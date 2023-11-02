The Philadelphia 76ers take the court for the first time in the 2023-24 season with James Harden officially no longer with the franchise. The 76ers' return on trading Harden to the Clippers included veterans such as Robert Covington and Marcus Morris, who will be in the NBA DFS player pool on Thursday as the Sixers play the Raptors in one of four games on the NBA Thursday slate. Covington played parts of five seasons with the 76ers before being traded to the Timberwolves in 2018, so will the chemistry quickly pick up between him and Joel Embiid to make Covington a viable selection for NBA DFS lineups?

The Thursday NBA DFS player pool also includes top options such as Zion Williamson, Kevin Durant and Victor Wembanyama. Devin Booker (ankle) is questionable and Bradley Beal (back) is out for the Suns, so how should that affect your NBA DFS strategy? The Suns host the Spurs for the second time in three days and after a last-second 115-114 win for the Spurs on Tuesday. Will daily Fantasy basketball players see a more dominant effort from Suns players utilized in NBA DFS lineups? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Rockets center Alperen Sengun as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Sengun had 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists, returning 35.75 points on DraftKings and 35.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, November 2

For Thursday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is 76ers center Embiid, who is listed at $11,500 on DraftKings and $12,000 on FanDuel. The reigning NBA MVP is coming off one of the most dominating statlines you'll see for an NBA DFS player. Embiid had 35 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, six blocks and two steals, returning more than 80 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings. His ability to produce like that makes him an option to outperform any price tag daily Fantasy basketball sites such as FanDuel and DraftKings place on him.

Now that Harden has officially been traded, the 76ers can focus on the players in the building. Embiid is the unquestioned leader on the court, and he entered the season as one of the favorites to win the NBA MVP yet again. He is averaging 31 points, 10.3 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks per game through Philadelphia's first three games. Embiid has at least six assists in every game, and as nearly every possession will run through the six-time All-Star, his assist totals will only add to an incredible NBA DFS potential.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Jazz guard/forward Talen Horton-Tucker ($5,100 on DraftKings and $5,600 on FanDuel). The 22-year-old has started each of Utah's first five games this season after coming off the bench for the vast majority of his first four NBA seasons. This new role has led to Horton-Tucker averaging 9.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game this season.

It's a limited sample size, but Horton-Tucker is averaging nearly two more assists per game (up from 3.8 assists last season) in his new role in the starting lineup. He is averaging 23.4 minutes per game, the second-most of his career, but he's still priced as a reserve player on daily Fantasy basketball sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. This is an early-season opportunity to add a starter to your NBA DFS lineup at a lower price, providing the ability to roster Embiid and pair him with another superstar. Horton-Tucker could be a top-value play against the Magic on Thursday. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, November 2

