KC Kansas City • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Ownership
4%
Stashes
headshot-image
Golden Tate WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #15
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Ownership
48%
Tate only has two weeks left on his suspension, and when he returns he'll have Daniel Jones throwing him the football. That gives him more upside even if it lowers his floor. I'd consider Tate a No. 3 receiver in PPR once he returns, making him a nice bench stash if you don't have a Week 3 need.
headshot-image
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
25%
Samuel is the only 49ers receiver with double-digit targets this season. That doesn't yet make him a starter because he's only averaging five targets per game, but there's certainly room for growth.
headshot-image
D.J. Chark WR
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
22%
Chark is banged up and has a Thursday night tilt with the Titans, so you aren't using him in Week 3. That being said, he leads Jacksonville in targets, receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. Another week or two of that and we'll need to treat him like the No. 1 receiver in Jacksonville.
DFS Plays
Top Plays
headshot-image
Larry Fitzgerald WR
ARI Arizona • #11
Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Week 3 Prices
FanDuel
$5,900
DraftKings
$5,100
Fitzgerald is fifth in the NFL in targets and he's averaging 16.7 yards per reception. Somehow he's still below $6,000 on both sites. Don't ask questions. Just play him in every lineup. Cash, tournaments, everything.
headshot-image
Keenan Allen WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Week 3 Prices
FanDuel
$7,800
DraftKings
$7,000
Allen's pricing isn't as egregious but he has 25 targets in two games and he's my No. 1 receiver in Week 3 even when you don't factor in his price. I may not play him in every lineup, but Philip Rivers is going to pepper him with targets and the Texans don't have anyone who can stop them.
Contrarian Plays
headshot-image
Michael Thomas WR
NO New Orleans • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Week 3 Prices
FanDuel
$8,000
DraftKings
$7,400
Thomas saw his price drop without Drew Brees, and I'm anticipating he'll see an ownership drop as well. Assuming that's true, I'll take a shot on him in tournaments, especially on DraftKings, where you get full PPR. Worst case scenario he should catch a bunch of passes in garbage time.
headshot-image
Nelson Agholor WR
PHI Philadelphia • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Week 3 Prices
FanDuel
$4,800
DraftKings
$3,600
I already told you how good Agholor has been when he gets targets. I'll play him even if he turns out to be the chalk this week, but I'm not sure he'll be that popular. I'll update later in the week when we get ownership projections.
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank

PPR Rank

WR

Non-PPR FPTs

PPR FPTs

1

1

Keenan Allen

14.58

21.76

6

2

Michael Thomas

12.71

20.74

2

3

DeAndre Hopkins

13.69

19.84

3

4

Odell Beckham

13.58

19.51

5

5

Julio Jones

12.76

18.66

4

6

Amari Cooper

13.01

18.58

7

7

Sammy Watkins

12.48

18.35

8

8

D.J. Moore

12.00

18.10

17

9

Tyler Boyd

11.08

17.44

12

10

Davante Adams

11.48

17.24

16

11

Larry Fitzgerald

11.09

17.18

10

12

Robert Woods

11.62

17.06

13

13

Cooper Kupp

11.38

16.74

9

14

Tyler Lockett

11.85

16.52

11

15

T.Y. Hilton

11.59

16.41

14

16

Brandin Cooks

11.26

15.94

15

17

Chris Godwin

11.14

15.93

21

18

JuJu Smith-Schuster

10.25

15.73

18

19

Kenny Golladay

10.98

15.38

20

20

Adam Thielen

10.35

15.28

19

21

John Brown

10.63

15.20

22

22

Allen Robinson

10.19

15.08

23

23

Tyrell Williams

10.10

14.58

24

24

Antonio Brown

10.05

14.56

28

25

Emmanuel Sanders

9.14

13.94

25

26

Mike Evans

9.84

13.82

29

27

Julian Edelman

9.11

13.75

27

28

Calvin Ridley

9.20

13.75

26

29

Marquise Brown

9.54

13.69

43

30

Jamison Crowder

7.66

13.44

