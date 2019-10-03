2020 NFL Draft Race for No. 1: Broncos join hunt for Tua Tagovailoa, Cardinals and Bengals eye first win

While the Miami Dolphins are still the heavy favorites to land the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, several teams may find themselves more definitively in the hunt for next year's top pick this time next week.

The Dolphins, who currently have three first-round picks in the 2020 draft after trading offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil to the Texans, further increased their odds at landing a high draft pick when they recently traded 2018 first round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for Pittsburgh's first round pick in this year's draft.

While Miami was likely expecting the newly acquired first round pick to be a high one, the Steelers' thrashing of the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night should scare Dolphins fans who thought the Fitzpatrick trade would turn into a surefire top-10 pick in this year's draft. Pittsburgh, despite losing quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the season, has no intention of throwing in the towel on this season, especially while playing in a division where the two best teams are currently 2-2.

With the 0-4 Dolphins heading into their Week 5 bye, let's take a look at five other teams that are in the hunt to land the first overall pick and their Week 5 matchups.

Broncos at Chargers

John Elway may have found his next franchise quarterback, even if it's not the person he was initially thinking of. Elway, the Denver Broncos' Hall of Fame quarterback and current general manager, was hoping that 12-year veteran Joe Flacco could help Denver return to the playoffs this season for the first time since 2015, the year they dispatched the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. Instead, the Broncos are 0-4 heading into this Sunday's road game against the Chargers.

A loss on Sunday could lead to the Broncos joining the Dolphins as a serious contender to land Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovaiola in the draft. If Denver wins Sunday and somehow finds their footing during the final 12 weeks of the season, they won't be out of luck when it comes to getting a quarterback in the first round.

Three quarterbacks are projected as first round picks in CBS Sports' 2020 prospect rankings in Tagovailoa, Oregon's Justin Herbert, and Georgia's Jake Fromm. Herbert, the fifth overall prospect on CBS' list, has completed over 74 percent of his passes through four games with 14 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Fromm, the 15th overall prospect, has completed nearly 76 percent of his passes with a 6:0 TD:INT ratio.

Cardinals at Bengals

Two teams that are still in search of their first win will face off in Cincinnati this Sunday. The Bengals, a week after allowing eight sacks in their Week 4 loss to Pittsburgh, could select an offensive lineman or an inside linebacker with its first pick. A player the Bengals are surely keeping an eye on this fall is Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, who is currently ranked by CBS Sports as the second-best player in this year's draft.

Edge rusher is what the Cardinals will likely look to address first in next year's draft, which could lead to them selecting Ohio State's Chase Young or Iowa's A.J. Epenesa. Arizona may consider Alabama wideout Jerry Jeudy to help complement quarterback Kyler Murray as well.

Jets at Eagles

Cornerback appears to be New York's most pressing issue through three games. Given their 0-3 start, they should be in a position to draft Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall, who is off to a strong start this season after being tabbed as a preseason All-American. New York, if they choose to address their need at edge rusher in the first round, may also consider taking Young or Epenesa with their first pick.

Falcons at Texans

At 1-3, Atlanta is a loss away from officially joining the list of teams that should be considered as a serious contender to have one of the top picks in this year's draft. Edge rusher and defensive tackle are two positions the Falcons could look to address first in this year's draft in an attempt to shore up their defense. South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw seems like a natural pick for Atlanta if they have a high first round pick.

Patriots at Redskins

The Redskins, 0-4 heading into Sunday's game against the undefeated Patriots, could very well be taking an offensive tackle with next year's first-round pick, especially given Trent Williams' current contract situation. Look to Washington to try to select Thomas assuming they continue losing and are able to secure a top-five pick in the draft. If someone (Cincinnati?) beats them to the punch, Washington's Trey Adams is another highly ranked OT that will likely come off the board in the first round.