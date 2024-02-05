Stephen Curry became the sixth different player this season to score at least 60 points when he had exactly 60 in a 141-134 overtime loss to the Hawks on Saturday. This will be Curry's first game since joining Kobe Bryant as the only two players to score at least 60 points in a game at age 35 or older. The previous five players with 60-point outbursts or greater this year averaged 30.4 points in their first contests after their breakout performances, so what should daily Fantasy basketball players expect from Curry against the Nets on Monday when forming NBA DFS lineups?

Kings guard De'Aaron Fox scored 41 points in a 123-115 win over the Bulls on Saturday, and he's been a tough option in the NBA DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel to gauge over his last few contests. Fox has four games of at least 30 points over his last 10 contests, while also having two games with fewer than 15 points

On Thursday (when he last published picks), McClure highlighted Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Brunson had 40 points and five rebounds, returning 47.25 points on DraftKings and 45.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, February 5

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey, who is listed at $9,100 on DraftKings and $9,400 on FanDuel. Maxey had 23 points on Saturday after a huge performance with 51 points against the Jazz on Thursday. The fourth-year guard is averaging career-highs in nearly every offensive category, including points (26.2 points per game), rebounds (3.5) and assists (6.4) this season. He was already set to take on a huge role in the 76ers offense after Philadelphia traded James Harden to the Clippers, but his usage is about to take another gigantic leap.

The 76ers will be without reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid for the foreseeable future after undergoing knee surgery. Embiid had the highest usage rate (38.6%) in the league this season, and we've already seen Maxey's usage elevate without Embiid in his 51-point performance on Thursday. The 76ers play the Mavericks, who are allowing 129 ppg over their last six contests, as Maxey appears in line for another huge performance. The 23-year-old is averaging 27.4 points over 11 games without Embiid this year.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Hornets small forward Brandon Miller ($6,800 on DraftKings and $7,300 on FanDuel). The No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is coming off a career-high 35 points with six rebounds in a 115-99 loss to the Pacers on Sunday. Miller has scored at least 21 points in four straight games, and after a slow scoring start for the rookie, the 21-year-old is averaging 28.3 points over his last four contests.

Miller averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds as a freshman at Alabama before declaring for the NBA Draft. After reaching the 20-point mark just six times over his first 32 NBA games, Miller is averaging 22.7 points over his last 10 contests, scoring at least 20 points in eight of those games. The Hornets play the Lakers with LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (Achilles/hip) both questionable, and if either of them are out, it will be a huge hit for the Los Angeles defense. Either way, McClure expects Miller to continue his hot scoring stretch for Monday NBA DFS lineups. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, February 5

