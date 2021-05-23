On Sunday, USA Baseball announced the full Team USA roster that will attempt to qualify for the Tokyo Summer Olympics, which begin in late July. The training camp roster includes 28 players, which will be reduced to 26 before qualifying play begins. To be eligible for inclusion, a player cannot presently be on any MLB team's 40-man roster.

Here's a look at all 28 names, alphabetized by surname:

If you've followed Major League Baseball recently, then a number of names will be familiar -- Matt Kemp, Todd Frazier, Matt Wieters, Homer Bailey, Edwin Jackson, Jon Jay, and Logan Forsythe among them. Notable prospects include lefty Matthew Liberatore, whom our R.J. Anderson ranked No. 44 on his preseason list of the top 50 prospects in all of baseball. Nick Allen is one of the top defensive shortstops in the minors, and Triston Casas, Jarren Duran, and Simeon Woods Richardson also have significant long-term upside.

Mike Scioscia will manage Team USA, and his coaching staff includes Jerry Weinstein (bench coach), Dave Wallace (pitching coach), Ernie Young (hitting and first base coach), Darren Fenster (third base coach), and Roly de Armas (bullpen coach).

Host team Japan has already qualified for Olympic baseball competition this year, as has Mexico, Israel, and South Korea. The U.S. will be competing with the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Canada, Venezuela, Colombia, and Nicaragua in the qualifying tournament in Florida that begins May 31. The winner of that tournament will claim the fifth spot in the Olympics. The second- and third-place teams from that tournament will then compete with Australia, Taiwan, and the Netherlands for the sixth and final Olympic berth. So in essence, Team USA is one of 11 teams vying for two remaining spots.