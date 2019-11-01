Week 9 Wide Receiver Preview: Davante Adams back, T.Y. Hilton out with possible multi-week injury
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 9, including what to expect from Davante Adams.
After Friday practice reports we've changed our expectations for several wide receivers. We have Davante Adams and Desean Jackson returning from multi-week absences and T.Y. Hilton on the shelf for Week 9 with a calf injury – and possibly longer. Here's how I'm handling all three situations.
Adams is an automatic start whenever he's healthy and certainly against a mediocre Chargers defense. He's a top-10 receiver in every format and Aaron Rodgers gets a small boost as well. The other receivers in Green Bay lose opportunity, but we weren't starting them anyway.
Jackson is a low-end No. 2 receiver with enormous upside and almost no floor. Unfortunately, with all the byes you may not have two better options than him on your roster. I don't love what his return means for Alshon Jeffery, but it should help Carson Wentz. Wentz is a top-10 quarterback this week.
The possibility of losing Hilton hurts even more because there isn't an obvious winner in the receiving corps. Zach Pascal led the team in receiving in Hilton's last absence but Parris Cambell had more targets in that game. They're both boom-or-bust flexes now, but I like Pascal significantly more.
Thankfully there are better options below if you need to replace Hilton.
Week 9 WR Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 9 at this time. Here's what it means:
JAC Jacksonville • #12
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Chris Conley should have a big opportunity against a bad pass defense.
T.Y. Hilton WR
IND Indianapolis • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
I don't love any of his replacements.
Numbers to Know
- 18 - Average depth of target for Darius Slayton, the highest amongst receivers with at least 25 targets.
- 1,011 - Air yards for Mike Evans this season, the most in the NFL.
- 33% - Target share for DeAndre Hopkins in Week 8. The loss of Will Fuller puts Hopkins back where he's been in the past.
- 49% - Terry McLaurin's share of Washington's air yards this season. I can't start him against Buffalo, but he's a good buy low.
- 14.39 - Yards per target for Stefon Diggs, best in the league. Regression is coming but I still like Diggs more than Thielen this week.
- 20.4 - Yards per reception for Chris Conley this season. That will also regress, but Conley is in play for Week 9.
Matchups that matter
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
D.J. Chark WR
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
CLE Cleveland • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Amendola has received 19 targets over the past two weeks and he's turned them into 16 catches for 200 yards. This week he gets a Raiders defense allowing 8.6 yards per pass attempt and the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. There is no running game in Detroit now, and Amendola is one of the biggest beneficiaries.
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Both Parker and Preston Williams are in play this week against the Jets. Parker has at least 11 PPR Fantasy points in four straight games and seems to be Ryan Fitzpatrick's preferred option.
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Johnson has played three complete games with Mason Rudolph. He's scored 14.2, 19.7, and 19.4 Fantasy points in those three games. He's a solid No. 3 receiver this week against the Colts and I may still be too low on him.
Zach Pascal WR
IND Indianapolis • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Could easily be the No. 1 receiver and is available almost everywhere.
Chris Conley WR
JAC Jacksonville • #18
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Conley has received five targets in four games this season. He's topped double digits in all four games and topped 20 PPR points in two of them. As long as Dede Westbrook is out Conley is a very good play.
NE New England • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I'm still worried about what happens to Dorsett once Mohamed Sanu gets fully acclimated but he's a fine flex this week against the Ravens.
MIA Miami • #18
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
I still like Williams' upside more than Parker's and prefer him as a stash but Parker is better as a No. 3 option this week. They both should be added.
NE New England • #17
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
It seems like a long shot, but I'll stash Brown for another week or two.
DFS Plays
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Moore has once again struggled to get into the end zone this season, but he has 27 targets over his past three games and he only has two games this season below 12 PPR points. This is a very tight week of pricing and Moore's low price stands out as the best value at receiver.
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
If anything, I think Brown has been a bit unlucky. He's a borderline top-12 receiver in yards per game and he's been remarkably consistent, but only because he's had so few booms. Expect more touchdowns and Fantasy points from Brown in the second half.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
WR
NON PPR FPTS
PPR FPTs
2
1
Chris Godwin
14.03
20.18
8
2
DeAndre Hopkins
12.14
20.15
7
3
Julian Edelman
12.38
20.04
1
4
Mike Evans
14.23
19.64
3
5
D.J. Chark
13.75
19.16
4
6
Amari Cooper
13.72
19.02
10
7
Allen Robinson
12.06
18.95
9
8
Davante Adams
12.07
18.12
14
9
Golden Tate
11.34
17.68
6
10
Stefon Diggs
12.56
17.54
5
11
Kenny Golladay
12.63
17.40
12
12
Tyler Lockett
11.73
17.23
13
13
John Brown
11.49
16.95
11
14
Tyreek Hill
11.83
16.92
15
15
Adam Thielen
11.32
15.96
18
16
Michael Gallup
10.71
15.72
22
17
D.J. Moore
10.04
15.67
17
18
JuJu Smith-Schuster
10.74
15.56
19
19
Courtland Sutton
10.46
15.34
20
20
Odell Beckham
10.20
15.02
16
21
Tyrell Williams
10.75
14.81
29
22
Keenan Allen
9.09
14.37
21
23
DeSean Jackson
10.10
14.15
26
24
Danny Amendola
9.25
13.92
25
25
Marquise Brown
9.37
13.77
34
26
Alshon Jeffery
8.50
13.69
27
27
Marvin Jones
9.15
13.57
23
28
D.K. Metcalf
10.03
13.53
28
29
DeVante Parker
9.09
13.14
30
30
Jarvis Landry
8.95
13.05
24
31
Robby Anderson
9.49
13.04
32
32
Curtis Samuel
8.71
12.80
39
33
Diontae Johnson
8.10
12.43
31
34
Zach Pascal
8.84
12.41
47
35
Christian Kirk
6.93
12.31
44
36
Jamison Crowder
7.54
12.20
37
37
Mike Williams
8.18
12.14
36
38
Preston Williams
8.20
12.14
33
39
Chris Conley
8.54
12.00
38
40
Philip Dorsett
8.14
11.93
