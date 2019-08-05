MLB releases 2019 postseason schedule: Dates, TV channels set for playoffs, World Series
There isn't any November baseball scheduled in 2019
Major League Baseball released its postseason schedule for 2019, and for the second year in a row, there won't be any November baseball. If the World Series runs all seven games, the final game of the season would take place on Oct. 30. The final day of the 2019 regular season is on Sunday, Sept. 29, so any necessary tiebreaker games would come on Monday, Sept. 30, with the National League Wild Card Game slated for the following day.
Game times have not yet been announced. Here's the full playoff schedule, including TV channels for each game:
Wild Card Games
NL Wild Card Game: Tuesday, Oct. 1, TBS
AL Wild Card Game: Wednesday, Oct. 2, ESPN
NLDS
Games 1: Thursday, Oct. 3, TBS
Games 2: Friday, Oct. 4, TBS
Games 3: Sunday, Oct. 6, TBS
Games 4, if necessary: Monday, Oct. 7, TBS
Games 5, if necessary: Wednesday, Oct. 9, TBS
ALDS
Games 1: Friday, Oct. 4, FS1 or MLB Network
Games 2: Saturday, Oct. 5, FS1 or MLB Network
Games 3: Monday, Oct. 7, FS1 or MLB Network
Games 4, if necessary: Tuesday, Oct. 8, FS1 or MLB Network
Games 5, if necessary: Thursday, Oct. 10, FS1 or MLB Network
NLCS
Game 1: Friday, Oct. 11, TBS
Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 12, TBS
Game 3: Monday, Oct. 14, TBS
Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 15, TBS
Game 5, if necessary: Wednesday, Oct. 16, TBS
Game 6, if necessary: Friday, Oct. 18, TBS
Game 7, if necessary: Saturday, Oct. 19, TBS
ALCS
Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 12, FS1 or FOX
Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 13, FS1 or FOX
Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 15, FS1 or FOX
Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 16, FS1 or FOX
Game 5, if necessary: Thursday, Oct. 17, FS1 or FOX
Game 6, if necessary: Saturday, Oct. 19, FS1 or FOX
Game 7, if necessary: Sunday, Oct. 20, FS1 or FOX
World Series
Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 22, FOX
Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 23, FOX
Game 3: Friday, Oct. 25, FOX
Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 26, FOX
Game 5, if necessary: Sunday, Oct. 27, FOX
Game 6, if necessary: Tuesday, Oct. 29, FOX
Game 7, if necessary: Wednesday, Oct. 30, FOX
Games on TBS, FOX and FS1 will be available streaming on fuboTV (try for free).
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pedro: '09 Phils dealt with swine flu
Martinez was dealing with the illness during his final MLB start
-
MLB DFS: Top picks, lineups for Aug. 5
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for Aug. 5
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today
-
Power Rankings: Sizing up contenders
The Astros move into the top spot, thanks in part to a big trade and a combined no-hitter
-
A Bieber mix-up baseball card
It's probably not the last time someone will call Shane Justin
-
MLB Sunday: Yankees beat Red Sox again
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball