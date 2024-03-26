Zion Williamson was nearly flawless the last time he took the court. The Pelicans superstar made 13 of 14 shots for 36 points with seven rebounds and six assists in a Sunday win over the Pistons, shooting an incredible 92.9% from the field. Daily Fantasy basketball players can't realistically expect that type of efficiency yet again, but can he carry similar success into a matchup against the Thunder on Tuesday for NBA DFS lineups? With only four games on Tuesday's NBA schedule, the NBA DFS player pool is limited, so which stars do you want to include when forming an NBA DFS strategy?

The Warriors vs. Heat has the lowest over/under of the four games at 217.5 points, so should you limit your exposure from that game in NBA DFS lineups? With an NBA DFS player pool that includes Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring, probable) and Luka Doncic, who should you include in NBA DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: DeRozan had 27 points, two rebounds, six assists, five steals and a block, returning 49.5 points on DraftKings and 53.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, March 26

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is rostering Lakers power forward/center Anthony Davis, who is listed at $10,300 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel. Davis is listed as probable (Achilles), while LeBron James (ankle) is out for Tuesday, meaning Davis should be in line for a huge workload. Davis has been listed as probable for the majority of the season, and the 31-year-old is averaging 24.6 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.

The nine-time All-Star is averaging 28.1 points and 12.6 rebounds in eight games without James this season. Davis had 36 points and 16 rebounds in a 150-145 win over the Pacers on Sunday while shooting 71.4% from the field (15 of 21). He has been a monster on the glass lately, posting at least 15 rebounds in three straight games. The Lakers play the Bucks on Tuesday, and Davis had 22 points and 13 rebounds against them earlier in the year. He's averaging 29.7 points and 13 rebounds over his last three contests against the Bucks and is in a prime position for a huge performance for NBA DFS lineups.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox ($8,800 on DraftKings and $9,600 on FanDuel). Fox had 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 108-96 win over the 76ers on Monday. He is averaging a career-high 26.7 points and has scored at least 20 points in eight straight games. Fox has been more active on the glass lately, posting eight rebounds in back-to-back contests.

The Kings play the Mavericks on Tuesday, and Fox has scored at least 30 points in five of six matchups against Dallas, including 34 points in their last meeting on Jan. 27. The Mavs play at the ninth-fastest pace, and the Kings rank 12th in pace as this contest could feature the most possessions in any of the four games on Tuesday. The Mavericks rank in the bottom half of the NBA in 3-pointers allowed (13.2 per game), and Fox had made at least three 3-pointers in four of his last five games. He also has multiple steals in six straight games to add to his value for NBA DFS lineups. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, March 26

