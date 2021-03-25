This has been the strangest and most difficult season in NBA history, but while many things are different about the league right now due to COVID-19, there is one constant keeping everything grounded: the trade deadline. Even a pandemic cannot slow the deluge of rumors, reports and intrigue about which players may be on the move.

There's already been a number of trades this season, including the four-team James Harden blockbuster back in December, but all of the action is building to the deadline on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. With the hours counting down, here's everything you need to know.

When is the trade deadline?

The 2021 NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday, March 25 at 3 p.m. ET. All trades must be completed and submitted to the league office by that time. It is possible that a deal could be announced after that time passes, but all requisite agreements and paperwork have to be turned in before then.

How can you stay up to date?

Reading our coverage here at CBS Sports is the easiest way to stay up to date and get in-depth analysis of what might happen and what's already gone down:

In addition, you can stay up to speed by watching CBS Sports HQ, which will have you covered with the latest developments and deadline reaction from its analysts as early as 2 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Who are some of the biggest names involved?

Kyle Lowry TOR • PG • 7 PPG 17.6 APG 7.4 SPG 1.08 3P/G 2.806 View Profile

The veteran point guard is by far the biggest name on the market heading into the deadline. Toronto's season has not gone to plan for all sorts of reasons, and Lowry will be a free agent at the end of the season. He'll want to get to a contender, the Raptors won't want to lose him for nothing and playoff teams will be eager to add him for the playoffs. All of that means it's a good bet he'll be on the move -- possibly to the Philadelphia 76ers or Miami Heat.

Aaron Gordon ORL • PF • 00 PPG 14.6 RPG 6.6 APG 4.3 View Profile

Gordon reportedly asked for a trade earlier this season, and talks have been heating up ahead of the deadline. Orlando only has one win in the last month, and seen in the past that even when healthy the ceiling for this group is a first-round playoff exit. If Gordon wants out, it makes a lot of sense for the Magic to move him for young players and/or picks. The Celtics have been the main suitor, according to multiple reports.

Victor Oladipo HOU • SG • 7 PPG 20.8 APG 4.7 SPG 1.34 3P/G 2.552 View Profile

The former All-NBA guard has actually already been traded once this season, sent from Indiana to Houston as part of the James Harden mega trade. But the Rockets are a disaster -- they recently lost a franchise-record 20 games in a row -- and Oladipo is a free agent this summer. The two parties don't have a future together, so the Rockets will look to move him rather than lose him for nothing in free agency. Unfortunately, his stock has taken a big hit due to his subpar play, so it's not clear what they'll be able to get for him at this point.

Other names to keep an eye on

What trades have already been completed?