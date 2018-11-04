NBA scores, highlights: Upstart Kings take on Bucks; Jimmy Butler out again for Timberwolves

Welcome back to another day full of NBA action. We've got seven games lined up for this Sunday, starting with an interesting afternoon matchup between the surprising Kings and the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Bucks.

Later on, the Wizards will try to get back on track when they take on the Knicks, while the Spurs and Grizzlies each have winnable games to continue their strong starts to the season.

In the late games, the Timberwolves will once again be without Jimmy Butler -- who is sitting out to rest -- when they take on the Trail Blazers. And finally, the Lakers will face another tough test when they welcome the Raptors to L.A.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's NBA action.

NBA Scores for Sunday, Nov. 4

All times Eastern

Butler out again for Timberwolves

Jimmy Butler sat out the Timberwolves' game against the Jazz earlier this week, but returned on Friday night for their game vs. the Warriors. His return has turned out to be short-lived, however, as Butler will once again be sitting out on Sunday night when the Wolves take on the Trail Blazers in Portland. Butler has said that it's his decision whether or not he'll play from game to game.