The 2021 NFL Draft is clearly in the rear view now, with spring programs getting underway and summer training camp not too far off. Not a single team is likely finished adding to or tweaking its roster ahead of kickoff in September, but all 32 have at least a glimpse of their foundation for the fall. And some clubs have undergone quite the transformation just since draft weekend. With that in mind, we're "resetting" each division -- reviewing how every team has fared since adding new talent in Cleveland, and looking ahead to forecast what lies ahead this season. Here, we're focused on the AFC West, starting with a team that might still have a blockbuster quarterback move up its sleeve:

2021 draft grade: A (Pete Prisco)

Best pick: LB Baron Browning (Ryan Wilson)

Most questionable pick: S Caden Sterns (Ryan Wilson)

2022 top mock pick: QB Desmond Ridder

SportsLine's 2021 win projection: 7.5

William Hill win total: N/A

William Hill odds to win division: +475 (2nd)

William Hill odds to win Super Bowl: +2000

The Broncos made it a point to invest in their defense during the draft, which isn't too surprising considering coach Vic Fangio -- a renowned defensive specialist -- is entering somewhat of a hot-seat season. But their pre-draft trade for Teddy Bridgewater, who's reportedly set to enter the summer ahead of incumbent quarterback Drew Luck in an open competition, enabled them to put so much focus on that side of the ball. Why? Because Teddy, while unspectacular, all but guarantees Denver a higher floor in 2021. First-round cornerback Patrick Surtain II is probably the gem of their rookie class and a smart add to a deeper secondary. But until/unless they've got an Aaron Rodgers blockbuster in the pipeline, it's tough to say they'll be more than Wild-Card challengers.

2021 draft grade: B (Pete Prisco)

Best pick: WR Cornell Powell (Ryan Wilson)

Most questionable pick: TE Noah Gray (Ryan Wilson)

2022 top mock pick: WR Justyn Ross (Ryan Wilson)

SportsLine's 2021 win projection: 12

William Hill win total: 12 (Over -130)

William Hill odds to win division: -280 (1st)

William Hill odds to win Super Bowl: +525

The reigning runners-up didn't make a first-round pick this year, but you can basically count Orlando Brown Jr., their new right tackle, as the prized pickup of draft weekend. Couple the ex-Ravens starter with second-round center Creed Humphrey and Kansas City's other offseason additions up front (chiefly Joe Thuney, no pun intended), and they've successfully executed their plan since the Super Bowl: Add protection for Patrick Mahomes. If you're looking to nitpick, they could still use more immediate depth at skill spots, but if either Gray or Powell contributes meaningfully, that issue is basically moot. The main takeaway here: As long as Mahomes, Andy Reid and K.C.'s other big-name play-makers remain in place, this is a Super Bowl contender.

2021 draft grade: D (Pete Prisco)

Best pick: S Trevon Moehrig (Ryan Wilson)

Most questionable pick: LB Malcolm Koonce (Ryan Wilson)

2022 top mock pick: QB Kedon Slovis (Ryan Wilson)

SportsLine's 2021 win projection: 8

William Hill win total: 7.5 (Over -110)

William Hill odds to win division: +1800 (4th)

William Hill odds to win Super Bowl: +7000

The Raiders will tell you they don't care what anyone else thinks about their draft picks. But maybe they should, considering how often they've misused draft capital during the Jon Gruden-Mike Mayock regime. Moehrig brings legitimate talent to the back end of a secondary alongside Johnathan Abram, but did Las Vegas really need to draft two more safeties, too? First-round tackle Alex Leatherwood, meanwhile, hasn't just been burdened with overcoming the "reach" label; he's also responsible for starting at the most important spot on an overly reshuffled front. The Raiders have some intriguing pieces, with Derek Carr adding Kenyan Drake and John Brown as teammates, but it feels like they're treading water more than anything. Another Wild Card run, here we come?

2021 draft grade: B+ (Pete Prisco)

Best pick: OT Rashawn Slater (Ryan Wilson)

Most questionable pick: WR Josh Palmer (Ryan Wilson)

2022 top mock pick: OL Cade Mays (Ryan Wilson)

SportsLine's 2021 win projection: 9

William Hill win total: 9 (Over -110)

William Hill odds to win division: +600 (3rd)

William Hill odds to win Super Bowl: +3500

If you're looking to cash in on a long-shot bet to win -- or at least challenge in -- the AFC West, you might want to consider the Bolts. The Chiefs are the obvious favorites, yes, but what L.A. lacks in head-coaching experience (newcomer Brandon Staley enters after just one year as an NFL coordinator) it makes up for with QB talent (see: Herbert, Justin), defensive play-makers (e.g. Joey Bosa, Derwin James, second-rounder Asante Samuel Jr.) and, most importantly, a shored-up offensive line featuring additions Corey Linsley and first-rounder Rashawn Slater. If Herbert stays hungry behind a better O-line and Staley's defensive expertise resonates sooner rather than later, the Chargers appear to have the ingredients to cook up a legitimate playoff run.