During what has been an otherwise miserable season for the Chicago White Sox, starting pitcher Garrett Crochet has been a bright spot on the South Side. A first-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, Crochet made his MLB debut just a couple months later and spent his first four seasons pitching out of the bullpen. Now he's transitioned seamlessly into the starting rotation and has emerged as a capable ace as well as a player that merits consideration for MLB DFS lineups whenever he takes the bump.

Crochet is 6-5 with a 3.16 ERA, and he has struck out an American League-leading 116 batters in 82.2 innings. He'll be on the mound on Wednesday when the White Sox take on Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez and the Astros, and he'll be an undoubtedly popular option in the MLB DFS player pool with Houston failing to score a run in two of its last three games. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure identified Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Pages went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI while also drawing two walks and scoring two runs, returning 27.9 points on FanDuel and 20 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Wednesday, June 19. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Brewers catcher Gary Sanchez at $3,700 on DraftKings and $2,600 on FanDuel. Sanchez is a two-time All-Star with unquestionable power but contact issues have plagued him throughout his career. He's become a bit of a journeyman, playing for four different teams over the last three years after playing his first seven seasons with the Yankees.

With Milwaukee, Sanchez has seven home runs and 21 RBI in just 138 at-bats, and he's hit safely in four of his last five games entering a Wednesday matchup with the Angels. Los Angeles will send southpaw Tyler Anderson to the mound tonight, and Sanchez is slugging .500 against left-handed pitching this season.

McClure is also targeting Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani ($7,000 on DraftKings, $5,200 on FanDuel). Ohtani blasted his 20th home run of the season last night in Colorado and now has multi-hit games in four of his last five games as well as five extra-base hits in his last three outings.

The two-time MVP is off to an incredible start with the Dodgers, slashing .316/.388/.608 with 20 homers, 49 RBI and 16 stolen bases, and he's an early frontrunner to win NL MVP honors. He'll get another opportunity to play in hitter-friendly Coors Field on Wednesday, and Rockies starter Ryan Feltner enters the matchup with a 5.71 ERA after giving up three home runs in his last start against the Pirates. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 19, 2024

