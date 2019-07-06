MLB DFS: Alex Bregman and top picks for July 6 DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

MLB DFS players have a full day of action to study on Saturday, July 6, with all 30 MLB teams taking the field. First pitch of Rangers vs. Twins gets the day underway at 2:10 p.m. ET. Daily Fantasy sports sites such as FanDuel and DraftKings are hosting MLB DFS tournaments for the afternoon slate, the evening slate and the full day. And before studying games such as Yankees vs. Rays, Astros vs. Angels or Dodgers vs. Padres and making the call on if big names such as Charlie Blackmon, Pete Alonso or Manny Machado are worth their price on Saturday, first be sure to see what Mike McClure has to say. He's a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career, and his MLB DFS optimal lineups, advice, top picks and player pool can help you navigate all of Saturday's action.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary MLB DFS projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He's off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments three weekends ago, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup finished with a whopping 185.9 points.

On Friday, he put Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar in his optimal lineup on FanDuel at just $2,500. The result: Aguilar exploded for two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs -- returning almost 30 points and over 11x value. That pick helped McClure's FanDuel optimal lineup return 8x for followers on Friday. Now he's set his sights on Saturday's MLB DFS slates and locked in his picks.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Astros SS/3B Alex Bregman at $4,300 on FanDuel and $5,000 on DraftKings. The All-Star infielder is having another strong year, entering Saturday third in the American League in home runs (23), 10th in RBIs (55) and fourth in OPS (.926). He's recorded at least one hit in seven of his last nine outings, a span that has included two three-hit games. And he has a .568 slugging percentage against left-handed pitching, which is what he'll see from Anaheim starter Andrew Heaney (5.40 ERA) on Saturday.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy for Saturday includes targeting Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber ($3,700 on FanDuel, $3,900 on DraftKings). He comes at a very reasonable price because he's facing White Sox ace Lucas Giolito, but he's actually fared well in his career against him with a .333 average. And Schwarber, a lefty, does most of his damage against righties. He has an OPS of .800 on the season and has hit 15 of his 18 home runs against right-handed pitching this year.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return huge value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Saturday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.