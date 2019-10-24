2020 NFL Draft Race for No. 1: Dolphins may unintentionally 'Bail for Burrow'
Miami may be OK with having either the first or second overall pick in the 2020 draft
While they are still the NFL's worst team, the Miami Dolphins are starting to show signs of life.
After being outscored 163-26 in their first four games, the winless Dolphins have scored 37 points in their last two games while "only" allowing 48 points. In last Sunday's loss to the surprising 5-1 Buffalo Bills, Miami, with wily veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick back under center, scored a season-high 21 points while out-gaining Buffalo's offense, 381-305. Miami's performance last Sunday, coupled by their one-point loss to the Washington Redskins in Week 6, is having some people wonder if they make this Monday night's game in Pittsburgh against the 2-4 Steelers an interesting one.
It appears that Miami may be intent to have the option to select either Tua Tagovailoa or LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with one of the first two picks in the draft. Through seven games this season, Burrow has completed 79.4 percent of his passes for 2,484 yards with 29 touchdowns and three interceptions. Miami, based on their winless record and three first-round draft picks, should be in position to land either quarterback in this year's draft, even if they manage to win one or two games.
Here are four other Week 8 games that will likely impact this spring's draft order.
Cincinnati at Los Angeles
Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS, stream on CBS All-Access, follow on CBS Sports App)
The Bengals, the only other winless team in the NFL besides Miami, are 13.5-point underdogs on the road against the defending NFC champion Rams. Like the Dolphins, the Bengals will likely pick either Tagovailoa or Burrow with their first round pick. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati's starting quarterback since 2011, is signed through the 2020 season.
Washington at Minnesota
Thursday, 8:20 p.m. (Fox/NFL Network, stream on Fubu TV, try for free)
At 1-6 and without a head coach, the Redskins are 16-point underdogs on the road against the 5-2 Vikings. While they have multiple needs heading into next year's draft, I can see Washington using a high first round pick on Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young, who has 9.5 sacks and three forced fumbles for the 7-0 Buckeyes. The Redskins are currently tied for 19th in the NFL with 16 sacks through seven games.
New York Jets at Jacksonville
Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS, stream on CBS All-Access, follow on CBS Sports App)
The Jets, despite Monday night's 33-0 loss at home to the New England Patriots, are "only" six-point underdogs this Sunday against the 3-4 Jaguars. While they could use a playmaker at wide receiver, New York is expected to spend a first round pick on an offensive lineman that can help protect franchise quarterback, Sam Darnold. CBS Sports NFL Draft expert, Ryan Wilson, in his most recent Mock Draft, has the Jets taking Georgia junior Andrew Thomas in the first round.
"One of the best offensive lineman in college football, Thomas not only looks the part at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, he plays like a dominant left tackle," Wilson wrote of Thomas. "He's protecting Jake Fromm's blind side at Georgia through quick feet, athleticism and strength. Coming into 2019, Thomas has allowed just four sacks in two seasons and he can take over in the run game."
Seattle at Atlanta
Sunday, 1 p.m. (Fox/NFL Network, stream on Fubu TV, try for free)
The 1-6 Falcons are about to face a 5-2 Seahawks team that is motivated to get back on track following their Week 7 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens. While earlier mock drafts had them taking Iowa edge rusher A.J. Epenesa, Ryan has Atlanta selecting LSU junior safety Grant Delpit with their first round pick in this year's draft. The Falcons are currently 28th in the NFL in passing yards allowed and 29th in touchdown passes allowed.
"Delpit can line up anywhere -- in centerfield, the slot, near the line of scrimmage, off the edge -- and wherever he ends up he consistently makes plays," Wilson wrote of Delpit, who has seven interceptions in three years at LSU. "He's best coming downhill but he'll continue to improve the other aspects of his game and his long, lean frame coupled with his fluid movements make him look like a natural playmaker."
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
NFL DFS: TNF picks, strategy, lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
How to watch, stream Cardinals-Saints
Everything you need to know about this Sunday's clash between Kyler Murray and Teddy Bridgewater
-
Bengals vs. Rams: How to watch and more
Zac Taylor will face his former team for the first time
-
NFL office pool, Week 8 confidence picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model just locked in NFL office pool picks for Week 8.
-
Jets in feud with lineman over injury
The Jets' lineman is feuding with his team over his nagging injury
-
Vikings vs. Redskins odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Redskins vs. Vikings game 10,000...
-
Patriots at Jets: Live updates
The Patriots recorded their second shutout of the 2019 season
-
Cowboys throttle Eagles: Takeaways
Dallas jumped out to a 14-0 lead just over six minutes in and controlled things from there