MLB releases 2019 postseason schedule: Dates, TV channels set for playoffs, World Series

Major League Baseball released its postseason schedule for 2019, and for the second year in a row, there won't be any November baseball. If the World Series runs all seven games, the final game of the season would take place on Oct. 30. The final day of the 2019 regular season is on Sunday, Sept. 29, so any necessary tiebreaker games would come on Monday, Sept. 30, with the National League Wild Card Game slated for the following day.

Game times have not yet been announced. Here's the full playoff schedule, including TV channels for each game:

Wild Card Games

NL Wild Card Game: Tuesday, Oct. 1, TBS

AL Wild Card Game: Wednesday, Oct. 2, ESPN

NLDS

Games 1: Thursday, Oct. 3, TBS

Games 2: Friday, Oct. 4, TBS

Games 3: Sunday, Oct. 6, TBS

Games 4, if necessary: Monday, Oct. 7, TBS

Games 5, if necessary: Wednesday, Oct. 9, TBS

ALDS

Games 1: Friday, Oct. 4, FS1 or MLB Network

Games 2: Saturday, Oct. 5, FS1 or MLB Network

Games 3: Monday, Oct. 7, FS1 or MLB Network

Games 4, if necessary: Tuesday, Oct. 8, FS1 or MLB Network

Games 5, if necessary: Thursday, Oct. 10, FS1 or MLB Network

NLCS

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 11, TBS

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 12, TBS

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 14, TBS

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 15, TBS

Game 5, if necessary: Wednesday, Oct. 16, TBS

Game 6, if necessary: Friday, Oct. 18, TBS

Game 7, if necessary: Saturday, Oct. 19, TBS

ALCS

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 12, FS1 or FOX

Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 13, FS1 or FOX

Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 15, FS1 or FOX

Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 16, FS1 or FOX

Game 5, if necessary: Thursday, Oct. 17, FS1 or FOX

Game 6, if necessary: Saturday, Oct. 19, FS1 or FOX

Game 7, if necessary: Sunday, Oct. 20, FS1 or FOX

World Series

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 22, FOX

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 23, FOX

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 25, FOX

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 26, FOX

Game 5, if necessary: Sunday, Oct. 27, FOX

Game 6, if necessary: Tuesday, Oct. 29, FOX

Game 7, if necessary: Wednesday, Oct. 30, FOX

Games on TBS, FOX and FS1 will be available streaming on fuboTV (try for free).