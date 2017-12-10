NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights: Celtics, Pistons square off in Detroit
Keep it right here for all of the news, notes, scores, and highlights from around the Association
After a very busy Saturday night, the NBA schedule slows down a bit, with just six games on the docket for Sunday.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Sunday, Dec. 10
All times Eastern
- Toronto Raptors at Sacramento Kings, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons, 4 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at New Orleans Pelicans, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Irving and Bradley take center stage
The Celtics' matchup against the Pistons is one of the best games of the day, and the individual matchup between Kyrie Irving and Avery Bradley is one of the main reasons why. The two have had countless battles throughout the years, though until now, they came with Bradley in the Celtics jersey instead of Irving. Last time these two teams played, Irving scored just 18 points on 6 of 16 shooting, and had six turnovers. Whether or not Bradley can slow him down again will go a long way towards determining who gets the victory in this one.
And-ones:
- A knee issue will keep Marcus Morris is out for the Celtics on Sunday against the Pistons. He will also sit out their game Monday against the Bulls.
- The Kings will be without both George Hill (personal reasons) at Willie Cauley-Stein (back) for their game against the Raptors.
