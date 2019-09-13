2019 NFL practice squad power rankings: Redskins' Robert Davis is the practice squad Julio Jones; Keelan Doss called up

There's a new member of the Redskins practice squad who had a nearly identical combine performance to that of Julio Jones at a nearly identical size. His name is Robert Davis.

He was a sixth-round pick by Washington in 2017, appeared in one game as a rookie and didn't catch a pass. He was lost for the 2018 season due to serious training camp injury.

Here's a side-by-side comparison of his combine and Julio's in 2011.



HGT/WGT 40 Vertical Broad Jump Three-Cone Robert Davis (2017) 6-3/219 4.44 41" 136" 6.82 Julio Jones (2011) 6-3/220 4.34 38.5" 135" 6.66

Goodness. Davis has been buried on Washington's receiver depth chart, until now. While rookie Terry McLaurin showed out in Week 1, and second-year pro Trey Quinn scored a touchdown late, it seems to be a group out wide in Washington that will have room for Davis at some point during the season.

Also ... we have our [Ric Flair WOOO] first call up! [Ric Flair WOOO]. Keelan Doss, who came in at No. 3 in my debut practice squad power rankings is now on the Raiders' 53-man roster and got a sizable raise in the process. He spent the summer with the Raiders, then the Jaguars signed him to their practice squad after Oakland cut him before the season. Definitely the most drama at the wide receiver position for the Raiders this summer.

These rankings will be updated throughout the season, as more players move onto practice squads while some get the call up to the 53-man roster. Let's get to the Week 2 rankings.

1. Robert Davis, WR, Redskins

And by the way, Davis is not just a physical freak. He caught six passes for 71 yards in the 2017 preseason and erupted for three grabs for 115 yards and two touchdowns in the 2019 preseason. And in his final year at Georgia State, Davis accounted for a solid 32.7% of the team's receiving yards. Bring him up, Redskins. Do it.

2. Kyle Sloter, QB, Cardinals

In the preseason, the 6-foot-5, 217-pound former undrafted free agent quarterback from Northern Colorado completed 76.5% of his throws at a hefty 8.7 yards per attempt with four touchdowns and one interception. He flashed plenty of velocity of his throws -- especially at the intermediate levels -- good pocket patience, and impressive throw-on-the-run ability in the Vikings' play-action, bootleg heavy attack. Last preseason, his completion percentage was 73.0, and he threw four touchdowns without a pick.

3. Vincent Taylor, DT, Bills

Taylor was a sixth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2017 out of Oklahoma State, and in his final two years with the Cowboys, he had 12 sacks and 23 tackles for loss. At the combine, the 6-3, 304-pound interior defensive lineman tested solidly across the board with a 40-yard dash, broad jump, and three-cone drill all above the 56th percentile at the position. Taylor made his name as a run defender initially but showcased good hand use and a high motor as a pass rusher as well.

While playing a limited role in Miami in his first two seasons with the team, Taylor was very efficient. He recorded four tackles for loss, two sacks, and 45 total tackles on 185 snaps as a rookie and 204 snaps in 2018. He received "high-quality" grades of 84.1 and 76.3 respectively in 2017 and 2018 from Pro Football Focus.

4. Jeremy Reaves, S, Redskins



Reaves was everywhere for the Redskins in the preseason, and his collegiate career at South Alabama foreshadowed his multi-faceted skills at the safety position. The No. 141 overall prospect on my 2018 Big Board -- and No. 13 safety -- went undrafted after registering at least 85 tackles in each of his final three years with a grand total of eight picks, eight forced fumbles, and 22 pass breakups in those seasons.

Despite a smaller-ish frame and average-at-best athletic ability, Reaves finds the football thanks to high-caliber instincts on the back end, and he's a willing, reliable run defender.

5. Duke Williams, WR, Bills

You may remember Williams from his time as a star wideout at Auburn ... back in 2014. He and Sammie Coates were the primary downfield targets for Nick Marshall. Williams was dismissed from the Tigers football team in 2015 for violating team rules and went undrafted after running 4.72 at the combine at 6-2, and 229 pounds. His agility-drill times were very poor, too.

He then went the CFL route and led the league in receiving yards in 2018. After a strong albeit unspectacular training camp with the Bills, Williams showed out in the preseason with eight catches for 71 yards with two impressive scores in which he was able to showcase his rebounding ability. Williams is the epitome of a big-bodied target who knows how to shield defenders with his body and has strong hands.

6. Marcell Ateman, WR, Raiders

Ateman was picked in the seventh round of the 2018 Draft, and I thought he should've been picked much higher. Ateman was my No. 38 overall prospect and No. 4 wide receiver. While maybe I was a bit too high on him, Ateman averaged nearly 20 yards per reception and finished with over 1,110 yards in his senior season at Oklahoma State in 2017, although that accounted for just 22.8% of the Cowboys' passing offense that year.

At the combine, the 6-4 Ateman didn't test well, running 4.62 in the 40 and finishing with agility-drill times that didn't reach the 41st percentile at the position. He was definitely a "trust the tape" prospect for me, as he was a super-steady ball skills master in college. However, Ateman got the practice squad call up last season and flashed. He had 15 receptions for 154 yards and a touchdown on just 370 snaps. In the 2019 preseason, he had eight receptions for 101 yards. Ateman proved last year he can make an impact in the regular season and be, at the very least, a low-end No. 3 wideout in this league right now.

7. Jason Cabinda, LB, Lions

Cabinda averaged 89 tackles, 5.6 tackles for loss, 3.6 pass breakups and 2.3 sacks over his final three seasons at Penn State. While he didn't run the 40 during the pre-draft process, he didn't appear to be a super-fast linebacker but was always around the football due to quick processing skills and an always humming motor. He displayed refined block-defeating skills with the Nittany Lions and was not a liability in coverage.

After going undrafted last year, my No. 120 overall prospect in 2018 class signed with the Raiders and saw the field late in the season. He didn't dazzle but fared well on the inside, finishing with 21 total tackles and a "high quality" PFF grade of 73.6 on his 164 defensive snaps. In the 2019 preseason, Cabinda missed some tackles, which likely led to his release by the Raiders, but he has the mental ability and polished skills to sift through traffic to be a quality backup at the middle linebacker position.

8. Devine Ozigbo, RB, Jaguars

The majority of big runners like Ozigbo simply aren't as flexible as he is, meaning they're not as capable of sticking their foot in the ground and cutting against the grain when a hole materializes outside his direct line of vision. Ozigbo averaged 7.0 yards per carry with 12 scores in his senior season at Nebraska and hit a plethora of long runs.

He surprisingly went undrafted but had a sparkling preseason with the Saints, toting the rock 21 times for 92 yards and catching nine passes for 61 yards and a receiving touchdown. The 6-0, 225-pound back can be productive as a complementary ball carrier in the NFL. I think he'll get a chance as a rookie.

Johnson was my No. 61 overall prospect and No. 10 wide receiver in the 2019 class. I loved the completeness of his game at nearly 6-2 and 208 pounds while at Buffalo. He won in traditional chain-mover type ways...shielding with his body, strong hands in tight coverage. He was impressive tracking the football down the field and excelled after the catch in a deceptive way. He accounted for a whopping 39.7% of the Bull's receiving yards as a junior and 32% in an injury-riddled senior campaign. Johnson, who's Jadeveon Clowney's cousin, finds himself on a Chargers team dealing with plenty of injuries of its own, and Mike Williams could miss time.

Per PFF, Johnson had the fifth-best contested-catch percentage among draft-eligible receivers in 2019 and the second-best yards per route run average in 2017 and 2018 combine, behind only first-round pick Marquise Brown. While Johnson didn't have a monstrous preseason, I believe he could be plugged into a part-time role for Los Angeles and contribute in a variety of ways as a rookie.

10. Stanley Morgan, WR, Bengals

Morgan was my No. 99 overall prospect in the 2019 class, and my No. 16 wide receiver. In my final Big Board, I wrote this about him: "Morgan has a very well-rounded game and is a running back after the catch. He plays at 100 mph." Per PFF, he led all Big Ten receivers in downfield receiving yards (535) in 2018 and led all draft-eligible Big 10 receivers with plays of 20-plus yards (23), one more than second-round pick Parris Campbell.

At 6-0 and 202 pounds at the combine, the former Nebraska star ran a somewhat disappointing 4.53 in the 40. But all the rest of the on-field drills (vertical, broad jump, three cone, and short shuttle) were very good, as none of his results were below the 73rd percentile at the position. Morgan's statistics improved each year in college, and he finished by accounting for 33.8% of the Huskers' receiving yards. His arrow is still pointing up. He did have two drops in the preseason but reeled in five of eight targets for 63 yards in two games. While Morgan doesn't wow in any way, he's a swift mover, impressive after the catch, deceptively fast down the field, and can go up and high point the football.

Honorable Mention

ANTOINE WESLEY, WR, RAVENS: Wesley was a clear redshirt candidate, simply because of his spindly frame. At the combine, he measured in at just over 6-4 and 206 pounds. At Texas Tech, Wesley was as natural of a hands-catcher as I scouted in this past year's draft class. I'm serious. And with incredibly long 34-inch arms, mitts just under 10 inches, and a 37-inch vertical, Wesley boasts a mammoth catch radius. He had over 1,400 yards and accounted for a solid 33.3% of Texas Tech's receiving yards in 2018.

The former Red Raider had three catches for 60 yards in the preseason, and I view him on a similar track to that of one of Baltimore's fourth-round picks in 2018, Jaleel Scott, a lanky, ball-skills specialist who took advantage of his redshirt year (due to injury) and got stronger heading into Year 2. Scott looked the part in exhibition games this summer, as he lead the Ravens in receiving. Wesley can be that type of matchup-problem wideout down the road.

JAZZ FERGUSON, WR, SEAHAWKS: Athletically and stylistically, Ferguson is D.K. Metcalf Lite. At nearly 6-5 and 227 pounds, he ran 4.45 and had a 37-inch vertical but had epically slow agility-drill times. He was my No. 195 overall prospect and No. 30 wideout in the 2019 class.

The LSU transfer unsurprisingly dominated at Northwestern State in 2018 and looked the part of a big, linear target with the Seahawks in the preseason, as he led the team in receptions (7) and receiving yards (119) with one touchdown. Ferguson is a fast, long-strider with above-the-rim ball skills. In the right role on the right team, he can be a dangerous target.

ELIJAH HOLYFIELD, RB, PANTHERS: Holyfield was a classic "plays faster than he timed" prospect. At Georgia, finally in a full-time role after Nick Chubb and Sony Michel departed to the NFL, his feet were impossibly light, and his vision was outstanding. His contact balance was consistent each week too. That led to him being my No. 2 back in the 2019 class ... before the combine. Holyfield tanked there. At a little over 5-10 and a bulky 217 pounds, he ran 4.78 and had a vertical jump in the 4th percentile at the running back position.

Those figures were the catalyst for him going undrafted, and while he did lose the No. 3 ball-carrier battle to Reggie Bonnafon in the preseason, Holyfield averaged a respectable 4.0 yards per carry on his 20 rushes. More importantly, he finished second only to Bonnafon among Carolina running backs in yards after contact per rush at a hefty 3.25, per Pro Football Focus. Holyfield is a natural runner who sees blocks before they're made, and he has a nice blend of quickness and functional power to be a contributing No. 3 running back in the NFL, although he won't run away from anyone in the open field.