There are only three games on the NBA schedule for Tuesday, but some of the best options in the NBA DFS player pool are in action and going head-to-head. Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid and his Philadelphia 76ers play reigning NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic on Tuesday, so should you include either of these elite big men in NBA DFS lineups? The last time the two shared a court, Embiid had 47 points and 18 rebounds and Jokic had 25 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists. Should daily Fantasy basketball players expect similar outbursts from these two when making NBA DFS picks?

The Phoenix Suns host the Sacramento Kings, and the Los Angeles Clippers host the Oklahoma City Thunder to wrap up Tuesday's three-game slate. The NBA DFS player pool has other stars such as Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in action on Tuesday, so how can you form an NBA DFS strategy to have some stars mixed with lower-priced options in your NBA DFS lineups? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Mitchell had 34 points, three rebounds, seven assists and two steals, returning 53.25 points on DraftKings and 52.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, January 16

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Clippers guard James Harden, who is listed at $8,100 on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Harden, who led the NBA in assists per game last season, is showcasing his elite playmaking abilities yet again this year, averaging 10.4 assists over his last nine contests. It took some time for him to get familiarized with Clippers superstars like Leonard and George, which is why his season total for assists per game sits at 8.4, but that number continues to rise as Harden ranks sixth in the NBA in assists.

The Clippers play the Thunder, who are coming off surrendering 30 assists in a 112-105 loss to the Lakers on Monday. Harden's had great success against Oklahoma City, one of his former teams, throughout his NBA career. The 10-time All-Star averages 27.5 points, 7.9 assists and 6.4 rebounds over 33 career games against the Thunder. The Clippers have scored at least 125 points in three of their last four games, and Harden is a huge piece of that offensive success.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Kings power forward/center Trey Lyles ($4,800 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel). Lyles had nine points, seven rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes in a 143-142 loss to the Bucks on Sunday. The Kings significantly shortened their bench, with only nine players receiving minutes on Sunday after at least 14 players saw the court in each of their two prior contests. Another shorter rotation would elevate his value for NBA DFS lineups.

The nine-year NBA veteran is averaging 20.8 minutes per game this season, receiving more playing time this year than the majority of his career. He's averaging 7.5 points and five rebounds per game, and although those statistics won't win you many tournaments, he can provide value on a day with many high-priced players you'll want to fit into NBA DFS lineups. He's averaging 11.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game when playing at least 20 minutes over his career. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, January 16

