Fantasy Football Week 3 Wide Receiver Preview: Projections, Waiver Wire adds, DFS plays and more

The strategy of waiting on quarterback in drafts sometimes comes off as the Fantasy industry believing quarterback doesn't matter. That's not actually what the strategy is about at all, because it matters very much on a week-to-week basis. But it matters a lot more to wide receivers than it does to Fantasy players.

Michael Thomas and JuJu Smith-Schuster were both consensus top-10 receivers during draft season, and I drafted both often in the first two rounds of drafts. On Sunday they both lost their starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. It's not likely they'll be the same guys they were, but how bad will they be?

I'm relatively optimistic about Thomas. He received a 36.7% target share after Teddy Bridgewater replaced Brees. Those targets may not be as efficient as they would have been with Brees, but Bridgewater has completed 64% of his passes and averaged 7.1 yards per attempt over his career. He's no slouch. I'm still treating Thomas like a true No. 1 receiver and a top-five option in PPR. I'm also going to make some buy-low offers for him.

I'm slightly more concerned about Smith-Schuster. That's partially because the young wideout hasn't proven he's a true No. 1 like Thomas. It's also because we simply know less about Rudolph as a passer. For what it's worth, Smith-Schuster's longest play of the season did come after Roethlisberger went down. Until I see more I'll be treating Smith-Schuster like a No. 2 receiver, but I'm still starting him pretty much everywhere.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 3 at this time. Here's what it means:

Alshon Jeffery WR PHI Philadelphia • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. The Eagles could be without their top two pass catchers in Week 3. Jeffery's calf strain seems like a bigger deal than Jackson's groin, but as of now we don't expect either. Nelson Agholor and Zach Ertz would be the biggest beneficiaries. DeSean Jackson WR PHI Philadelphia • #10

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Gallup will miss the next 2-4 weeks with a torn meniscus. This gives Devin Smith an opening, but my expectations is we see a more concentrated passing attack. This could be an enormous week for Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Amari Cooper WR DAL Dallas • #19

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Week 3 Matchup vs. MIA Cooper faces the Dolphins without Michael Gallup. The Cowboys can do whatever they want in this matchup, and I'd assume that will include a large dose of Cooper targets. It's hard to rank him anywhere other than top five. Kenny Golladay WR DET Detroit • #19

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 3 Matchup @ PHI Golladay's matchup is interesting. The Eagles should have a good defense but have been terrible against wide receivers. Terry McLaurin, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley all ate against them. Only Washington has given up more points to the position. Davante Adams WR GB Green Bay • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Week 3 Matchup vs. DEN Will it ever get easy for Davante Adams? First the Bears, then the Vikings, now Chris Harris. You're still starting Adams, but I don't feel certain you're getting the production you paid for this week either. Don't worry, in Week 4 he gets the Eagles.

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 3 Adds Nelson Agholor WR PHI Philadelphia • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Ownership 20% I'm not excited about Agholor longterm, but there's no one available on the waiver wire I'd rather start in Week 3 assuming Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson are both out. Week 2 against the Falcons shows why. Agholor hauled in eight of 11 targets for 107 yards and a score. In 2018 he had four games with at least eight targets and averaged 20 PPR Fantasy points in those four games. He's close to a must-start option in PPR if both Jeffery and Jackson sit. Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 52% McLaurin is bizarro Agholor. I am very excited about him long-term, but he faces the Bears in Week 3, so it's hard to call him a start. That being said, I wouldn't say he's definitely a sit either. McLaurin has 16 targets in his first two NFL games, and he's been outstanding in both games. There should be plenty of garbage time for Washington in Week 3, so I don't hate him as a flex. Just don't expect another top-20 week. Mecole Hardman WR KC Kansas City • #17

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 50% Choosing between the Chiefs receivers is no easy ask. Both had six targets last week. Both should have had two long touchdowns. Both have Patrick Mahomes as their quarterback. That being said, they're more lottery tickets than guys I'd project as starters. The Chiefs have the Ravens in Week 3, and Tyreek Hill is only a few weeks from returning. In other words they aren't great short-term options or guaranteed long-term stashes. But they both need to be rostered. I prefer Hardman slightly because of his upside. Demarcus Robinson WR KC Kansas City • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Ownership 4%

Stashes Golden Tate WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #15

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Ownership 48% Tate only has two weeks left on his suspension, and when he returns he'll have Daniel Jones throwing him the football. That gives him more upside even if it lowers his floor. I'd consider Tate a No. 3 receiver in PPR once he returns, making him a nice bench stash if you don't have a Week 3 need. Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 25% Samuel is the only 49ers receiver with double-digit targets this season. That doesn't yet make him a starter because he's only averaging five targets per game, but there's certainly room for growth. D.J. Chark WR JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 22% Chark is banged up and has a Thursday night tilt with the Titans, so you aren't using him in Week 3. That being said, he leads Jacksonville in targets, receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. Another week or two of that and we'll need to treat him like the No. 1 receiver in Jacksonville.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Larry Fitzgerald WR ARI Arizona • #11

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Week 3 Prices FanDuel $5,900 DraftKings $5,100 Fitzgerald is fifth in the NFL in targets and he's averaging 16.7 yards per reception. Somehow he's still below $6,000 on both sites. Don't ask questions. Just play him in every lineup. Cash, tournaments, everything. Keenan Allen WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Week 3 Prices FanDuel $7,800 DraftKings $7,000 Allen's pricing isn't as egregious but he has 25 targets in two games and he's my No. 1 receiver in Week 3 even when you don't factor in his price. I may not play him in every lineup, but Philip Rivers is going to pepper him with targets and the Texans don't have anyone who can stop them.

Contrarian Plays Michael Thomas WR NO New Orleans • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 3 Prices FanDuel $8,000 DraftKings $7,400 Thomas saw his price drop without Drew Brees, and I'm anticipating he'll see an ownership drop as well. Assuming that's true, I'll take a shot on him in tournaments, especially on DraftKings, where you get full PPR. Worst case scenario he should catch a bunch of passes in garbage time. Nelson Agholor WR PHI Philadelphia • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Week 3 Prices FanDuel $4,800 DraftKings $3,600 I already told you how good Agholor has been when he gets targets. I'll play him even if he turns out to be the chalk this week, but I'm not sure he'll be that popular. I'll update later in the week when we get ownership projections.