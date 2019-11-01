Week 9 Wide Receiver Preview: Davante Adams back, T.Y. Hilton out with possible multi-week injury

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 9, including what to expect from Davante Adams.

After Friday practice reports we've changed our expectations for several wide receivers. We have Davante Adams and Desean Jackson returning from multi-week absences and T.Y. Hilton on the shelf for Week 9 with a calf injury – and possibly longer. Here's how I'm handling all three situations. 

Adams is an automatic start whenever he's healthy and certainly against a mediocre Chargers defense. He's a top-10 receiver in every format and Aaron Rodgers gets a small boost as well. The other receivers in Green Bay lose opportunity, but we weren't starting them anyway.

Jackson is a low-end No. 2 receiver with enormous upside and almost no floor. Unfortunately, with all the byes you may not have two better options than him on your roster. I don't love what his return means for Alshon Jeffery, but it should help Carson Wentz. Wentz is a top-10 quarterback this week. 

The possibility of losing Hilton hurts even more because there isn't an obvious winner in the receiving corps. Zach Pascal led the team in receiving in Hilton's last absence but Parris Cambell had more targets in that game. They're both boom-or-bust flexes now, but I like Pascal significantly more. 

Thankfully there are better options below if you need to replace Hilton.

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 9 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Dede Westbrook WR
JAC Jacksonville • #12
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Chris Conley should have a big opportunity against a bad pass defense.
headshot-image
T.Y. Hilton WR
IND Indianapolis • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
I don't love any of his replacements.
Numbers to Know
  • 18 - Average depth of target for Darius Slayton, the highest amongst receivers with at least 25 targets. 
  • 1,011 - Air yards for Mike Evans this season, the most in the NFL
  • 33% - Target share for DeAndre Hopkins in Week 8. The loss of Will Fuller puts Hopkins back where he's been in the past. 
  • 49% - Terry McLaurin's share of Washington's air yards this season. I can't start him against Buffalo, but he's a good buy low.
  • 14.39 - Yards per target for Stefon Diggs, best in the league. Regression is coming but I still like Diggs more than Thielen this week.
  • 20.4 - Yards per reception for Chris Conley this season. That will also regress, but Conley is in play for Week 9.
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Terry McLaurin WR
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BUF BUF -10 O/U 37
OPP VS WR
3rd
PROJ PTS
11.4
WR RNK
36th
YTD Stats
REC
28
TAR
46
REYDS
458
TD
5
FPTS/G
14.6
headshot-image
D.J. Chark WR
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU HOU -2 O/U 47
OPP VS WR
32nd
PROJ PTS
13
WR RNK
17th
YTD Stats
REC
39
TAR
61
REYDS
660
TD
6
FPTS/G
17.4
headshot-image
Danny Amendola WR
DET Detroit • #80
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ OAK OAK -2 O/U 50.5
OPP VS WR
23rd
PROJ PTS
10.8
WR RNK
NR
YTD Stats
REC
28
TAR
39
REYDS
347
TD
1
FPTS/G
11
headshot-image
Odell Beckham WR
CLE Cleveland • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DEN CLE -2.5 O/U 40.5
OPP VS WR
4th
PROJ PTS
13.7
WR RNK
23rd
YTD Stats
REC
34
TAR
61
REYDS
488
TD
1
FPTS/G
12.3
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 9 Adds
headshot-image
Danny Amendola WR
DET Detroit • #80
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Ownership
63%
Amendola has received 19 targets over the past two weeks and he's turned them into 16 catches for 200 yards. This week he gets a Raiders defense allowing 8.6 yards per pass attempt and the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. There is no running game in Detroit now, and Amendola is one of the biggest beneficiaries.
headshot-image
DeVante Parker WR
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Ownership
45%
Both Parker and Preston Williams are in play this week against the Jets. Parker has at least 11 PPR Fantasy points in four straight games and seems to be Ryan Fitzpatrick's preferred option.
headshot-image
Diontae Johnson WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
50%
Johnson has played three complete games with Mason Rudolph. He's scored 14.2, 19.7, and 19.4 Fantasy points in those three games. He's a solid No. 3 receiver this week against the Colts and I may still be too low on him.
headshot-image
Zach Pascal WR
IND Indianapolis • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
9%
Could easily be the No. 1 receiver and is available almost everywhere.
headshot-image
Chris Conley WR
JAC Jacksonville • #18
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Ownership
27%
Conley has received five targets in four games this season. He's topped double digits in all four games and topped 20 PPR points in two of them. As long as Dede Westbrook is out Conley is a very good play.
headshot-image
Phillip Dorsett WR
NE New England • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Ownership
51%
I'm still worried about what happens to Dorsett once Mohamed Sanu gets fully acclimated but he's a fine flex this week against the Ravens.
headshot-image
Preston Williams WR
MIA Miami • #18
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
12%
I still like Williams' upside more than Parker's and prefer him as a stash but Parker is better as a No. 3 option this week. They both should be added.
Stashes
headshot-image
Antonio Brown WR
NE New England • #17
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Ownership
41%
It seems like a long shot, but I'll stash Brown for another week or two.
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Week 9 Prices
FanDuel
$5,400
DraftKings
$4,800
Moore has once again struggled to get into the end zone this season, but he has 27 targets over his past three games and he only has two games this season below 12 PPR points. This is a very tight week of pricing and Moore's low price stands out as the best value at receiver.
Contrarian Plays
headshot-image
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Week 9 Prices
FanDuel
$6,200
DraftKings
$6,100
If anything, I think Brown has been a bit unlucky. He's a borderline top-12 receiver in yards per game and he's been remarkably consistent, but only because he's had so few booms. Expect more touchdowns and Fantasy points from Brown in the second half.
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank

PPR Rank

WR

NON PPR FPTS

PPR FPTs

2

1

Chris Godwin

14.03

20.18

8

2

DeAndre Hopkins

12.14

20.15

7

3

Julian Edelman

12.38

20.04

1

4

Mike Evans

14.23

19.64

3

5

D.J. Chark

13.75

19.16

4

6

Amari Cooper

13.72

19.02

10

7

Allen Robinson

12.06

18.95

9

8

Davante Adams

12.07

18.12

14

9

Golden Tate

11.34

17.68

6

10

Stefon Diggs

12.56

17.54

5

11

Kenny Golladay

12.63

17.40

12

12

Tyler Lockett

11.73

17.23

13

13

John Brown

11.49

16.95

11

14

Tyreek Hill

11.83

16.92

15

15

Adam Thielen

11.32

15.96

18

16

Michael Gallup

10.71

15.72

22

17

D.J. Moore

10.04

15.67

17

18

JuJu Smith-Schuster

10.74

15.56

19

19

Courtland Sutton

10.46

15.34

20

20

Odell Beckham

10.20

15.02

16

21

Tyrell Williams

10.75

14.81

29

22

Keenan Allen

9.09

14.37

21

23

DeSean Jackson

10.10

14.15

26

24

Danny Amendola

9.25

13.92

25

25

Marquise Brown

9.37

13.77

34

26

Alshon Jeffery

8.50

13.69

27

27

Marvin Jones

9.15

13.57

23

28

D.K. Metcalf

10.03

13.53

28

29

DeVante Parker

9.09

13.14

30

30

Jarvis Landry

8.95

13.05

24

31

Robby Anderson

9.49

13.04

32

32

Curtis Samuel

8.71

12.80

39

33

Diontae Johnson

8.10

12.43

31

34

Zach Pascal

8.84

12.41

47

35

Christian Kirk

6.93

12.31

44

36

Jamison Crowder

7.54

12.20

37

37

Mike Williams

8.18

12.14

36

38

Preston Williams

8.20

12.14

33

39

Chris Conley

8.54

12.00

38

40

Philip Dorsett

8.14

11.93

