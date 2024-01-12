After speculation started swirling about if the Bulls would start selling some of their main pieces, Chicago has quickly become one of the hottest teams in the NBA. The Bulls enter their Friday matchup against the Warriors on a three-game winning streak, including back-to-back overtime victories. Chicago's two overtime games this week helped boost production from options like DeMar DeRozan, Coby White and Nikola Vucevic from the NBA DFS player pool, but should daily Fantasy basketball players consider the possibility of fatigue on Friday when crafting an NBA DFS strategy on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

Bulls guard Zach LaVine scored 25 points on Wednesday, his most since missing a month with a foot injury. LaVine has played three games since making his return on January 5.

On Wednesday (when he last published picks), Kaylor highlighted Nuggets center Nikola Jokic as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Jokic had 27 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, returning 50.75 points on DraftKings and 42.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, January 12

For Friday, one of Kaylor's top NBA DFS picks is Kings center/power forward Domantas Sabonis, who is listed at $10,200 on DraftKings and $9,900 on FanDuel. Sabonis had 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in a 123-98 win over the Hornets on Wednesday. The 27-year-old has four triple-doubles over his last seven contests while averaging 22.9 points, 15.4 rebounds and 9.3 assists over that span. Sabonis leads the league with 12.7 rebounds per contest.

The Kings play the 76ers, who will be without Joel Embiid (knee). This should allow Sabonis to impose his will even more on the glass without Embiid's 7-foot frame and 11.8 rebounds per game on the floor. The 76ers are coming off a 139-132 overtime loss to the Hawks on Wednesday as their team defense also struggled without the reigning NBA MVP in the lineup. This is another strong opportunity for Sabonis to put together another huge NBA DFS performance.

Another part of Kaylor's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Hornets guard Terry Rozier ($8,800 on DraftKings and $9,100 on FanDuel). Rozier had 22 points on Wednesday in a 123-98 loss to the Kings after scoring 39 points with eight assists in a 119-112 overtime loss to the Bulls on Monday. He has scored at least 34 points in three of his last five contests.

The Hornets are playing the Spurs, who are allowing the fifth-most points (122.3 points per game) this season. The Spurs are coming off a 130-108 win over the historically poor Pistons and entered that contest allowing 123.2 ppg over their previous five games. The nine-year veteran is averaging a career-high 24.3 ppg with seven assists per contest this season, and Rozier finds himself with a great matchup to add value to NBA DFS lineups on Friday. See Kaylor's other NBA DFS picks right here.

