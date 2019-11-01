Week 9 Wide Receiver Preview: Davante Adams back, T.Y. Hilton out with possible multi-week injury

After Friday practice reports we've changed our expectations for several wide receivers. We have Davante Adams and Desean Jackson returning from multi-week absences and T.Y. Hilton on the shelf for Week 9 with a calf injury – and possibly longer. Here's how I'm handling all three situations.

Adams is an automatic start whenever he's healthy and certainly against a mediocre Chargers defense. He's a top-10 receiver in every format and Aaron Rodgers gets a small boost as well. The other receivers in Green Bay lose opportunity, but we weren't starting them anyway.

Jackson is a low-end No. 2 receiver with enormous upside and almost no floor. Unfortunately, with all the byes you may not have two better options than him on your roster. I don't love what his return means for Alshon Jeffery, but it should help Carson Wentz. Wentz is a top-10 quarterback this week.

The possibility of losing Hilton hurts even more because there isn't an obvious winner in the receiving corps. Zach Pascal led the team in receiving in Hilton's last absence but Parris Cambell had more targets in that game. They're both boom-or-bust flexes now, but I like Pascal significantly more.

Thankfully there are better options below if you need to replace Hilton.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 9 at this time. Here's what it means:

Dede Westbrook WR JAC Jacksonville • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Chris Conley should have a big opportunity against a bad pass defense. T.Y. Hilton WR IND Indianapolis • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. I don't love any of his replacements.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

18 - Average depth of target for Darius Slayton, the highest amongst receivers with at least 25 targets.

- Average depth of target for Darius Slayton, the highest amongst receivers with at least 25 targets. 1,011 - Air yards for Mike Evans this season, the most in the NFL.

- Air yards for Mike Evans this season, the most in the NFL. 33% - Target share for DeAndre Hopkins in Week 8. The loss of Will Fuller puts Hopkins back where he's been in the past.

- Target share for DeAndre Hopkins in Week 8. The loss of Will Fuller puts Hopkins back where he's been in the past. 49% - Terry McLaurin's share of Washington's air yards this season. I can't start him against Buffalo, but he's a good buy low.

- Terry McLaurin's share of Washington's air yards this season. I can't start him against Buffalo, but he's a good buy low. 14.39 - Yards per target for Stefon Diggs, best in the league. Regression is coming but I still like Diggs more than Thielen this week.

- Yards per target for Stefon Diggs, best in the league. Regression is coming but I still like Diggs more than Thielen this week. 20.4 - Yards per reception for Chris Conley this season. That will also regress, but Conley is in play for Week 9.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -10 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 46 REYDS 458 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.6 D.J. Chark WR JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -2 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 61 REYDS 660 TD 6 FPTS/G 17.4 Danny Amendola WR DET Detroit • #80

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ OAK OAK -2 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 39 REYDS 347 TD 1 FPTS/G 11 Odell Beckham WR CLE Cleveland • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN CLE -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 13.7 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 61 REYDS 488 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.3

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 9 Adds Danny Amendola WR DET Detroit • #80

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Ownership 63% Amendola has received 19 targets over the past two weeks and he's turned them into 16 catches for 200 yards. This week he gets a Raiders defense allowing 8.6 yards per pass attempt and the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. There is no running game in Detroit now, and Amendola is one of the biggest beneficiaries. DeVante Parker WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Ownership 45% Both Parker and Preston Williams are in play this week against the Jets. Parker has at least 11 PPR Fantasy points in four straight games and seems to be Ryan Fitzpatrick's preferred option. Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 50% Johnson has played three complete games with Mason Rudolph. He's scored 14.2, 19.7, and 19.4 Fantasy points in those three games. He's a solid No. 3 receiver this week against the Colts and I may still be too low on him. Zach Pascal WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 9% Could easily be the No. 1 receiver and is available almost everywhere. Chris Conley WR JAC Jacksonville • #18

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Ownership 27% Conley has received five targets in four games this season. He's topped double digits in all four games and topped 20 PPR points in two of them. As long as Dede Westbrook is out Conley is a very good play. Phillip Dorsett WR NE New England • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Ownership 51% I'm still worried about what happens to Dorsett once Mohamed Sanu gets fully acclimated but he's a fine flex this week against the Ravens. Preston Williams WR MIA Miami • #18

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 12% I still like Williams' upside more than Parker's and prefer him as a stash but Parker is better as a No. 3 option this week. They both should be added.

Stashes Antonio Brown WR NE New England • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Ownership 41% It seems like a long shot, but I'll stash Brown for another week or two.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 9 Prices FanDuel $5,400 DraftKings $4,800 Moore has once again struggled to get into the end zone this season, but he has 27 targets over his past three games and he only has two games this season below 12 PPR points. This is a very tight week of pricing and Moore's low price stands out as the best value at receiver.

Contrarian Plays John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Week 9 Prices FanDuel $6,200 DraftKings $6,100 If anything, I think Brown has been a bit unlucky. He's a borderline top-12 receiver in yards per game and he's been remarkably consistent, but only because he's had so few booms. Expect more touchdowns and Fantasy points from Brown in the second half.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank PPR Rank WR NON PPR FPTS PPR FPTs 2 1 Chris Godwin 14.03 20.18 8 2 DeAndre Hopkins 12.14 20.15 7 3 Julian Edelman 12.38 20.04 1 4 Mike Evans 14.23 19.64 3 5 D.J. Chark 13.75 19.16 4 6 Amari Cooper 13.72 19.02 10 7 Allen Robinson 12.06 18.95 9 8 Davante Adams 12.07 18.12 14 9 Golden Tate 11.34 17.68 6 10 Stefon Diggs 12.56 17.54 5 11 Kenny Golladay 12.63 17.40 12 12 Tyler Lockett 11.73 17.23 13 13 John Brown 11.49 16.95 11 14 Tyreek Hill 11.83 16.92 15 15 Adam Thielen 11.32 15.96 18 16 Michael Gallup 10.71 15.72 22 17 D.J. Moore 10.04 15.67 17 18 JuJu Smith-Schuster 10.74 15.56 19 19 Courtland Sutton 10.46 15.34 20 20 Odell Beckham 10.20 15.02 16 21 Tyrell Williams 10.75 14.81 29 22 Keenan Allen 9.09 14.37 21 23 DeSean Jackson 10.10 14.15 26 24 Danny Amendola 9.25 13.92 25 25 Marquise Brown 9.37 13.77 34 26 Alshon Jeffery 8.50 13.69 27 27 Marvin Jones 9.15 13.57 23 28 D.K. Metcalf 10.03 13.53 28 29 DeVante Parker 9.09 13.14 30 30 Jarvis Landry 8.95 13.05 24 31 Robby Anderson 9.49 13.04 32 32 Curtis Samuel 8.71 12.80 39 33 Diontae Johnson 8.10 12.43 31 34 Zach Pascal 8.84 12.41 47 35 Christian Kirk 6.93 12.31 44 36 Jamison Crowder 7.54 12.20 37 37 Mike Williams 8.18 12.14 36 38 Preston Williams 8.20 12.14 33 39 Chris Conley 8.54 12.00 38 40 Philip Dorsett 8.14 11.93

