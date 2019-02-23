NBA scores, highlights: DeMar DeRozan loses in return to Toronto; Beal's 46 points not enough versus Hornets
The NBA offers a nine-game slate on Friday evening
The night began with a bang as DeMar DeRozan's return to Toronto was spoiled in a narrow three-point loss against his former team. Despite being well-received by his former home crowd, DeRozan's night ended on a down note as a turnover with the San Antonio Spurs leading by one directly led to Kawhi Leonard's game-winning layup with 15.1 seconds remaining in the game.
Later on in the night, we'll have the Oklahoma City Thunder taking on the Utah Jazz. Paul George is in the midst of a career year and is making a case for the Defensive Player of the Year Award. Additionally, the team furthered its case for postseason success with the addition of veteran forward Markieff Morris. Oklahoma City starts off the second half of the season against the Jazz, who eliminated them in six games in the playoffs a season ago.
NBA schedule for Friday, Feb. 22
*All times Eastern
- Charlotte Hornets 123 Washington Wizards 110 (Box Score)
- Indiana Pacers 126 New Orleans Pelicans 111 (Box Score)
- Chicago Bulls 110 Orlando Magic 109 (Box Score)
- Toronto Raptors 120 San Antonio Spurs 117 (Box Score)
- Detroit Pistons 125 Atlanta Hawks 122 (Box Score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (Gametracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Clippers at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (Gametracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (Gametracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, 9:30 p.m. (Gametracker) -- TV: ESPN
Beal's 46 points not enough to beat Hornets
If this wasn't an indication of how bad the Wizards are, I don't know what is. Bradley Beal managed to score 46 points versus the Hornets, but it still wasn't enough as Charlotte still beat Washington by double digits.
DeMar loses game on turnover in return to Toronto
It was a perfect night....until the end. DeMar DeRozan made an eventful return to Toronto in his first game since the trade to San Antonio. He was given a warm reception by the Toronto crowd, but DeRozan wound up costing the Spurs the game on this turnover to....Kawhi Leonard -- the guy that the Raptors traded DeRozan for.
Raptors crowd gives DeRozan standing ovation
DeMar DeRozan may be a member of the opposition now, but it doesn't mean that he's still not beloved in Toronto. Check out this standing ovation that the former Raptors guard received prior to the start of the Spurs' game at ScotiaBank Arena.
Doncic out (ankle) versus Nuggets
The Mavericks will be without their franchise player tonight. According to head coach Rick Carlisle, Luka Doncic is out versus the Nuggets due to an ankle injury.
Jackson Jr. out versus Clippers
It looks like one of the league's top rookies will be sidelined versus the Clippers on Friday night. According to Rotoworld, Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will be out with a quad injury when Memphis hosts Los Angeles.
Towns out versus Knicks due to car accident
The T-Wolves will be without their franchise player for their first game after the All-Star break. According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Karl-Anthony Towns is out for tonight's game at the Knicks following a car accident.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sixers vs. Blazers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Sixers vs. Blazers matchup 10,000...
-
Thunder vs. Jazz odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Thunder vs. Jazz game 10,000 times
-
Davis to see reduced playing time
New Orleans has been warned that it will be fined if Davis doesn't play when healthy
-
Spurs vs. Raptors odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Spurs vs. Raptors 10,000 times.
-
2019 NBA Oscars: Dishing out awards
A drama-filled NBA season has led to plenty of brilliant performances on and off the court
-
NBA wants to be on right side of history
Adam Silver and the league are ready to move on from the one-and-done rule -- no matter how...