Colts-Bills Preview
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Micah Hyde still remembers the pitch then-first-year Bills coach Sean McDermott delivered in helping convince the free agent safety to sign with Buffalo in 2017.
''He said, `We're going to have a home playoff game. And we want to be walking into our stadium, going through the tunnel and listen to the salt crack underneath your shoes,`'' Hyde recalled this week. ''So that vision that we had since '17 has come true.''
Though snow isn't in the forecast, leaving no need to lay down salt, Bills Stadium will be crackling nonetheless on Saturday - and with a limited number of fans in attendance, too. The Bills (13-3), AFC East champs for the first time in 25 years, will host their first playoff game in 24 years by facing the seventh-seeded Indianapolis Colts (11-5).
Much has changed since McDermott's arrival and GM Brandon Beane's hiring in transforming a franchise known mostly for losing over a 17-year playoff drought.
In making their third playoff appearance in four years, the Bills have returned to relevance for the first time since their Jim Kelly 1990s heyday, when Buffalo was a postseason fixture during a run that included four straight Super Bowl appearances, all losses.
Adding to the throwback theme will be the presence of Colts coach Frank Reich, who spent eight of his nine years in Buffalo as Kelly's backup.
''I will always be a Bills fan, except for this Saturday for sure,'' Reich said.
He was certainly a fan Sunday when Buffalo beat Miami, opening the door for the Colts to clinch a playoff berth with their win over Jacksonville.
Reich has Indianapolis making its second playoff appearance in three years. It's a team featuring a mixture of veterans and youth, with 17-year quarterback Philip Rivers at one end of the scale, and rookie running back Jonathan Taylor at the other.
For Rivers, in his first season in Indianapolis, this might mark his best and final chance to lead a team to the Super Bowl.
''I don't carry that with me day to day, that, `Man, played 16 years and never been a part of a championship,''' said Rivers, who had a 5-6 playoff record with the Chargers. ''Shoot, it's a new beginning every day, and excited for each challenge and opportunity.''
The 39-year-old QB comes off a season in which he and Tom Brady joined Drew Brees in a tie for second on the NFL list by topping 4,000 yards passing for a 12th time.
Rivers will be going head to head against one of the NFL's top young newcomers in Josh Allen. Buffalo's third-year starter oversaw an offense that scored a franchise record 501 points, while Allen broke a number of single season records with 4,544 passing and 37 touchdowns passing.
Allen has benefitted from the addition of Stefon Diggs, acquired in a trade with Minnesota in March, and the familiarity of being in his third year playing under coordinator Brian Daboll. Diggs became Buffalo's first player to lead the NFL in catches (127) and yards receiving (1,535).
The one thing missing in Buffalo is a playoff win. Buffalo is 0-2 under McDermott and 0-6 since beating Miami 37-22 on Dec. 30, 1995.
Allen is still stung by how he and the offense unraveled in blowing a 16-0 third-quarter lead of a 22-19 overtime loss at Houston in the wild-card round a year ago.
''The main lesson was not to press,'' said Allen, who went 11 of 26 for 133 yards and lost a fumble after halftime.
''If I could change it, I obviously would. But I'm glad I can't,'' he added. ''I'm glad the lessons I've learned throughout the game and really throughout the three years I've been playing so far. Without failure, people don't know success.''
THROWBACK RUNNER
Taylor has been running like his old college self lately. The rookie out of Wisconsin rushed for a franchise-record 253 yards and two scores against Jacksonville and is averaging 125.5 yards per game and 6.2 yards per carry over the last six games while scoring eight TDs, including one receiving.
''That was Badger J.T. and he brought that to the Colts,'' fellow RB Nyheim Hines said. ''If we can ride that wave and keep it going, then we are going to have a lot of success.''
FAN-DEMONIUM
The Bills will have a semblance of home-field advantage with about 6,700 fans allowed to attend for the first time this season. Under state guidelines, each person entering the 70,000-seat stadium must first test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of kickoff.
LOOKING AHEAD?
The Colts might not have all their plans set for Sunday yet. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus certainly does.
After steadily guiding Indy's defense from near the bottom of the league into a top-10 unit, Eberflus has become one of the hottest names on the coaching market. Multiple teams have reportedly requested interviews with Eberflus, including the New York Jets. But those meetings won't take place before Saturday's game.
LOOKING AHEAD II?
Daboll is considered a potential head-coaching candidate for nurturing Allen and overseeing an offense that finished tied for second in yards gained. From the Buffalo area, Daboll has ties to Chargers GM Tom Telesco as both attended the same high school.
QUESTIONABLE
Buffalo's top two receivers, Diggs (oblique) and Cole Beasley (knee), are listed as questionable. Beasley practiced on a limited basis for the first time on Thursday after being hurt two weeks ago. Diggs was also limited after being hurt on Sunday.
AP Sports Writer Michael Marot contributed.
P. Rivers
17 QB
238 PaYds, PaTD, RuYd
15
FPTS
J. Allen
17 QB
237 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 54 RuYds, RuTD
32
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|29:52
|18:36
|1st Downs
|21
|17
|Rushing
|8
|4
|Passing
|13
|12
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-13
|2-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|357
|320
|Total Plays
|58
|44
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|119
|83
|Rush Attempts
|26
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|4.4
|Net Yards Passing
|238
|237
|Comp. - Att.
|21-32
|19-25
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|9.5
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|2-7
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-36.5
|3-53.0
|Return Yards
|65
|44
|Punts - Returns
|1-14
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-51
|3-44
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-5 -40%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|238
|PASS YDS
|237
|
|119
|RUSH YDS
|83
|
|357
|TOTAL YDS
|320
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Rivers 17 QB
15
FPTS
|P. Rivers
|21/32
|238
|1
|0
|15
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
13
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|20
|75
|1
|20
|13
|
N. Hines 21 RB
3
FPTS
|N. Hines
|3
|34
|0
|29
|3
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
10
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|1
|11
|0
|11
|10
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Rivers 17 QB
15
FPTS
|P. Rivers
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
10
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|8
|4
|91
|0
|32
|10
|
J. Doyle 84 TE
3
FPTS
|J. Doyle
|5
|5
|32
|0
|12
|3
|
T. Hilton 13 WR
3
FPTS
|T. Hilton
|4
|2
|32
|0
|23
|3
|
M. Alie-Cox 81 TE
2
FPTS
|M. Alie-Cox
|3
|3
|28
|0
|16
|2
|
T. Burton 80 TE
2
FPTS
|T. Burton
|2
|2
|21
|0
|19
|2
|
Z. Pascal 14 WR
8
FPTS
|Z. Pascal
|3
|2
|20
|1
|11
|8
|
N. Hines 21 RB
3
FPTS
|N. Hines
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|3
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
13
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|4
|2
|6
|0
|6
|13
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Leonard 53 OLB
|D. Leonard
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Willis 37 SS
|K. Willis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Moore 23 CB
|K. Moore
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Okereke 58 OLB
|B. Okereke
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lewis 94 DE
|T. Lewis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Rhodes 27 CB
|X. Rhodes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Buckner 99 DT
|D. Buckner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Muhammad 97 DE
|A. Muhammad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Carrie 38 CB
|T. Carrie
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blackmon 32 FS
|J. Blackmon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Autry 96 DE
|D. Autry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Stallworth 76 DT
|T. Stallworth
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Turay 57 DE
|K. Turay
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Blankenship 3 K
4
FPTS
|R. Blankenship
|1/2
|30
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanchez 8 P
|R. Sanchez
|2
|36.5
|2
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
0
FPTS
|I. Rodgers
|1
|38.0
|38
|0
|
Z. Pascal 14 WR
8
FPTS
|Z. Pascal
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Hines 21 RB
3
FPTS
|N. Hines
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
32
FPTS
|J. Allen
|19/25
|237
|2
|0
|32
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
32
FPTS
|J. Allen
|10
|54
|1
|16
|32
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
4
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|7
|21
|0
|8
|4
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|2
|8
|0
|6
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
15
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|6
|4
|91
|1
|36
|15
|
G. Davis 13 WR
7
FPTS
|G. Davis
|3
|3
|72
|0
|37
|7
|
C. Beasley 11 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Beasley
|5
|5
|38
|0
|13
|3
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
4
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|4
|4
|26
|0
|10
|4
|
D. Knox 88 TE
6
FPTS
|D. Knox
|2
|2
|5
|1
|3
|6
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
J. Brown 15 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Brown
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
|T. Edmunds
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 24 CB
|T. Johnson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. White 27 CB
|T. White
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hyde 23 SS
|M. Hyde
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Milano 58 OLB
|M. Milano
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Poyer 21 FS
|J. Poyer
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hughes 55 DE
|J. Hughes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wallace 39 CB
|L. Wallace
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Addison 97 DE
|M. Addison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Phillips 99 DT
|H. Phillips
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Oliver 91 DT
|E. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Epenesa 57 DE
|A. Epenesa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Norman 29 CB
|J. Norman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Jefferson 90 DT
|Q. Jefferson
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
6
FPTS
|T. Bass
|1/1
|46
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 9 P
|C. Bojorquez
|3
|53.0
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Roberts 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Roberts
|3
|14.7
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(11:32 - 4th) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Taylor rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT FAILS. M.Milano with stop at BUF 2. Ran from Shotgun.
|Penalty
|(11:32 - 4th) (Kick formation) PENALTY on BUF-Q.Jefferson Neutral Zone Infraction 1 yard enforced at BUF 15 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - IND 9(11:36 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short left to Z.Pascal for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 15(12:01 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short left to M.Alie-Cox to BUF 9 for 6 yards (T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 15(12:05 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to M.Pittman. Pressure on QB: M.Addison.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 26(12:47 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short left to Z.Pascal to BUF 15 for 11 yards (J.Poyer).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 46(13:27 - 4th) J.Taylor left end pushed ob at BUF 26 for 20 yards (M.Milano).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 25(14:06 - 4th) N.Hines left guard pushed ob at BUF 46 for 29 yards (T.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(14:10 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left. QB: Pressure on QB: A.Epenesa.
|Kickoff
|(14:10 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:10 - 4th) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|+35 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUF 35(14:17 - 4th) J.Allen pass deep right to S.Diggs for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 41(14:24 - 4th) Z.Moss right end to IND 35 for 6 yards (D.Leonard T.Carrie). BUF-Z.Moss was injured during the play. Z.Moss taken off field on cart. Indianapolis challenged the runner was down by contact ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #2.)
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUF 48(15:00 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to Z.Moss to IND 41 for 7 yards (T.Lewis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 48(0:47 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to C.Beasley to IND 48 for 4 yards (K.Moore; B.Okereke).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUF 38(1:22 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to Z.Moss to BUF 48 for 10 yards (D.Leonard X.Rhodes).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 36(2:01 - 3rd) J.Allen left guard to BUF 38 for 2 yards (D.Buckner K.Turay).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUF 32(2:38 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 36 for 4 yards (X.Rhodes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BUF 32(3:04 - 3rd) Z.Moss left end to BUF 32 for no gain (T.Lewis).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 23(3:32 - 3rd) J.Allen up the middle to BUF 32 for 9 yards (T.Lewis).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - IND 15(3:36 - 3rd) R.Blankenship 33 yard field goal is No Good Hit Right Upright Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez. Ball hit right upright then left upright.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - IND 15(3:40 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short middle to M.Pittman.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - IND 15(3:44 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to J.Taylor.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 18(4:24 - 3rd) J.Taylor right guard to BUF 15 for 3 yards (J.Poyer).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 5 - IND 37(5:10 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass deep right to T.Burton to BUF 18 for 19 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 38(5:55 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short left to J.Doyle to BUF 37 for 1 yard (M.Milano).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 42(6:37 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to BUF 38 for 4 yards (Q.Jefferson; M.Milano).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - IND 48(7:23 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Alie-Cox to BUF 42 for 6 yards (T.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 50(8:09 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to BUF 48 for 2 yards (H.Phillips T.Edmunds).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 47(8:49 - 3rd) J.Taylor right tackle to 50 for 3 yards (T.Johnson; M.Milano).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 35(9:32 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short middle to J.Doyle to IND 47 for 12 yards (T.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - IND 28(10:20 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short left to J.Doyle to IND 35 for 7 yards (T.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - IND 28(10:24 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to Z.Pascal.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(11:05 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 28 for 3 yards (M.Hyde).
|Kickoff
|(11:05 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - BUF 28(11:10 - 3rd) T.Bass 46 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|-5 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUF 23(11:51 - 3rd) J.Allen left end to IND 28 for -5 yards (A.Muhammad).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUF 28(12:19 - 3rd) J.Allen left end to IND 23 for 5 yards (K.Moore).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 31(12:44 - 3rd) Z.Moss right end to IND 28 for 3 yards (K.Willis).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 47(13:12 - 3rd) J.Allen pass deep middle to S.Diggs to IND 31 for 16 yards (T.Carrie). IND-T.Carrie was injured during the play. T.Carrie walks off.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 40(13:53 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to C.Beasley to IND 47 for 13 yards (J.Blackmon).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - BUF 30(14:21 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to C.Beasley to BUF 40 for 10 yards (B.Okereke).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BUF 30(14:26 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to J.Brown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 28(14:53 - 3rd) D.Singletary left end to BUF 30 for 2 yards (G.Stewart).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Blankenship kicks 66 yards from IND 35 to BUF -1. A.Roberts to BUF 28 for 29 yards (G.Odum; M.Adams).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:14 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - BUF 5(0:20 - 2nd) J.Allen right tackle for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 21(0:27 - 2nd) J.Allen up the middle to IND 5 for 16 yards (K.Willis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 21(0:32 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep right intended for J.Brown INTERCEPTED by I.Rodgers at IND -4. Touchback. The Replay Official reviewed the interception ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to J.Brown (I.Rodgers).
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - BUF 5(0:37 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep right intended for J.Brown INTERCEPTED by I.Rodgers at IND 5. I.Rodgers ran ob at IND 5 for no gain. PENALTY on IND-K.Turay Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at IND 26 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - BUF 28(0:45 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox pushed ob at IND 26 for 2 yards (X.Rhodes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BUF 28(0:53 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right [D.Buckner]. Thrown away under pressure.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 33(0:59 - 2nd) J.Allen scrambles right end pushed ob at IND 28 for 5 yards (D.Leonard).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 3 - BUF 48(1:08 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep left to G.Davis ran ob at IND 33 for 19 yards. Pressure on QB: D.Buckner. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 41(1:33 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to BUF 48 for 7 yards (K.Moore).
|+37 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 4(1:41 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep right to G.Davis ran ob at BUF 41 for 37 yards. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 4(1:46 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep middle to S.Diggs.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - IND 4(1:53 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to M.Pittman. Pressure on QB: V.Butler M.Addison.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 1(2:00 - 2nd) J.Taylor left tackle to BUF 4 for -3 yards (T.Johnson T.White).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - IND 2(2:36 - 2nd) P.Rivers at WR. (Shotgun) Direct snap to N.Hines. N.Hines up the middle to BUF 1 for 1 yard (M.Milano T.Edmunds).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - IND 4(3:15 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short middle to T.Burton to BUF 2 for 2 yards (M.Milano; Q.Jefferson).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 2 - IND 20(4:02 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short middle to M.Alie-Cox to BUF 4 for 16 yards (M.Hyde J.Poyer).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - IND 30(4:47 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short middle to J.Doyle to BUF 20 for 10 yards (J.Poyer).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 28(5:33 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to BUF 30 for -2 yards (J.Poyer).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 41(6:08 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short left to M.Pittman pushed ob at BUF 28 for 31 yards (T.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - BUF 15(6:21 - 2nd) C.Bojorquez punts 58 yards to IND 27 Center-R.Ferguson. N.Hines to IND 41 for 14 yards (J.Johnson; D.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - BUF 15(6:55 - 2nd) Z.Moss left tackle to BUF 15 for no gain (D.Buckner).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUF 14(7:27 - 2nd) Z.Moss left guard to BUF 15 for 1 yard (D.Leonard).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 6(8:01 - 2nd) Z.Moss left guard to BUF 14 for 8 yards (B.Okereke).
|Kickoff
|(8:07 - 2nd) R.Blankenship kicks 68 yards from IND 35 to BUF -3. A.Roberts to BUF 12 for 15 yards (D.Harris Z.Franklin). PENALTY on BUF-J.Johnson Offensive Holding 6 yards enforced at BUF 12.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:07 - 2nd) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - IND 1(8:10 - 2nd) P.Rivers returns at QB. J.Taylor up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - IND 1(8:58 - 2nd) J.Brissett in at QB. J.Brissett up the middle to BUF 1 for no gain (H.Phillips Q.Jefferson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 9(9:33 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to N.Hines to BUF 1 for 8 yards (M.Hyde T.Edmunds).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 11(10:16 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short left to J.Doyle to BUF 9 for 2 yards (T.White).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 43(10:43 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass deep left to M.Pittman to BUF 11 for 32 yards (M.Hyde).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - IND 49(11:29 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to J.Taylor to BUF 43 for 6 yards (E.Oliver) [V.Butler].
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - IND 47(12:15 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to BUF 49 for -2 yards (J.Hughes).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 45(12:53 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to BUF 47 for 8 yards (T.Edmunds J.Norman).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 35(13:34 - 2nd) J.Taylor right tackle to IND 45 for 10 yards (M.Milano).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - BUF 18(13:41 - 2nd) C.Bojorquez punts 47 yards to IND 35 Center-R.Ferguson out of bounds.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - BUF 11(14:26 - 2nd) J.Allen scrambles up the middle to BUF 18 for 7 yards (D.Leonard).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUF 13(15:00 - 2nd) J.Allen right end pushed ob at BUF 11 for -2 yards (D.Autry D.Leonard).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 11(0:12 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to Z.Moss to BUF 13 for 2 yards (K.Willis; D.Leonard).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - IND 47(0:19 - 1st) R.Sanchez punts 36 yards to BUF 11 Center-L.Rhodes fair catch by A.Roberts.
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - IND 42(0:19 - 1st) PENALTY on IND Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at BUF 42 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - IND 42(0:26 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep right to T.Hilton (M.Hyde).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - IND 42(0:31 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete short middle to J.Taylor. Pressure on QB: V.Butler.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 47(1:09 - 1st) J.Taylor left end pushed ob at BUF 42 for 5 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 42(1:42 - 1st) M.Pittman left end pushed ob at BUF 47 for 11 yards (J.Norman J.Poyer). End-around.
|Kickoff
|(1:49 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 61 yards from BUF 35 to IND 4. I.Rodgers to IND 42 for 38 yards (T.Bass).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:49 - 1st) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - BUF 3(1:56 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN [T.Lewis].
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 10(2:30 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to Z.Moss ran ob at IND 3 for 7 yards (B.Okereke; K.Moore).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUF 16(3:15 - 1st) D.Singletary left tackle to IND 10 for 6 yards (B.Okereke T.Stallworth).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 21(3:54 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary to IND 16 for 5 yards (D.Leonard T.Carrie).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 37(4:28 - 1st) J.Allen pass deep right to G.Davis ran ob at IND 21 for 16 yards.
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 27(4:53 - 1st) J.Allen pass deep middle to S.Diggs to IND 37 for 36 yards (K.Willis).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 15(5:24 - 1st) J.Allen scrambles right end pushed ob at BUF 27 for 12 yards (D.Leonard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 15(5:28 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to S.Diggs [A.Muhammad].
|Kickoff
|(5:29 - 1st) R.Blankenship kicks 50 yards from IND 35 to BUF 15. A.Roberts to BUF 15 for no gain (T.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - IND 12(5:33 - 1st) R.Blankenship 30 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - IND 12(6:13 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to J.Taylor to BUF 12 for no gain (M.Milano).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 13(6:53 - 1st) J.Taylor right guard to BUF 12 for 1 yard (M.Hyde).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 15(7:28 - 1st) J.Taylor right guard to BUF 13 for 2 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 37(8:15 - 1st) P.Rivers pass deep left to M.Pittman to BUF 15 for 22 yards (T.White).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 6 - IND 40(8:29 - 1st) P.Rivers pass deep middle to T.Hilton to BUF 37 for 23 yards (L.Wallace). Penalty on BUF-M.Milano Defensive Offside declined.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - IND 40(8:32 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to N.Hines.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 36(9:08 - 1st) N.Hines up the middle to IND 40 for 4 yards (A.Epenesa H.Phillips).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - BUF 10(9:17 - 1st) C.Bojorquez punts 54 yards to IND 36 Center-R.Ferguson fair catch by N.Hines.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - BUF 10(9:24 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to J.Brown. Pressure on QB: J.Houston.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUF 6(10:04 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to BUF 10 for 4 yards (K.Moore).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 3(10:38 - 1st) Z.Moss up the middle to BUF 6 for 3 yards (D.Leonard; D.Autry).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - IND 40(10:48 - 1st) R.Sanchez punts 37 yards to BUF 3 Center-L.Rhodes downed by IND-A.Dulin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - IND 40(10:53 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep left to T.Hilton (M.Hyde).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - IND 40(10:56 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to M.Pittman (M.Milano). Pass tipped at line.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 39(11:34 - 1st) J.Taylor left guard to BUF 40 for -1 yards (M.Addison M.Milano).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 49(12:14 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to BUF 39 for 12 yards (J.Hughes).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - IND 45(12:51 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 49 for 4 yards (T.White).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 39(13:29 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Pittman to IND 45 for 6 yards (L.Wallace).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 37(14:01 - 1st) J.Taylor left guard to IND 39 for 2 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - IND 34(14:29 - 1st) J.Taylor left guard to IND 37 for 3 yards (M.Addison).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short left to T.Hilton to IND 34 for 9 yards (T.White).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback. Kick through end zone.