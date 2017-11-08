NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: Celtics honor Pierce vs. Lakers
Check back throughout the night for all your Tuesday NBA scores, updates and highlights
What's up everybody. Welcome back for another FANtastic night of NBA action.
Getting things underway, the Magic cooled down the red-hot Knicks, who were playing without Kristaps Porzingis, while the Pistons continued their strong start to the season, moving to 8-3 with a win over the Pacers.
Later on, we'll have an ESPN doubleheader. First, the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics will renew their historic rivalry, as Lonzo Ball makes his first trip to TD Garden, and later, the new-look Minnesota Timberwolves will face a strong test against the Golden State Warriors, who will be without Kevin Durant.
Stay tuned right here for all of the news, notes, scores and highlights from Wednesday's action.
NBA scores for Wednesday, Nov. 8
All times Eastern
- Magic 112, Knicks 99 (Box Score)
- Pistons 114, Pacers 97 (Box Score)
- Celtics 107, Lakers 96 (GameTracker)
- Miami Heat at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Garden crowd honors Pierce
Celtics legend Paul Pierce was back in Boston, as the Celtics-Lakers matchup was broadcast by ESPN. During a break in the action, the Celtics crowd honored their longtime hero with a standing ovation.
Kyrie Swerving
The Celtics guard has one of the slickest handles in the game, and he showed it off early against the Lakers, weaving around nearly the entire Lakers defense. At one point he lost control of the ball but still managed to get past multiple defenders and score a bucket.
Drummond's big night pushes Pistons to 8-3
Detroit continued its impressive start to the season on Wednesday night, moving to 8-3 with a 114-97 victory over the visiting Indiana Pacers. Andre Drummond lead the way with 14 points, 21 rebounds and 4 assists. He did, however, have his first really bad night from the free throw line, going 0 for 7.
Porzingis may need elbow procedure in offseason
After coming up clutch once again in the Knicks' win over the Hornets on Tuesday night, Kristaps Porzingis sat out the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday in Orlando. The Knicks' do-everything big man is dealing with a combination of an ankle and elbow injuries. For as good as KP and the Knicks have been, this is a wise move by the team. He's been injury prone throughout his career, a night off on a back-to-back will help in the long run, even if the Knicks essentially sacrifice this game.
Porzingis said that the elbow problem, which Jeff Hornacek noted is bursitis, may require a procedure after the season to properly address.
Durant sits out Wolves vs. Warriors
The Warriors will be without the reigning Finals MVP for their big national TV test against the young Timberwolves, as Kevin Durant is dealing with a thigh contusion. It apparently stems from a number of hard landings in the Warriors' win over the Heat on Monday night.
-
Report: Lakers could trade Randle
The forward is in his third season with the Lakers
-
WATCH: Celtics honor Paul Pierce
The Celtics played a short video tribute previewing Pierce's jersey retirement
-
Ref botches open tip-off with poor toss
Not the best way to start a game!
-
KP may need elbow procedure in offseason
Porzingis sat out Wednesday night's game against the Magic
-
OKC stars fined for criticizing refs
All three were fined for their comments after Sunday's loss to the Trail Blazers
-
Report: Knicks trying to deal Kuzminskas
Noah will return from his 20-game suspension, which he began serving last season, on Monda...
Add a Comment