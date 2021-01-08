The NFL playoffs start this weekend with the wild-card round, and we have three games Saturday (IND at BUF, LAR at SEA and TB at WAS) and three on Sunday (BAL at TEN, CHI at NO and CLE at PIT). For a full breakdown of my overall playoff rankings click here, but we wanted to give you rankings for this weekend, as well as some DFS suggestions for DraftKings and FanDuel.

Let's get started with your wild-card PPR rankings:

Quarterbacks

1. Lamar Jackson

2. Josh Allen

3. Ben Roethlisberger

4. Drew Brees

5. Ryan Tannehill

6. Tom Brady

7. Philip Rivers

8. Mitchell Trubisky

9. Russell Wilson

10. Baker Mayfield

11. Jared Goff/John Wolford

12. Alex Smith

Running backs

1. Alvin Kamara

2. Derrick Henry

3. Jonathan Taylor

4. David Montgomery

5. Nick Chubb

6. J.K. Dobbins

7. Cam Akers

8. Ronald Jones

9. J.D. McKissic

10. Chris Carson

11. Kareem Hunt

12. Nyheim Hines

13. Antonio Gibson

14. James Conner

15. Zack Moss

16. Devin Singletary

17. Latavius Murray

18. Gus Edwards

19. Leonard Fournette

20. Benny Snell

21. Carlos Hyde

22. Malcolm Brown

23. Cordarrelle Patterson

24. Rashaad Penny

Wide receivers

1. Stefon Diggs

2. Michael Thomas

3. Allen Robinson

4. Diontae Johnson

5. A.J. Brown

6. Chris Godwin

7. Marquise Brown

8. Jarvis Landry

9. Antonio Brown

10. Terry McLaurin

11. Mike Evans

12. JuJu Smith-Schuster

13. John Brown

14. Corey Davis

15. DK Metcalf

16. Cooper Kupp

17. Robert Woods

18. Tyler Lockett

19. T.Y. Hilton

20. Darnell Mooney

21. Emmanuel Sanders

22. Cole Beasley

23. Chase Claypool

24. Michael Pittman

25. Rashard Higgins

26. Zach Pascal

27. Cam Sims

28. Gabriel Davis

29. David Moore

30. James Washington

31. Isaiah McKenzie

32. Willie Snead

33. Josh Reynolds

34. Miles Boykin

35. Donovan Peoples-Jones

36. Dez Bryant

Tight ends

1. Mark Andrews

2. Jared Cook

3. Logan Thomas

4. Eric Ebron

5. Rob Gronkowski

6. Jonnu Smith

7. Cole Kmet

8. Austin Hooper

9. Dawson Knox

10. Tyler Higbee

11. Jack Doyle

12. Jimmy Graham

13. Gerald Everett

14. Will Dissly

Defense

1. Seahawks

2. Saints

3. Steelers

4. Rams

5. Buccaneers

6. Ravens

7. Bills

8. Washington Football Team

9. Bears

10. Colts

11. Browns

12. Titans

Kickers

1. Wil Lutz

2. Tyler Bass

3. Justin Tucker

4. Ryan Succop

5. Jason Meyers

6. Chris Boswell

7. Rodrigo Blankenship

8. Matt Gay

9. Stephen Gostkowski

10. Cody Parkey

11. Cairo Santos

12. Dustin Hopkins

We share our favorite player props and our favorite DFS plays for Wild Card Weekend on the Fantasy Football Today in 5 podcast. Listen below and subscribe at Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts:

DraftKings Good Buys

Quarterbacks

Ryan Tannehill ($6,600) vs. BAL

Ben Roethlisberger ($6,100) vs. CLE

Philip Rivers ($5,500) at BUF

Tannehill went for 25 Fantasy points at Baltimore in Week 11, and he had three total touchdowns against the Ravens in the playoffs last year.

Roethlisberger only had 12 Fantasy points against the Browns in Week 6 and didn't play in the rematch in Week 17, but Cleveland has allowed an average of 22.9 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks all season, including Mason Rudolph scoring 22 points.

Rivers has scored 12 Fantasy points in each of his past two games, but he had at least 21 points in each of the five games prior to that. I expect the Colts to be chasing points at Buffalo, and the Bills allowed an average of 20.4 Fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this year.

Running backs

J.K. Dobbins ($6,600) at TEN

Ronald Jones ($5,500) at WAS

Cam Akers ($5,100) at SEA

J.D. McKissic ($4,900) vs. TB

Kareem Hunt ($4,800) at PIT

Nyheim Hines ($4,700) at BUF

Dobbins has scored a touchdown in six games in a row, with seven touchdowns scored over that span, and that streak started in Week 11 against Tennessee when he had 15 carries for 70 yards and the score, as well as two catches for 15 yards on two targets. The Titans have allowed five touchdowns to running backs in their past three games against Detroit, Green Bay and Houston.

Jones has scored at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row, and Washington has allowed a running back to score in three of its past four games.

Akers didn't play in Week 16 against Seattle because of an ankle injury, but he returned in Week 17 against Arizona with 25 total touches. I'll take my chances with Akers this week if he gets that kind of work again, and the Seahawks have allowed four touchdowns to running backs in their past three games.

McKissic should once again be heavily involved in the passing game, and he has at least five catches in four of his past five games, with 34 total catches and two touchdowns over that span. The Buccaneers allowed the most receptions to running backs this season, so McKissic could be a star in the wild-card round, especially if Washington is chasing points.

Hunt has been better this season when the Browns are chasing points, especially when Nick Chubb has been healthy. Hunt's two best games in his past five outings have been losses against the Ravens in Week 14 and at the Jets in Week 16. I expect Cleveland to be trailing at Pittsburgh, and Hunt is at a good price.

Hines should be involved in the passing game with the Colts likely chasing the score at Buffalo, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past six games.

Wide receivers

Michael Thomas ($6,400) vs. CHI

Diontae Johnson ($6,200) vs. CLE

Antonio Brown ($6,100) at WAS

Jarvis Landry ($5,800) at PIT

Marquise Brown ($5,400) at TEN

John Brown ($4,700) vs. IND

Thomas (ankle) is expected to return from injured reserve this week, and I'm excited to see him back in action. Prior to going out, he scored at least 16 PPR points in three of four games. And his price is amazing against the Bears at home.

I'm excited for Johnson and Smith-Schuster ($5,500) based on their prices this week against the Browns. Johnson has at least eight catches in five of his past seven games, and Smith-Schuster has scored a touchdown in four of his past six games. The Browns are one of seven teams with at least 20 touchdowns allowed to receivers this year.

Evans (knee) appears on track to play, but I prefer Godwin ($7,000) and Antonio Brown this week. But Brown's price is the best among the trio. He has four touchdowns in his past three games and appears locked in with Tom Brady.

Landry doesn't have an easy matchup against the Steelers, but he does have at least six targets in each of his past five games. He has four total touchdowns over that span and at least five catches in every outing.

Marquise Brown is one of my favorite plays this week given his matchup with the Titans, who are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers. Brown has six touchdowns in his past six games, and he had seven catches for 126 yards on 11 targets in the playoff matchup against Tennessee last year.

Beasley (knee) seems on track to play, but I love the price for John Brown, as well as his potential. He scored 17 PPR points in Week 17 after being out for five games due to injury.

Tight ends

Jared Cook ($4,600) vs. CHI

Jonnu Smith ($3,200) vs. BAL

Cole Kmet ($3,000) at NO

Cook has scored at least 11 PPR points in four of his past five games, and he had 16 PPR points at Chicago in Week 8. And the Bears were No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends all season.

Smith has scored in each of his past two games against the Ravens, including the playoffs last year. And he scored at least 10 PPR points in two of his past three games.

I expect the Bears to be throwing a lot against the Saints, and Kmet has at least seven targets in three of his past five games. New Orleans has allowed three touchdowns to tight ends since Week 15.

DraftKings Bad Buys

Quarterbacks

Tom Brady ($6,900) at WAS

Russell Wilson ($6,700) vs. LAR

Jared Goff ($6,000) at SEA

Brady is on fire coming into this game with at least 27 Fantasy points in three outings in a row, but this is a tough matchup against Washington. The Football Team has allowed multiple passing touchdowns just once since Week 10, and Brady has struggled in prime-time games this year.

Wilson is facing the Rams in the wild-card round, and they have allowed an average of just 14.6 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Wilson averaged 15.0 Fantasy points per game against Seattle in two meetings this year.

If Goff (thumb) plays, he'll be at less than 100 percent. And he only has one game with more than 18 Fantasy points since Week 11. If John Wolford ($4,900) starts he could be a good play based on his price.

Running backs

Chris Carson ($5,900) vs. LAR

Antonio Gibson ($5,700) vs. TB

James Conner ($5,000) vs. CLE

Zack Moss ($4,600) vs. IND

Carson hasn't scored a touchdown in three games in a row, including Week 16 against the Rams when he was held to 16 carries for 69 yards, as well as three catches for 10 yards. With Carlos Hyde and Rashaad Penny expected to share work, Carson might struggle in a tough matchup.

Gibson is playing through an injured toe, and he should struggle this week against the Buccaneers, who were No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs this year. In two games back from being out two games with the injured toe, Gibson has combined for just 17 PPR points.

Conner does have 10 catches in his past two games, but he only has one touchdown since Week 8. He did have 20 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown against the Browns in Week 6, but that seems like a lifetime ago.

Moss only has three games with a touchdown this season and just 14 receptions. He continues to share touches with Singletary ($4,300), and this is a backfield you want to avoid.

Wide receivers

Tyler Lockett ($6,900) vs. LAR

DK Metcalf ($6,700) vs. LAR

Mike Evans ($6,500) at WAS

Robert Woods ($6,200) at SEA

T.Y. Hilton ($5,100) at BUF

I'm staying away from both Seahawks this week against the Rams. In two meetings with the Rams and Jalen Ramsey this year, Metcalf combined for eight catches for 87 yards and no touchdowns on 12 targets. He also has just one touchdown in his past six games overall. Lockett also had eight catches for 110 yards and no touchdowns on 14 targets against the Rams, and he's been extremely inconsistent to close the season with one game above 10 PPR points in his final four outings.

Evans might play this week, but he likely won't be 100 percent with his knee. And while he's been solid down the stretch with a touchdown or at least 100 receiving yards in four of his final five healthy games, we don't know how effective he'll be, which is why he's on this list.

The quarterback situation will likely determine what happens with Woods and Cooper Kupp ($6,000) this week, so keep an eye on Goff's status. In one game for Woods with Wolford in Week 17 against Arizona, Woods only had four catches for 36 yards on seven targets. And in two games against the Seahawks this year, Woods combined for only nine catches for 85 yards and no touchdowns on 15 targets. Kupp, who is from Yakima, WA, has at least 14 PPR points in each of his past three trips to Seattle.

Hilton has scored a touchdown in four of his past six games and has at least 11 PPR points in five games over that span. But the lone game he was under 11 PPR points was in Week 16 at Pittsburgh, and every other game during that stretch was indoors. Playing at Buffalo isn't a good spot for Hilton, and I would avoid playing him.

Tight ends

Rob Gronkowski ($4,000) at WAS

Austin Hooper ($3,900) at PIT

Jimmy Graham ($3,300) at NO

Gronkowski is basically a touchdown or bust tight end at this point, and he's been under 30 receiving yards in three of his past four games. Washington has allowed just one touchdown to a tight end since Week 9, so I'd be hesitant to trust Gronkowski this week.

Hooper has two touchdowns in his past three games and has scored at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row, including Week 17 against the Steelers. But Pittsburgh was No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends this year, and I'll lean toward the defense in this matchup.

Graham has scored a touchdown in two of his past four games, but he's been at five targets or less in every game since Week 9. And against the Saints in Week 8, Graham had two catches for 13 yards on seven targets. I'd rather use Kmet at a cheaper price.

DraftKings Lineup

QB: Lamar Jackson ($7,800) at TEN

RB: J.K. Dobbins ($6,600) at TEN

RB: J.D. McKissic ($4,900) vs. TB

WR: Michael Thomas ($6,400) vs. CHI

WR: Diontae Johnson ($6,200) vs. CLE

WR: Marquise Brown ($5,400) at TEN

TE: Mark Andrews ($5,200) at TEN

FLEX: Nyheim Hines ($4,700) at BUF

DST: Seahawks ($2,700) vs. LAR

FanDuel Good Buys

Quarterbacks

Drew Brees ($7,800) vs. CHI

Ben Roethlisberger ($7,500) vs. CLE

Philip Rivers ($6,900) at BUF

Brees should be in a good spot this week at home and with Thomas and Kamara active. The Bears have allowed five of their past seven quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points, and in Chicago's past three games against Kirk Cousins, Mike Glennon and Aaron Rodgers, those quarterbacks combined for eight passing touchdowns.

Running backs

Nick Chubb ($7,700) at PIT

J.K. Dobbins ($6,800) at TEN

Ronald Jones ($6,700) at WAS

Cam Akers ($6,100) at SEA

Kareem Hunt ($5,900) at PIT

Nyheim Hines ($5,600) at BUF

J.D. McKissic ($5,400) vs. TB

Chubb's price makes him reasonable on FanDuel as the No. 5 running back. He has a touchdown or at least 100 rushing yards in eight games in a row, including Week 17 against the Steelers when he had 14 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Wide receivers

Michael Thomas ($6,800) vs. CHI

Jarvis Landry ($6,600) at PIT

JuJu Smith-Schuster ($6,500) vs. CLE

Antonio Brown ($6,500) at WAS

Marquise Brown ($6,300) at TEN

John Brown ($5,700) vs. IND

Darnell Mooney ($5,400) at NO

Keep an eye on Mooney (ankle), and if he plays he could be productive. He has a touchdown or at least 90 receiving yards in three of his past four games, and he had 20 targets in his past two outings. In Week 8 against the Saints, the Tulane product had five catches for 69 yards and a touchdown on six targets.

Tight ends

Jared Cook ($5,900) vs. CHI

Eric Ebron ($5,500) vs. CLE

Jonnu Smith ($5,200) vs. BAL

Ebron comes into this game with at least 12 PPR points in four of his past six outings. He should be active for this matchup after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in Week 17 at Cleveland, and the Browns are one of six teams to allow 10 touchdowns to tight ends this year.

FanDuel Bad Buys

Quarterbacks

Tom Brady ($8,000) at WAS

Russell Wilson ($7,400) vs. LAR

Jared Goff ($7,000) at SEA

Running backs

Derrick Henry ($10,200) vs. BAL

Chris Carson ($7,000) vs. LAR

James Conner ($6,200) vs. CLE

Antonio Gibson ($6,200) vs. TB

Zack Moss ($5,500) vs. IND

The only risk with Henry is his price if things go bad, and he did have two games with nine PPR points or less in his past five outings. I find it hard to put together a solid lineup using Henry at his cost, and you know the Ravens will set out to stop him in this matchup.

Wide receivers

Mike Evans ($7,600) at WAS

Terry McLaurin ($7,100) vs. TB

DK Metcalf ($6,900) vs. LAR

Tyler Lockett ($6,800) vs. LAR

Robert Woods ($6,700) at SEA

T.Y. Hilton ($6,200) at BUF

McLaurin has scored at least 14 PPR points in each of his past two games, but I'm slightly concerned about his production relative to his price as the sixth-most expensive receiver. He has one touchdown since Week 9, and we don't know how healthy Alex Smith (calf) is this week. Cornerback Carlton Davis (groin) also is expected to play this week for the Buccaneers.

Tight ends

Rob Gronkowski ($6,000) at WAS

Austin Hooper ($5,400) at PIT

Tyler Higbee ($5,400) at NO

Higbee is more expensive than Kmet ($5,300) and Jonnu Smith ($5,200), and I'd rather have both of them. In two games against Seattle, Higbee has six catches for 94 yards and no touchdowns on 12 targets, and we don't know who the quarterback will be for the Rams this week. In Week 17 against Arizona with Wolford, Higbee had three catches for 41 yards on four targets.

FanDuel Lineup

QB: Josh Allen ($9,000) vs. IND

RB: J.K. Dobbins ($6,800) at TEN

RB: Ronald Jones ($6,700) at WAS

WR: Stefon Diggs ($8,700) vs. IND

WR: Antonio Brown ($6,500) at WAS

WR: Marquise Brown ($6,300) at TEN

TE: Jared Cook ($5,900) vs. CHI

FLEX: Cam Akers ($6,100) at SEA

DST: Seahawks ($3,600) vs. LAR