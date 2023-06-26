This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

THE FLORIDA GATORS AND THE LSU TIGERS

It's the best two words in the College World Series: Game 3.

After a thrilling Game 1 win by LSU on Saturday, Florida responded with a historic beatdown Sunday to force a winner-take-all Game 3 tonight.

In Game 1, LSU slugger Tommy White helped force extra innings with a game-tying eighth-inning blast, once again living up to his "Tanks" nickname. White also hit a walk-off home run Wake Forest last week to put LSU in the World Series Finals.

Then in the 11th inning, Cade Beloso hit a go-ahead home run, and lefty Riley Cooper finished the deal, pitching a scoreless bottom of the inning.

There were no late-game dramatics in Game 2. After LSU led 3-1 through two innings, Florida scored six runs in the third and never looked back, eventually finishing with a College World Series Finals-record 24 runs in a 24-4 romp set finals records for winning margin (20), hits (23) and home runs (six).

Now comes what should be a terrific final game: LSU's star headliners Dylan Crews and potentially Paul Skenes (who go 1-2 in Mike Axisa's MLB mock draft) against Wyatt Langford (the No. 3 pick in Mike's mock) and a loaded Gators lineup.

With the dog days of summer upcoming and the MLB in its mid-season grind, this is an awesome change of pace: a win-or-go-home baseball game, which we won't get again for many months. Enjoy it.

Keegan Bradley returns to northeast, wins Travelers Championship 🏌

Keegan Bradley nearly set a record. He'll certainly settle for a comfortable victory and his sixth career PGA Tour title, though. Bradley, a Vermont native, felt right at home in Connecticut, finishing 23-under to claim the Travelers Championship.

Bradley shot 62-63-64-68 to total 257 strokes. He looked poised to threaten Justin Thomas' PGA Tour record of 253 at the 2017 Sony Open before bogeying 13, 14 and 16. Still, Bradley cruised to a three-stroke triumph over Brian Harman and Zac Blair.

It's the first time Bradley has converted a 54-hole lead. He came into Sunday 0 for 4 when entering the final round atop the leaderboard.

Bradley joins Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, Max Homa and Wyndham Clark with multiple PGA Tour wins this season.

Following the final round, Bradley told the broadcast the win was, "for all the kids that grew up in New England and have to sit through the winters and watch other people play golf."



Bradley's win is a perfect example of the fine margins of golf. One week after missing the cut at the U.S. Open, he dominated a loaded field that included eight of the world's top 10 players. He also once again showed us his greatest strength as a player, writes our Patrick McDonald.

McDonald: "Bradley's career – like Sunday's back nine – has been an up-and-down battle. ... Despite his old tap-dance routine, his stutter steps when utilizing AimPoint on the greens and his sometimes hairy closing abilities, Bradley is a player who genuinely loves being in the arena. No matter the stakes, no matter the prize, he will always get up for it. It's why he has been able to climb out from the depths of his career, and it's why he can say he has won not once but twice during a season dominated by some of the greats in the game. Grade: A+"

MLB Power Rankings: We have a new No. 1 ⚾



They may still have the best record in MLB, but for the first time since the season was one week old, the Rays don't have the coveted No. 1 spot in Matt Snyder's MLB Power Rankings. Instead, everyone is now looking up at...

Snyder: "1. Braves -- The Braves are tied with the Rays in the loss column, have a triple-digit run differential (plus-107) and have won 17 of their last 20 games. I'd absolutely pick the Braves over the Rays if they squared off in a seven-game series right now..."

Here's the full top five:

1. Braves (prev: 2)

(prev: 2) 2. Rays (prev: 1)

(prev: 1) 3. Rangers (prev: 3)

(prev: 3) 4. Orioles (prev: 4)

(prev: 4) 5. Giants (prev: 9)

Elsewhere around MLB...

WNBA All-Star Game: A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart named captains 🏀

The WNBA All-Star Game starters were revealed Sunday, with Aces reigning MVP A'ja Wilson and Liberty star Breanna Stewart being named captains.

Wilson is averaging over 19 points per game for the league's best team. Stewart, meanwhile, is one of two players averaging a double-double this season. The other one, though, wasn't named a starter and is the biggest snub, according to our Jack Maloney.

Maloney: "The most notable absentee from the starters is Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas, who is putting up 14.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game, and is third and second in the league, respectively, in the latter two categories. Her stellar play has the Sun in second place at 11-3. But while she is deserving of a starter nod and finished fourth in the media voting and seventh in the player voting, she was just 10th in fan voting, which has a 50% weight."

As for who is a starter, here are the eight joining Wilson and Stewart.

Chelsea Gray



Jewell Loyd



Arike Ogunbowale



Jackie Young



Aliyah Boston



Brittney Griner



Nneka Ogwumike



Satou Sabally



Boston is the first rookie to be named an All-Star starter since Shoni Schimmel in 2014. For fellow frontcourt starter Griner, meanwhile, this punctuates an incredible return after spending roughly 10 months in detainment in Russia. It's Griner's ninth All-Star selection overall.

Reserves will be announced this coming weekend. Wilson and Stewart will select their teams on July 8 and the All-Star Game is July 15.

