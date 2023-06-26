1 Braves As things stand right now, the Braves are tied with the Rays in the loss column, have a triple-digit run differential (plus-107) and have won 17 of their last 20 games. I'd absolutely pick the Braves over the Rays if they squared off in a seven-game series right now and that's long been my tiebreaker if I felt like two teams were incredibly difficult to rank. The Braves just went into Cincy and took two of three against the hottest team in baseball and while they are without two frontline starters in Max Fried and Kyle Wright, they'll get those guys back down the stretch. This is the best team in baseball and a great pick for those looking to place a futures bet on the 2023 World Series champion. 1 50-27

2 Rays Tyler Glasnow should be the one who mitigates the loss of Springs and I suppose the outing Sunday was a good step forward with Glasnow striking out 12. Still, it was against the Royals and he only lasted five innings. Overall, he has a 4.45 ERA and 1.32 WHIP. If things click and he becomes the Glasnow of old, the Rays look a lot more like that 13-0 squad. 1 54-27

3 Rangers The good news for the Rangers as they go through this lull is that no one else in their division seems to be in a rush to push for first place. -- 47-30

4 Orioles Infielder Jordan Westburg is the latest high-upside bat headed to Baltimore. He'll debut Monday against the Reds in a matchup that would've been terrible not too long ago. Now it's must-watch TV for baseball fans. -- 47-29

5 Giants In their last three series, the Giants went 8-2 against the Dodgers, Padres and Diamondbacks. How's that for a statement stretch in June? Also, if we lopped off their 6-13 start (which we can't do in the standings but I can absolutely do if I want to here) and started with everyone there at 0-0, the Giants would have the best record in baseball. 4 44-34

6 Diamondbacks Corbin Carroll continues to play like an MVP while Lourdes Gurriel, Christian Walker and Geraldo Perdomo will have All-Star cases. How about Ketel Marte, though? Remember, he finished fourth in NL MVP voting in 2019. He is absolutely on fire right now. He's scored 27 runs and has driven home 20 in 21 games this month. He's hitting .333 with six homers in June. 1 47-32

7 Dodgers Excellent bounce-back week after the Giants humiliated them last week. Now the Dodgers can really feast before the All-Star break. They play three in Colorado and three in Kansas City before coming home to face the Pirates and Angels, the latter of which is only a two-game series. They very likely won't win out, but I also wouldn't be totally shocked if they did. We've seen them rip off absurd stretches of winning plenty of times before. 3 43-34

8 Blue Jays Power rankings trivia time! Stump your friends who don't read these (and then shame them for not reading). George Springer hit his 55th career leadoff homer on Sunday. He's second all-time and one of four players with at least 50 leadoff homers. Can you name the other three with 50-plus leadoff homers? The answer is in the A's comment. 4 43-36

9 Marlins Rookie sensation Eury Perez has now made nine starts in the majors -- after skipping Triple-A entirely -- and is 5-1 with a 1.34 ERA and 0.98 WHIP. 2 45-34

10 Astros No, I'm still not changing my AL West prediction. The Astros will win it. 1 42-36

11 Yankees Harrison Bader is back and the Yankees had a 4-2 week against two playoff hopefuls, but I can't shake this being one of the worst on-base teams in baseball and the possibility that Aaron Judge misses most of the rest of the season. 3 43-35

12 Reds They won 12 in a row and then battled their asses off in two one-run losses to the best team in baseball. If I ranked the teams by how fun they are to watch right now, the Reds would be sitting at the top. I especially love seeing Great American Ball Park rocking the way it was all weekend. Awesome. 4 41-37

13 Phillies Ranger Suárez has long had ace upside and we might be seeing the leap into ace territory right now. He started the season injured and wasn't good in his first three starts. In his five starts since then, however, he has a 1.38 ERA. It's a stretch of starts where he's faced the Dodgers, Diamondbacks and Braves, too. 5 40-37

14 Angels That run differential is going to be misleading for a bit now, thanks to that 25-1 win in Colorado. The Angels outscored the Rockies 32-12 in a three-game series and lost two of the three games. 8 42-37

15 Red Sox Bill Parcells was the Patriots coach when he coined the simple and astute phrase, "you are what your record says you are." Sticking in New England with these Red Sox, they haven't been able to separate themselves much from .500 for over a month. They are only one game over .500 after a 3-4 trip against two AL Central teams. Lots of things about this team say they are mediocre, especially the record. We've got to believe Bill and call this team mediocre. 2 40-39

16 Twins OK, so the Twins have won four of five and are back over .500 while holding first place. That's good! Now, let me look at the upcoming schedule and---- UH OH. The Twins head to Atlanta and then Baltimore this week. I guess the Central leader will be sub-.500 next week at this time! 2 40-39

17 Brewers In 2021, Corbin Burnes had a 2.43 ERA and 0.94 WHIP. Through 23 starts last season, Burnes had a 2.39 ERA and 0.92 WHIP. In his 25 starts since then, Burnes has a 4.17 ERA and 1.15 WHIP. 2 40-37

18 Cubs The Cubs have gone 11-3 since I bashed them pretty strongly here on CBS Sports. A lot of things are going very well and they are only three games out of first. 2 37-39

19 Guardians They got within two games twice this past week -- and subsequently lost -- and the Guardians still haven't been at .500 since they were 13-13. They haven't been over since 10-9. And yet, they could very well be in first place before we flip the calendar to July. 2 37-40

20 Mariners The season-altering 14-game winning streak last season started with the Mariners' 80th game. They've played 76 games this season. The Nats are in town for a three-game series starting Monday. Now is as good a time as any, right? 3 37-39

21 Padres It's still too early to declare them finished or anything, especially with this much talent. Those two straight walk-off losses to the Giants felt like they could possibly be back-breakers for the season, though. It just looked like everything was going right and then they lost three of four that series before dropping two of three at home to the Nats. Something is broken. 6 37-41

22 Tigers Lefty Tyler Holton was a ninth-round pick in 2018. He worked his way up to the majors last season and appeared in 10 games with the Diamondbacks. The Tigers selected him off waivers in February. He's now sporting a 2.03 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 40 innings. Nice little story. 1 33-43

23 Cardinals I suppose if you wanted to be optimistic you could point out the Cardinals have won five of seven and still are only 8 1/2 games out of first after all this poor play. Of course, those last seven games were against sub-.500 teams and they now get 10 straight games against teams with winning records. 1 32-45

24 Mets How many times can we use the "rock bottom" phrasing around one team? It should only be once, if we're gonna get pedantic about what "rock bottom" actually means. And yet, the Mets keep getting lower. Buck Showalter is not the only reason the Mets have disappointed in a major way this season, but he's one of the problems. He's also the easiest one to fix. There's no reason to keep him on as manager right now. Not a good reason, at least. 1 35-42

25 White Sox Jake Burger is hitting .222 with a .540 slugging percentage. He has 17 homers and 72 strikeouts in 198 at-bats. Oh man, I really love where this is headed. Rob Deer, baby! 1 34-45

26 Pirates Two weeks ago, the Pirates were in first place. They've since lost 12 of 13. They've scored 15 runs in their last nine games combined. 4 35-42

27 Nationals Nice "revenge" game from former Padre MacKenzie Gore on Sunday, striking out nine against his former team. There's certainly been enough good from him and Josiah Gray to believe they are part of the foundation of a future rotation. 1 30-47

28 Rockies The Rockies have never had a 100-loss season. Just a game shy of the halfway point, they are on pace to lose 99. 1 31-49

29 Royals The Royals date back to 1969. Their worst team ever was the 106-loss squad in 2005. They are on pace to lose 116 right now. 1 22-56