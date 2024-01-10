The Indiana Pacers received less than ideal, but better than catastrophic news when the MRI returned on star point guard Tyrese Haliburton. The 23-year-old suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain on Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, which is better than a season-ending result after being carried off the court. The Pacers have played at the fastest pace in the NBA while leading the league in scoring, so how will Haliburton's absence over the next few weeks affect how daily Fantasy basketball players view all Pacers when forming an NBA DFS strategy?

Is this an example of a star player being out allowing other options from the NBA DFS player pool such as Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield or Bennedict Mathurin to emerge as key NBA DFS picks? Haliburton was averaging 23.6 points and 12.5 assists, so that's a huge usage to replace. The Pacers play the Wizards, who have the worst scoring defense in the NBA on Wednesday, so is this an opportunity to take a chance on some cheaper Indiana options when forming NBA DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a DFS and betting expert for SportsLine, who won a DraftKings Millionaire Maker contest in 2022. He uses a combination of his background as a former college and professional athlete and his keen eye for statistical trends when making his picks and locking in his DFS lineups. Kaylor enters the 2024 calendar year with multiple five-figure tournament cashes on his DFS resume.

Kaylor's approach allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he only shares on SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Kaylor has turned his attention to NBA action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, January 10

For Wednesday, one of Kaylor's top NBA DFS picks is Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who is listed at $11,000 on DraftKings and $12,200 on FanDuel. The 6-foot-11 center was in a distributor mode in his last contest recording 16 assists to go along with seven rebounds, five blocks with just three points on three field-goal attempts in a 131-114 victory over the Pistons on Sunday.

With a tougher matchup on Wednesday with the Nuggets playing at the Jazz, Kaylor expects a more typical Jokic performance. The two-time NBA MVP is averaging 25.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.2 assists this season. The five-time All-Star averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 rebounds last year, and he has a quality chance of recording a triple-double on a nightly basis. Jokic had 27 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in his one matchup against the Jazz last season, and after playing just 25 minutes on Sunday, expect a huge performance from a rested Jokic to validate his NBA DFS price tag.

Another part of Kaylor's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Kings power forward/center Domantas Sabonis ($10,000 on DraftKings and $10,200 on FanDuel). Sabonis is coming off a monster performance with 37 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists and three steals in a 131-110 win over the Pistons on Tuesday. He has four triple-doubles over his last six games and is one of the most consistent performers in the NBA DFS player pool over recent weeks.

The eight-year veteran is averaging career-highs in points, rebounds and assists. Sabonis is averaging 20.1 points, 12.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. He leads the NBA in rebounding and he's averaging 16.3 boards per contest over his last six games. He's also averaging 22.7 points and 9.6 assists over that span and looks to carry that momentum against the Hornets, who are coming off a 119-112 loss to the Bulls on Monday. See Kaylor's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, January 10

Kaylor is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Jimmie Kaylor putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who won a DraftKings Millionaire Maker contest, and find out.