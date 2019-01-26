2019 NBA All-Star Weekend: Reported participants for Dunk Contest, 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge
The names of participants are already rolling in for All-Star Saturday Night
NBA All-Star Weekend is rapidly approaching, and one of the highlights every year is All-Star Saturday Night. Before the big game takes center stage on Feb. 17 in Charlotte, some of the league's best will take part in the Slam Dunk Contest, 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge the night before.
While the league has yet to officially announce participants, reports have been trickling in about which players will compete in which contests. We'll continue to update this page as more info becomes available.
How to watch NBA All-Star Saturday Night
- What: State Farm All-Star Saturday Night
- When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Slam Dunk Contest
3-Point Contest
Skills Challenge
- Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks (via Charania)
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dinwiddie to play with thumb injury?
Brooklyn's rising star is sidelined with torn ligaments in his thumb, but could try playing...
-
NBA scores, highlights for Friday
The NBA has a 10-game schedule on tap for Friday evening
-
Report: Kawhi buys property near L.A.
Leonard will be a free agent next season, so every move he makes is being scrutinized
-
Report: Lakers have young core on block
L.A. presumably has its sights set firmly on Anthony Davis, but it has a backup plan in pl...
-
Report: NBA hits Jokic with one-game ban
Jokic stepped onto the court when Mason Plumlee and Derrick Favors got into an altercation...
-
NBA Sneaker King Rankings: Tucker No. 1
The race to be NBA Sneaker King heats up as players keep using custom sneakers to bolster their...