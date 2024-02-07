The 2023-24 NBA season continues on Wednesday with a seven-game slate, and NBA daily Fantasy players are likely to pay close attention to a Hawks vs. Celtics battle where the total is 245 points. Both teams rank top five in the NBA in scoring and top 10 in offensive rating, so exposing yourself to some NBA DFS stacks involving each team might be a prudent NBA DFS strategy. Only one other game on Wednesday's NBA schedule has a total in the 240s (Pistons vs. Kings at 242), so targeting totals will certainly be zeroed in.

However, affording stars like Jayson Tatum, Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and Jaylen Brown will require sacrifices elsewhere in your NBA DFS lineups. And building lineup variance will be difficult when you consider that those players are likely to be among the most highly-rostered in the NBA DFS player pool.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Rockets forward Amen Thompson as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Thompson had 13 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three blocks, returning 44.25 points on DraftKings and 43.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, February 7

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Raptors forward RJ Barrett, who is listed at $6,900 on DraftKings and $7,100 on FanDuel. After spending four years and change to begin his career with the Knicks, Barrett has looked energized by the opportunity to return home to Canada and play for the Raptors.

In the 14 games since the trade, Barrett is shooting 55.1% from the floor while averaging 21.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Those are all increases over his time with the Knicks this season and would be career highs over the course of a full season. Barrett has had at least 20 points and six rebounds in each of his last four games, and he's a player you should have significant exposure to on Wednesday night.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Kings center Domantas Sabonis ($10,100 on DraftKings and $10,500 on FanDuel). Sabonis notched his second triple-double in a row and his 15th of the season in a loss to the Cavaliers on Monday. He's now averaging 19.7 points, 13.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game in 2023-24 and could be on his way to making his second All-NBA team.

Sabonis and the Kings will take on the Pistons on Wednesday. Detroit ranks 27th in the NBA in points allowed per game (122.3) and 29th in defensive rating (121.4) this season. Opponents are shooting 55.3% from the floor against the Pistons during their current three-game losing streak. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, February 7

