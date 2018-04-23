Cleveland Browns Mock Draft: Two first-round trades, predictions for every pick

The Browns will get their quarterback of choice at No. 1. But then what?

Some fans would love to see them get Bradley Chubb at No. 4. Others want Saquon Barkley. But the best course of action may be to trade down with another team desperate to move up for a QB. The deal I've concocted below seems a little light on the surface, and once they're on the clock, they may be able to extract a little more depending on which quarterback is left at No. 4.

Dropping down to No. 12 would put them in the perfect place to pick up a franchise left tackle. And that 2019 first-rounder for the Bills could easily be a top-10 pick, with the team starting AJ McCarron or a rookie at quarterback behind what could be a shaky offensive line. If the Bills hypothetically increase the offer below to include a second-rounder instead of No. 96, I think the Browns have to think hard about taking it.

With the rest of the draft capital Cleveland has, they could also seriously consider moving up for a third pick in the first round. I'm sure Seattle will be looking to deal, and other teams should be open to moving down as well.

Cleveland Browns

When I swapped out Allen for Sam Darnold in my previous mock, it just didn't feel right. Allen has probably the highest ceiling in this draft but also the lowest floor, while Darnold is probably the safest of the top four options but may not have the upside of some of the others. Which sounds more likely for Cleveland? Go big or go home.

With their other first-rounder, the Browns trade down with the Bills, picking up No. 12, No. 96 and a 2019 first-round pick. It's basically the same package the Bills received to move from No. 10 to No. 27 last year and let another team trade up for a QB. At No. 12, the Browns begin the post-Joe Thomas era at left tackle with McGlinchey.

With all the picks Cleveland has in the first three rounds (especially after trading down from No. 4), they have the ability to get a third first-round pick yet again this year. Here that means trading No. 35 and No. 64 to Seattle for No. 23 (which the Seahawks picked up in a trade down with the Patriots earlier) and No. 168. They then grab Landry, a nice consolation prize to passing on Bradley Chubb earlier, and pair him on the D-line with Hurst at No. 33. A front of Myles Garrett, Larry Ogunjobi, Hurst and Landry should be fun, and the pick of Taylor later adds more depth to the line.

At the end of the third round the Browns add Avery, a potential long-term replacement for Jamie Collins, who might not be worth his massive cap hit in 2019. Next is a slot corner in Gaulden, before grabbing another long-term option at corner in Nelson, who's recovering from a torn meniscus. Walton adds another back to the rotation, someone who can serve as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. After trading back in the sixth, the Browns grab an interesting outside receiver with size in Scott. Kalu is a versatile defensive back who could factor in on special teams.