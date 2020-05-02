2020 NFL Draft AFC South reset: Division odds, team grades, best picks, 2021 mock draft and more

The AFC South has been one of the more competitive divisions in the NFL over the last few years while sending two teams to the postseason for three years seasons. The last five division titles have been won by either the Houston Texans or Jacksonville Jaguars, but that is a trend that could end in 2020.

There's a new quarterback in Indy, and the Tennessee Titans are trying to run it back with the same squad that reached the AFC Championship last season. The Jaguars appear to be longshots to make the playoffs, while the Texans didn't appear to get much better during the offseason. With the 2020 NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror, we are starting to get a better look at the potential of all four of these teams.

Let's take a look at how CBS Sports says each team did in the draft, their best and worst picks, the biggest fantasy question for next season and their odds to go all the way. Teams are listed by their SportsLine 2020 win projection totals, with the best projected team first.

Team Grade: B- (Pete Prisco)

Best pick: G Danny Pinter (Josh Edwards)

Most questionable pick: LB Jordan Glasgow (Josh Edwards)

2021 mock draft pick: OL Liam Eichenberg (Ryan Wilson)

Biggest fantasy question: How soon will Jonathan Taylor lead in carries? (Ben Gretch)

SportsLine's 2020 win projection: 8.5

William Hill season win total: 8.5 (Over -155)

William Hill odds to win division: +140

William Hill odds to win Super Bowl: +2500

The Colts' first two picks in the NFL Draft had people thinking Indy had something special going. Michael Pittman Jr. out of USC is someone who can come in and make an immediate impact, and running back Jonathan Taylor is another guy who will receive touches immediately.

Indianapolis selected safety Julian Blackmon out of Utah, who I think has a lot of potential, and then offensive lineman Danny Pinter out of Ball State was a steal in the fifth round -- and just helps build on what is probably the biggest strength the Colts have.

Tennessee Titans

Team Grade: C (Pete Prisco)

Best pick: DT Larrell Murchison (Josh Edwards)

Most questionable pick: OT Isaiah Wilson (Josh Edwards)

2021 mock draft pick: WR Rashod Bateman (Ryan Wilson)

Biggest fantasy question: Will Darrynton Evans play on passing downs? (Ben Gretch)

SportsLine's 2020 win projection: 8.2

William Hill season win total: 8.5 (Over -135)

William Hill odds to win division: +175

William Hill odds to win Super Bowl: +3500

The Titans are another team in the division that had a nice draft. While they may have reached on Isaiah Wilson with their first-round pick, he's someone who could fill the hole Jack Conklin left at right tackle, and second-round pick Kristian Fulton will be able to see playing time in the secondary right away.

The Titans also picked up their Dion Lewis replacement in Darrynton Evans as well as a potential Jurrell Casey replacement in Larrell Murchison.

Houston Texans

Team Grade: C (Pete Prisco)

Best pick: DT Ross Blacklock (Josh Edwards)

Most questionable pick: EDGE Jonathan Greenard (Josh Edwards)

2021 mock draft pick: No first-round pick

Biggest fantasy question: What will Houston's offense look like? (Ben Gretch)

SportsLine's 2020 win projection: 7.3

William Hill season win total: 8 (Under -155)

William Hill odds to win division: +300

William Hill odds to win Super Bowl: +6000

This offseason will probably be remembered as the one where the Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins away, but like head coach/general manager Bill O'Brien suggested, maybe we should wait to see how it all plays out before we pass judgement. Deshaun Watson and Co. are coming off two straight double-digit win seasons and have made the playoffs four out of the last five years. If their star quarterback takes another step forward this season even without his superstar wideout, maybe the Texans have a shot at the division.

As far as the draft goes, they should have gotten a first-round pick for Hopkins, but they did OK overall. Ross Blacklock is somebody who should make an immediate impact with D.J. Reader no longer around, and wide receiver Isaiah Coulter could end up being a diamond in the rough.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Team Grade: B+ (Pete Prisco)

Best pick: WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (Josh Edwards)

Most questionable pick: S Daniel Thomas (Josh Edwards)

2021 mock draft pick: QB Trevor Lawrence (Ryan Wilson)

Biggest fantasy question: What is Gardner Minshew's 2020 upside? (Ben Gretch)

SportsLine's 2020 win projection: 5

William Hill season win total: 4.5 (Over -130)

William Hill odds to win division: +1200

William Hill odds to win Super Bowl: +20000

While this offseason has been pretty tumultuous for the Jaguars, their draft actually went pretty well. They spent their two first-round picks on the defensive side of the ball -- selecting cornerback C.J. Henderson out of Florida and pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson out of LSU -- and then used their second-round pick on wide receiver Laviska Shenault, who could end up being one of the biggest surprises of this class.

Yes, the Jaguars are entering a bit of a rebuild, but this draft class is a solid start to working their way up the conference ladder once again.