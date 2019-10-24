2020 NFL Draft Race for No. 1: Dolphins may unintentionally 'Bail for Burrow'

While they are still the NFL's worst team, the Miami Dolphins are starting to show signs of life.

After being outscored 163-26 in their first four games, the winless Dolphins have scored 37 points in their last two games while "only" allowing 48 points. In last Sunday's loss to the surprising 5-1 Buffalo Bills, Miami, with wily veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick back under center, scored a season-high 21 points while out-gaining Buffalo's offense, 381-305. Miami's performance last Sunday, coupled by their one-point loss to the Washington Redskins in Week 6, is having some people wonder if they make this Monday night's game in Pittsburgh against the 2-4 Steelers an interesting one.

It appears that Miami may be intent to have the option to select either Tua Tagovailoa or LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with one of the first two picks in the draft. Through seven games this season, Burrow has completed 79.4 percent of his passes for 2,484 yards with 29 touchdowns and three interceptions. Miami, based on their winless record and three first-round draft picks, should be in position to land either quarterback in this year's draft, even if they manage to win one or two games.

Here are four other Week 8 games that will likely impact this spring's draft order.

Cincinnati at Los Angeles

Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS, stream on CBS All-Access, follow on CBS Sports App)

The Bengals, the only other winless team in the NFL besides Miami, are 13.5-point underdogs on the road against the defending NFC champion Rams. Like the Dolphins, the Bengals will likely pick either Tagovailoa or Burrow with their first round pick. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati's starting quarterback since 2011, is signed through the 2020 season.

Washington at Minnesota

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. (Fox/NFL Network, stream on Fubu TV, try for free)

At 1-6 and without a head coach, the Redskins are 16-point underdogs on the road against the 5-2 Vikings. While they have multiple needs heading into next year's draft, I can see Washington using a high first round pick on Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young, who has 9.5 sacks and three forced fumbles for the 7-0 Buckeyes. The Redskins are currently tied for 19th in the NFL with 16 sacks through seven games.

New York Jets at Jacksonville

Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS, stream on CBS All-Access, follow on CBS Sports App)

The Jets, despite Monday night's 33-0 loss at home to the New England Patriots, are "only" six-point underdogs this Sunday against the 3-4 Jaguars. While they could use a playmaker at wide receiver, New York is expected to spend a first round pick on an offensive lineman that can help protect franchise quarterback, Sam Darnold. CBS Sports NFL Draft expert, Ryan Wilson, in his most recent Mock Draft, has the Jets taking Georgia junior Andrew Thomas in the first round.

"One of the best offensive lineman in college football, Thomas not only looks the part at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, he plays like a dominant left tackle," Wilson wrote of Thomas. "He's protecting Jake Fromm's blind side at Georgia through quick feet, athleticism and strength. Coming into 2019, Thomas has allowed just four sacks in two seasons and he can take over in the run game."

Seattle at Atlanta

Sunday, 1 p.m. (Fox/NFL Network, stream on Fubu TV, try for free)

The 1-6 Falcons are about to face a 5-2 Seahawks team that is motivated to get back on track following their Week 7 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens. While earlier mock drafts had them taking Iowa edge rusher A.J. Epenesa, Ryan has Atlanta selecting LSU junior safety Grant Delpit with their first round pick in this year's draft. The Falcons are currently 28th in the NFL in passing yards allowed and 29th in touchdown passes allowed.