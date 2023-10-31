NBA fans woke up to some shocking but not-so-surprising news at the same time Tuesday morning. The Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers reportedly came to an agreement to send James Harden, a 10-time All-Star, to the Clippers. The trade reportedly includes sending P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev to Los Angeles in exchange for Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, Kenyon Martin Jr. and draft picks. This trade will have huge ramifications for the remainder of the NBA season, starting with the Tuesday NBA DFS player pool.

The Clippers are one of six teams playing tonight, and with four players likely out of the lineup due to the trade, options for NBA DFS picks become even more limited. The Clippers host the Magic on Tuesday, so is this a night Clippers guard Russell Westbrook could put together a dominant performance for NBA DFS lineups with more minutes? Should you include Magic players like Markelle Fultz, Wendell Carter Jr. or Cole Anthony against a potentially undermanned Clippers team for your NBA DFS strategy? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Nets guard/forward Ben Simmons as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Simmons had 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, returning 38 points on DraftKings and 36 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, October 31

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Cavaliers forward/center Evan Mobley, who is listed at $8,100 on both FanDuel and DraftKings. Mobley is coming off a monster performance with 33 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and three blocks against the Pacers on Saturday. The day before, the 22-year-old had 14 points and 15 rebounds against the Thunder. Now that Mobley has some time to rest, he could have something even better in store against the Knicks.

Mobley, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, averaged 16.2 points and nine rebounds last year. He's played an expanded role to begin this season as starting center Jarrett Allen (ankle) is set to miss his fourth straight game to open the year. Allen being sidelined has opened up dominant rebounding performances for the 6-foot-11 Mobley. Guard Darius Garland (hamstring) is also out and star guard Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) is questionable. Mobley could become one of the go-to scorers yet again and paired with his high rebounding floor, Mobley is a strong play for NBA DFS lineups.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Magic forward Paolo Banchero ($7,800 on DraftKings and $7,100 on FanDuel). The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft averaged 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game last season. The 20-year-old isn't off to a strong shooting start this season (37.5% from the field, 16.7% on 3-pointers), but he shot 42.7% from the field and 29.8% from deep last season, so it should only be a matter of time until he returns toward last year's average over 72 games.

With the Magic playing the Clippers on Tuesday, Banchero could be a beneficiary of a depleted Los Angeles roster. The Clippers like to limit the minutes for veterans like Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Westbrook during the regular season. However, for Tuesday they'll either have to push them more minutes or utilize players who don't often play significant roles for an extended time following a potentially shortened bench due to the Harden trade. The status of the entire Clippers roster is one to monitor when forming NBA DFS lineups on Tuesday, and Banchero could see positive matchups due to the timing of the trade. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, October 31

