2021 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars win Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes as Panthers, Raiders, Bears also land QBs

Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 220 lbs The Jaguars traded Nick Foles this offseason, and the only quarterback they added in the 2020 NFL Draft is Jake Luton. Even if Gardner Minshew has a good season, it will be almost impossible to pass on Trevor Lawrence.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Soph • 6'1" / 200 lbs A.J. Green has one more year left on his deal, and even though the Bengals took Tee Higgins at the top of Round 2, Ja'Marr Chase would have been the No. 1 wide receiver off the board in 2020 if he had been eligible.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs Trent Williams has been traded, and the Redskins hope third-rounder Saahdiq Charles can become a starter, but Sewell was one of the best linemen in the country last season as a sophomore.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Gregory Rousseau DL Miami (FL) • Fr • 6'6" / 250 lbs Rousseau is coming off a 15.5-sack performance as a redshirt freshman, and if he continues to grow as a pass rusher he'll find himself in the first-round conversation for the next 12 months.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Soph • 6'3" / 223 lbs Fields transferred from Georgia and didn't miss a beat following Dwayne Haskins at Ohio State. He heads into 2020 as one of the best prospects in the country and would make sense for the Panthers, even with Teddy Bridgewater on the roster through 2022.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justyn Ross WR Clemson • Soph • 6'4" / 205 lbs Ross was arguably the best receiver on his team last season, even though he played alongside Tee Higgins. The Giants continue to build around Daniel Jones by adding another downfield threat.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Smith considered entering the 2020 NFL Draft but opted to return to Alabama. If recent history is any guide, he'll follow Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy as a first-round pick. The Jets landed Denzel Mims in the 2020 draft but there's room on the depth chart for another big-play threat.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jamie Newman QB Wake Forest • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Newman transferred from Wake Forest to Georgia and he'll enter next season on everyone's first-round radar. Added bonus: Las Vegas added three WRs in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Soph • 6'3" / 245 lbs The Falcons took Fresno State's Mykal Walker in the fourth round of the 2020 draft but Parsons has a chance to be special -- and Atlanta's defense still has plenty of room for improvement.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Patrick Surtain II DB Alabama • Soph • 6'2" / 203 lbs The Lions selected Jeff Okudah third overall but the defensive overhaul continues with Surtain, who was one of the best players on Alabama's defense as a sophomore.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 11 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Soph • 5'10" / 182 lbs The Dolphins got Tua in 2020 so why not give him one of his former teammates? By the way, Waddle might be faster than Henry Ruggs.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Paulson Adebo CB Stanford • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Adebo didn't have a strong 2019 campaign and returned to school. If he can bounce back in 2020, he'll find himself again in the first-round conversation.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Marvin Wilson DL Florida State • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Wilson would've been in the first-round conversation had he entered the 2020 NFL Draft. He suffered a hand injury in early November that cut short his season, but he'll be ready to go in 2021.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Brock Purdy QB Iowa State • Soph • 6'1" / 210 lbs This is Mitchell Trubisky's make-or-break year, and if it's the latter, the Bears will be in the market for their next franchise QB.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 15 Walker Little OL Stanford • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs Little was one of the top offensive linemen heading into 2020, but a September knee injury derailed the season before it even got started.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Samuel Cosmi OL Texas • Soph • 6'7" / 300 lbs Cosmi had a solid season for the Longhorns and Garett Bolles could be entering the final year of his rookie deal should the Broncos choose not to pick up his fifth-year option.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Moore only played in four games last season because of a hamstring injury but he's poised for a breakout campaign. In related news: The Packers didn't take a wide receiver in the 2020 draft -- not a single one, despite it being the deepest WR draft in human history. Hopefully Moore changes their approach next year.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Bateman was the best WR on the Gophers last season, and he played alongside Tyler Johnson. The Titans could be looking for another outside threat with Corey Davis nearing the end of his rookie deal.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 256 lbs Freiermuth may have been the top TE in the '20 draft class, but he returned to Penn State for one more season. With Hunter Henry playing on the franchise tag, he could be Justin Herbert's new favorite weapon.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Leatherwood and Jedrick Wills were the tackles at Alabama last season, and while Leatherwood isn't the player Wills is, he's still a solid player who can contribute in Year 1.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE Wake Forest • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Basham flashed at Wake Forest last season, and if he continues to progress he'll be a Day 1 prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Liam Eichenberg OL Notre Dame • Sr • 6'6" / 305 lbs Anthony Castonzo just signed a two-year deal, and Eichenberg would be a natural replacement.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Richard LeCounte DB Georgia • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs LeCounte plays deep centerfield but can also play closer to the line of scrimmage where he can cover RBs and TEs. The Bucs' defense continues to get younger, faster and more physical.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jalen Mayfield OL Michigan • Soph • 6'5" / 319 lbs Mayfield held his own against Chase Young last season and, well, that counts for something. And if the Eagles still aren't sold on Andre Dillard, they could be in the OT business next year.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Xavier Thomas DE Clemson • Soph • 6'2" / 265 lbs The Steelers took Alex Highsmith in Round 3 of the '20 draft, but even if Bud Dupree and TJ Watt land long-term deals, Pittsburgh will need depth at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Josh Jobe DB Alabama • Soph • 6'1" / 189 lbs The Vikings selected two good cornerbacks on the first two days of the 2020 draft, and Jobe would add more depth to a secondary that lost three contributors after the '19 season.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Jr • 6'6" / 325 lbs Jon Feliciano is entering the final year of his contract and Smith, who has also played tackle, is a beast on the interior.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Hamsah Nasirildeen S Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Nasirlideen's season ended with a knee injury, but he is a physical playmaker who flies all over the field.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Moses suffered an ACL injury last August but he's a first-round talent -- the latest in a never-ending stream of first-rounders to come out of Tuscaloosa.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jay Tufele DL USC • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs The Ravens have few (any?) needs, but Tufele can play inside out outside on the defenisve line and would be one more chess piece in Wink Martindale's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Shaun Wade CB Ohio State • Soph • 6'1" / 194 lbs It was something of a surprise when Wade returned to school, but he can be a dominant playmaker from the slot.