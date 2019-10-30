Astros vs. Nationals score: Washington forces World Series Game 7 as Stephen Strasburg stifles Houston

The Washington Nationals defeated the Houston Astros, 7-2, on Tuesday night to force a Game 7 in the 2019 World Series. Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg added to his excellent postseason resume with another strong start in the Game 6 victory. He threw 8 1/3 innings in the win, giving up two earned runs and five hits. He struck out seven batters and walked two. In 36 innings this postseason, Strasburg has 47 strikeouts against three walks (one unintentional walk). He started Game 2 of the World Series against the Astros and allowed two runs in six innings of work in the eventual Washington win.

Meanwhile, the Astros gave the ball to right-hander Justin Verlander, the Cy Young frontrunner and a future Hall of Famer. But once again, Verlander wasn't himself in a World Series start. In fact, Verlander has yet to record a World Series win in his MLB career. In Game 6, Verlander allowed three earned runs in five innings of work against the Nats. In seven World Series series, Verlander is 0-6 with one no-decision.

The Nationals struck for a run in the first inning on an RBI single from Anthony Rendon. But the Astros answered back with two runs of their own. George Springer doubled to lead things off and then reached third on a passed ball and scored on a Jose Altuve sacrifice fly. Alex Bregman broke the 1-1 deadlock with a towering solo homer to right field.

In the fifth inning, Adam Eaton hit a solo home run off Verlander to tie Game 6 at 2-2. Juan Soto, the next batter, followed with a go-ahead solo shot to give the Nats a 3-2 lead. Soto's monster homer left the bat at 111.4 miles per hour and traveled 413 feet.

The seventh inning saw the Nationals extend their lead on an Anthony Rendon two-run homer, but it came after some drama. The Nats were hurt by a questionable and controversial interference call on Trea Turner at first base. Because of the call, the Nats went from two runners in scoring position with no outs to just one runner at first with one out. Nationals manager Dave Martinez was ejected for a between-inning outburst directed at the umpires. It was later announced that Washington would be playing this Game 6 under protest.

Winner-take-all Game 7 is set for Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

