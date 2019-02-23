NBA scores, highlights: DeMar DeRozan loses in return to Toronto; Beal's 46 points not enough versus Hornets

The night began with a bang as DeMar DeRozan's return to Toronto was spoiled in a narrow three-point loss against his former team. Despite being well-received by his former home crowd, DeRozan's night ended on a down note as a turnover with the San Antonio Spurs leading by one directly led to Kawhi Leonard's game-winning layup with 15.1 seconds remaining in the game.

Later on in the night, we'll have the Oklahoma City Thunder taking on the Utah Jazz. Paul George is in the midst of a career year and is making a case for the Defensive Player of the Year Award. Additionally, the team furthered its case for postseason success with the addition of veteran forward Markieff Morris. Oklahoma City starts off the second half of the season against the Jazz, who eliminated them in six games in the playoffs a season ago.

NBA schedule for Friday, Feb. 22

*All times Eastern

Beal's 46 points not enough to beat Hornets



If this wasn't an indication of how bad the Wizards are, I don't know what is. Bradley Beal managed to score 46 points versus the Hornets, but it still wasn't enough as Charlotte still beat Washington by double digits.

DeMar loses game on turnover in return to Toronto



It was a perfect night....until the end. DeMar DeRozan made an eventful return to Toronto in his first game since the trade to San Antonio. He was given a warm reception by the Toronto crowd, but DeRozan wound up costing the Spurs the game on this turnover to....Kawhi Leonard -- the guy that the Raptors traded DeRozan for.

Kawhi stripped DeMar to win the game for the Raptors. 👀 pic.twitter.com/TuLpCwQoK1 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 23, 2019

Raptors crowd gives DeRozan standing ovation



DeMar DeRozan may be a member of the opposition now, but it doesn't mean that he's still not beloved in Toronto. Check out this standing ovation that the former Raptors guard received prior to the start of the Spurs' game at ScotiaBank Arena.

The Toronto crowd gives DeRozan a standing ovation in his return! #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/VhtE17mnKe — NBA (@NBA) February 23, 2019

Doncic out (ankle) versus Nuggets



The Mavericks will be without their franchise player tonight. According to head coach Rick Carlisle, Luka Doncic is out versus the Nuggets due to an ankle injury.

Luka Doncic is out tonight and day to day moving forwards. — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) February 22, 2019

Rick Carlisle says Luka Doncic (sore right ankle) will not play tonight. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) February 22, 2019





Jackson Jr. out versus Clippers



It looks like one of the league's top rookies will be sidelined versus the Clippers on Friday night. According to Rotoworld, Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will be out with a quad injury when Memphis hosts Los Angeles.

Jaren Jackson Jr. (quad) will not play Friday.



Ivan Rabb and Bruno Caboclo starting vs. Clippers https://t.co/gX2iCO9ksf — Rotoworld Basketball (@Rotoworld_BK) February 22, 2019

Towns out versus Knicks due to car accident



The T-Wolves will be without their franchise player for their first game after the All-Star break. According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Karl-Anthony Towns is out for tonight's game at the Knicks following a car accident.

Karl Anthony Towns is unavailable tonight against the Knicks. He’s entering concussion protocol after getting into a car accident last night. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) February 22, 2019



