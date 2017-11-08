NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: Celtics honor Pierce vs. Lakers

What's up everybody. Welcome back for another FANtastic night of NBA action.

Getting things underway, the Magic cooled down the red-hot Knicks, who were playing without Kristaps Porzingis, while the Pistons continued their strong start to the season, moving to 8-3 with a win over the Pacers.

Later on, we'll have an ESPN doubleheader. First, the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics will renew their historic rivalry, as Lonzo Ball makes his first trip to TD Garden, and later, the new-look Minnesota Timberwolves will face a strong test against the Golden State Warriors, who will be without Kevin Durant.

Stay tuned right here for all of the news, notes, scores and highlights from Wednesday's action.

NBA scores for Wednesday, Nov. 8

All times Eastern

Garden crowd honors Pierce

Celtics legend Paul Pierce was back in Boston, as the Celtics-Lakers matchup was broadcast by ESPN. During a break in the action, the Celtics crowd honored their longtime hero with a standing ovation.

TD Garden gave @paulpierce34 a shoutout during the commercial break in Boston. ☘️ pic.twitter.com/aF2qQZCcBb — ESPN (@espn) November 9, 2017

Kyrie Swerving

The Celtics guard has one of the slickest handles in the game, and he showed it off early against the Lakers, weaving around nearly the entire Lakers defense. At one point he lost control of the ball but still managed to get past multiple defenders and score a bucket.

Cheat code activated pic.twitter.com/HTMeIvE8vh — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 9, 2017

Drummond's big night pushes Pistons to 8-3

Detroit continued its impressive start to the season on Wednesday night, moving to 8-3 with a 114-97 victory over the visiting Indiana Pacers. Andre Drummond lead the way with 14 points, 21 rebounds and 4 assists. He did, however, have his first really bad night from the free throw line, going 0 for 7.

Porzingis may need elbow procedure in offseason

After coming up clutch once again in the Knicks' win over the Hornets on Tuesday night, Kristaps Porzingis sat out the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday in Orlando. The Knicks' do-everything big man is dealing with a combination of an ankle and elbow injuries. For as good as KP and the Knicks have been, this is a wise move by the team. He's been injury prone throughout his career, a night off on a back-to-back will help in the long run, even if the Knicks essentially sacrifice this game.

Porzingis (sprained left ankle/contused right elbow) is unavailable — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) November 8, 2017

Porzingis said that the elbow problem, which Jeff Hornacek noted is bursitis, may require a procedure after the season to properly address.

Durant sits out Wolves vs. Warriors

The Warriors will be without the reigning Finals MVP for their big national TV test against the young Timberwolves, as Kevin Durant is dealing with a thigh contusion. It apparently stems from a number of hard landings in the Warriors' win over the Heat on Monday night.

Kevin Durant (left thigh contusion) will be inactive for tonight's game vs. Minnesota. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 8, 2017