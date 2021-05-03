Who likes draft grades a day or two after a draft is complete?

You don't. Teams don't. Players probably don't, either.

Yet we do them anyway, mostly to make you look and make me look bad.

You can't truly grade a draft until three years out, which is something I do every year to highlight my mistakes and those of the teams here at CBSSports.com.

This batch happens to be the immediate grades for the 2021 NFL Draft, grades that often come back and bite me in the behind, especially on Twitter.

Three teams earned "A" grades this year, with those going to the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. Those teams killed it.

There were no "F" grades this year, but there are few "D" grades given out, which is bound to be something that gets me in trouble down the line.

For now, these grades are meant to rile up the masses, which I don't mind doing.

So dive in, get riled up, and check back with me in three years.

I promise I can admit when I am wrong — even when it's not something you ever get used to doing.

Arizona Cardinals: B

Best pick: It's second-round pick Rondale Moore. He gives this offense a nice toy to add to an already good passing game. I can't wait to see how they use him.

Worst pick: Fourth-round corner Marco Wilson was just OK at Florida. He has skills, but he has a tendency to drift at times and looked lackadaisical. He can run, though.

The skinny: Their first two picks will both make an immediate impact. Zaven Collins will start at the Mike linebacker, while Moore will be their slot player. They didn't have a third- or fourth-round pick because of the trades to help land receiver Deandre Hopkins and center Rodney Hudson. This team helped itself in a big way this offseason.

Best pick: It was their first, tight end Kyle Pitts. Passing on a quarterback for the future to take a playmaking tight end was the right move.

Worst pick: Third-round guard/tackle Jalen Mayfield is a solid player, but they should have drafted a back with speed to complement Mike Davis with that pick. Maybe Kenneth Gainwell?

The skinny: Getting Pitts will define this draft, and I love him as a player. Second-round pick Richie Grant will be a ballhawk on the back end. Getting offensive line help was also smart. Solid draft.

Best pick: Third-round guard Ben Cleveland is a mauler and a tough guy who will fit into their line perfectly. He will be a big-time help to the run game.

Worst pick: Receiver Rashod Bateman, their first of two first-round picks, doesn't play as fast as he timed. I know they needed help, but there were better options in my book.

The skinny: They had two first-round picks, and I didn't love either one of their selections. In addition to Bateman, they took Penn State edge Odafe Oweh, who has tools but didn't have a sack last year. It's hard to argue with their track record drafting, and Eric DeCosta is one of the best, but I didn't love this draft.

Best pick: I liked the pick of Boogie Basham in the second round more than first-round end Greg Rousseau. Basham had first-round talent and will help a pass rush that badly needs it.

Worst pick: Third-round pick Spencer Brown is a tall, raw tackle who might need some time to develop. He's a project.

The skinny: They wanted to address their issues on the edge, so their first two picks make sense. To beat the Chiefs, you have to pressure Patrick Mahomes, so it works. If Rousseau can show that he can play like his 2019 tape at Miami, they will have a much better grade down the road.

Best pick: I love third-round tight end Tommy Tremble. He is an outstanding blocker, who will be a better pass-catching tight end than he was at Notre Dame on the next level.

Worst pick: LSU receiver Terrace Marshall has talent, but has injury concerns and I think they could have addressed some other, bigger needs in the second round.

The skinny: Landing corner Jaycee Horn in the first round fills a major need, and it tells you they believe in Sam Darnold. I like the move. They added some other players I like, including Tremble and left tackle Brady Christensen.

Best pick: It was making the bold move to trade up and get quarterback Justin Fields. Yes, they gave up a lot, but he will be the second-best quarterback in this class.

Worst pick: They didn't have a lot of picks, so it's tough to find one. If anything, it's giving up so many picks to land Fields and second-round tackle Teven Jenkins.

The skinny: The Bears were aggressive, and it was the smart thing to do. This regime needs to win now, and they drafted like it. They don't care about the future — even if they wouldn't admit it. Getting Fields will define this draft.

Best pick: Fourth-round defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin from LSU will prove to be a steal. He has to keep his weight in check, but he's a big man who can push the pocket and excels against the run.

Worst pick: They traded down, passing on some offensive linemen I liked better, and then took guard/tackle Jackson Carman. That was a questionable move, but they did add picks. Carman will compete for a starting spot at guard.

The skinny: They opted for receiver Ja'Marr Chase in the first round over tackle Penei Sewell, which I wouldn't have done, but I get it. Carman better be good. I did like them drafting edge players in the third and fourth round since they have a nice history of developing edge players from rounds 2-4.

Best pick: I love third-round pick Anthony Schwartz, a receiver from Auburn. He can fly and will add a big-play threat to the offense.

Worst pick: I like their top picks, but I would have addressed edge rusher earlier in the draft. The players they took have talent, but edge is still a need.

The skinny: They needed to help the defense, which they did with their first two picks. Corner Greg Newsome II is a good player, while linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is a hybrid who will also help. I really like their later picks, especially Schwartz, fifth-round linebacker Tony Fields and sixth-round running back/receiver Demeric Felton.

Dallas Cowboys: B

Best pick: Second-round corner Kelvin Joseph fills an immediate need and fits with what Dan Quinn wants in his corners. The Cowboys wanted to take one of the tops corners in the first round, but this is a nice consolation.

Worst pick: Third-round corner Nahshon Wright is a long corner at 6-4 with some talent, but he went a round or two too high for my liking.

The skinny: They clearly wanted to upgrade their defense, which they did by using their first six picks on that side of the ball. First-round linebacker Micah Parsons can fly, while fifth-round linebacker Jabril Cox is a thumper. This serves notice to Jaylen Smith — who could be let go after June 1 — and the rest of the linebacker group. They also took two corners and two down players. It was a good haul.

Denver Broncos: A

Best pick: It was first-round pick, Patrick Surtain II. He will be a star corner for a long time. He is so polished coming out of Alabama.

Worst pick: Fourth-round safety Caden Sterns came into Texas as a huge recruit, but didn't live up to the hype. He did have some injury issues. The talent is there, but can he get it show up more?

The skinny: I really like what the Broncos did. They landed the best corner in Surtain and then continued to load up on good players. Their later-round picks were impressive. I really like fifth-round safety Jamar Johnson.

Best pick: Second-round defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike was used the wrong way at Washington as a nose tackle. His talent was hidden some, but it will show up on the next level.

Worst pick: They needed a young corner, but I think Ifeatu Melifonwu is just OK in the fourth round.

The skinny: The Lions went big, big, big with their first three picks, which is the right way to build a team. With Chris Spielman and Dan Campbell calling the shots along with GM Brad Holmes, you knew they would pick big players. I like it.

Green Bay Packers: B

Best pick: Some might say taking corner Eric Stokes in the first round is a questionable move, but I love it. He can run and he will give them a nice player to join Jaire Alexander.

Worst pick: It's not a player, but it's waiting until the fourth round to take an offensive tackle. They have a major need there.

The skinny: They didn't draft a receiver to appease Aaron Rodgers in the first two rounds, which I respect. They took a corner in the first, but they did help Rodgers with two offensive linemen and receiver Amari Rodgers with their next three picks. Did it make Rodgers happy enough?

Houston Texans: D

Best pick: I think third-round quarterback Davis Mills can be a good NFL starter. This gives them some insurance if Deshaun Watson isn't on the field.

Worst pick: It was giving up so much to get Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills from Miami. It left them without a first- or second-round pick. Tunsil is good, but that was way too much.

The skinny: They didn't have much capital to work with, so it's hard to really gauge this draft. I like the move to get Mills, and fifth-round tight end Brevin Jordan has some talent and could end up being a good player.

Indianapolis Colts: C

Best pick: It's their first pick, pass rusher Kwity Paye. He has all the tools to become a good edge player, but it's time to translate those tools into sacks and pressures more than he did in college.

Worst pick: Fourth-round tight end Kylen Granson looks like a bigger receiver. He will be a move tight end, but his blocking is non-existent.

The skinny: They had to improve the pass rush, so they took shots with their first two picks, which made sense. After that, it wasn't a great haul, so this depends on Paye becoming a star.

Jacksonville Jaguars: B

Best pick: This is simple. It's landing the best player in the class and a generational quarterback in Trevor Lawrence. He's special.

Worst pick: Let me repeat myself: Don't take backs in the first round. Travis Etienne is a good player, and he's an air back, which I like, but they should have taken a big man.

The skinny: They took some risks, taking two players — Andre Cisco and Walker Little — who have had ACL tears, but this is a draft that will be defined by how good Lawrence becomes as a quarterback. If the other risks pay off, this is a home-run draft.

Kansas City Chiefs: B

Best pick: Sixth-round guard Tre Smith is a mauler. Were it not for his medicals, he would have gone a lot higher. This could be a big-time steal.

Worst pick: Second-round linebacker Nick Bolton is a run-thumper, but he isn't great in coverage. That could be a problem.

The skinny: They traded their first-round pick to get left tackle Orlando Brown and followed that by taking two players in the second round in Bolton and center Creed Humphrey who will push for time as rookies. Counting Brown, it's a solid draft.

Las Vegas Raiders: D

Best pick: Second-round safety Trevon Moehrig is a ballhawk who will really help on the back end. I thought the Raiders might take him in the first round.

Worst pick: I didn't like taking offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood with the first-round pick. They need help there, but there were better options.

The skinny: They over-drafted Leatherwood, but bounced back with a nice pick of Moehrig. But why take two more safeties in your first five picks? What in the hell? The Raiders have struggled to draft with Jon Gruden running things.

Best pick: Fourth-round pick Bobby Brown III, a defensive tackle from Texas A&M, is a big, strong player who will look nice next to Aaron Donald.

Worst pick: I didn't like the pick of Tutu Atwell in the second round. He's tiny. Yes, he can run, but he's little and that will be a problem.

The skinny: By trading their first-round pick to get Matthew Stafford, they had to wait to get into the action. But without using first-round picks the last four years, it puts more pressure to find good players. They really need Brown and fourth-round corner Robert Rochell to become starters in a year or two.

Best pick: Third-round receiver Josh Palmer was one of my favorite receivers in this draft. He was victimized by terrible quarterback play at Tennessee, which won't be the case with the Chargers.

Worst pick: I didn't love the pick of Chris Rumph in the third round. He is athletic, but he can get overpowered at times. He is more of a situational guy in my book.

The skinny: I love their first three picks. In addition to Palmer, they took tackle Rashawn Slater in the first and corner Asante Samuel Jr. in the second. Both should start as rookies. Third-round tight end Tre McKitty will help down the road when Jared Cook is done.

Miami Dolphins: A

Best pick: First-round receiver Jaylen Waddle will give them a Tyreek Hill-type of threat in the passing game. He was their guy as the top receiver on their board, and they got him.

Worst pick: I like second-round safety Jevon Holland, but I would have gone with Trevon Moehrig in that spot. Again, that's nitpicking.

The skinny: I love their draft. Chris Grier did a great job, starting with Waddle and adding a lot of quality players after that. The key will be how well edge Jaelen Phillips, their second first-round pick, shows up in the pass rush. Getting a right tackle in Liam Eichenberg was big, too.

Minnesota Vikings: A

Best pick: Loved the move to trade down and still land an outstanding left tackle in Christian Darrisaw. He will be a dominant player for them.

Worst pick: Fourth-round running back Kene Nwangwu was a backup at Iowa State, although he did flash as a return man. They already had two good backs, including a star in Dalvin Cook.

The skinny: They had a lot of picks by virtue of trading down and they landed a lot of good players. Rick Spielman and gang had three really good days. They fixed the offensive line with Darrisaw and Wyatt Davis and added some defensive talent in the later rounds. Keep an eye on sixth-round pick Jalen Twyman.

Best pick: It was smart to wait and let the board come to them as they pounced on Mac Jones in the 15th spot. They don't have to rush him with Cam Newton on board.

Worst pick: Fourth-round running back Rhamondre Stevenson is a big back, but I think there were better runners on the board.

The skinny: The Patriots, despite the perception, haven't been a great drafting team lately. That changed here. Jones and second-round defensive tackle Christian Barmore will really help this team, Barmore right away and Jones down the line. Third-round edge player Ronnie Perkins is an impressive player. Bill Belichick has had a good offseason.

New Orleans Saints: C

Best pick: Third-round corner Paulson Adebo is a talented player who saw his career level off a bit at Stanford. The Saints will need him to play like he did early in his career.

Worst pick: I am not a big fan of taking Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner in the second round. He will be good on special teams, but he can get engulfed as a linebacker.

The skinny: They reached on two players in the first two rounds with Werner in the second and Payton Turner in the first. Both have talent, but they went too high. Taking Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book in the fourth is an interesting pick.

Best pick: Getting edge player Azeez Ojulari in the second round could prove to be a major steal. The only thing that kept him out of the first round were the medicals.

Worst pick: I didn't love corner Aaron Robinson from Central Florida, but I understand why they took him in the third round to grab a young corner, which is never a bad thing.

The skinny: I really like what Dave Gettleman did. He moved down, picked up a nice receiver in Kadarius Toney, and added picks, including a first-round pick next year. Then getting Ojulari was an added bonus. Keep an eye on fourth-round edge Elerson Smith.

New York Jets: B

Best pick: I love fourth-round running back Michael Carter. He is an air back who will give them big-play ability from the running back spot. This is the round where you pick backs.

Worst pick: I know they needed offensive-line help, but why give up two third-round picks to go get Alijah Vera-Tucker with the 14th pick. It cost them two thirds, which is two steep a price.

The skinny: The Jets took Zach Wilson with the second pick and then spent much of the draft building the offense around him. I love the pick of receiver Elijah Moore in the second round. He adds a speed threat in the slot. This is all about Wilson — no matter what any of the other players do. I didn't like him as much as Justin Fields.

Best pick: Fifth-round running back Kenneth Gainwell will prove to be a major steal. He opted out in 2020, but his 2019 tape is electric.

Worst pick: Second-round center Landon Dickerson is a good player, but there is a lot of injury history. That makes it a risky pick that could pay off, but it also could flop.

The skinny: I liked the pick of DeVonta Smith in the first round to amp up the passing game, but I think waiting until the fourth round to take a corner was a mistake. Taking two edge players late was smart.

Pittsburgh Steelers: C

Best pick: Third-round pick Kendrick Green will keep up a long-standing Steelers tradition: Dominant centers. Green played guard in college, but will be an outstanding center.

Worst pick: I don't like taking running backs in the first round. Najee Harris is a good player, but backs don't decide titles.

The skinny: They wanted to improve the run game, so they picked a back early. They did balance it out by taking two offensive linemen in the next three rounds, which was smart. Sixth-round pass rusher Quincy Roche is a perfect Steelers pick.

San Francisco 49ers: C

Best pick: Second-round pick Aaron Banks was one of my favorite lineman in this draft. He is a big, power player who will help this offense and especially the running game.

Worst pick: It's not the player, but the move. Trading two future first-round picks to land Trey Lance with the third pick is too pricey for my blood. He better be special.

The skinny: This draft is all about the move up to take Lance. If he's a star, which the 49ers have to think will be true, it's a big hit. If not, it will be a major fail. I do like Banks, and third-round running back Trey Sermon will help. I just think they gave up too much for Lance.

Seattle Seahawks: D

Best pick: Sixth-round tackle Stone Forsythe is a good player with outstanding size at 6-8, 315 pounds. On a team that needs line help, he might play earlier than expected.

Worst pick: With the offensive line a mess, why not use their second-round pick on that or an offensive lineman, rather than receiver D'Wayne Eskridge?

The skinny: They didn't have a lot of picks because of trades — their first- and third-round picks went to the Jets in the Jamal Adams trade — but I didn't love what they did with the three picks they had. It was just OK.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: C

Best pick: Third-round guard-tackle Robert Hainsey from Notre Dame is a good player. He gives them some insurance for next year when it's time to pay Alex Cappa.

Worst pick: I didn't like the decision to take quarterback Kyle Trask in the second round. I would have taken Davis Mills, or passed altogether on the quarterback of the future.

The skinny: They were clearly drafting for the future with all 22 starters back from the Super Bowl team. That's a heck of a luxury. First-round pick Joe Tryon gives them a nice potential replacement down the line for Jason Pierre-Paul.

Best pick: Fourth-round receiver Dez Fitzpatrick will be a major steal. He is a long-striding receiver who will be productive right away.

Worst pick: It's not that first-round corner Caleb Farley is a bad player — far from it — but can this team afford a risky player with back issues?

The skinny: Jon Robinson has done a nice job in the draft since taking over, but this isn't one I love. If Farley can stay healthy — big if — it can be a hit. They did add a nice player in Fitzpatrick and second-round tackle Dillon Radunz is a good player. Keep an eye on fourth-round pass rusher Rashad Weaver.

Washington Football Team: B+

Best pick: Third-round receiver Dyami Brown will prove to be a major steal. He has great speed, but he's more than just a one-trick pony.

Worst pick: I didn't love the choice of Boise State tight end John Bates in the fourth round. He's athletic, but it's more of a projection based on his production and might have been a round too high.

The skinny: Their first four picks were all outstanding. First-round linebacker Jamin Davis will be a star. They followed that with a lot of good players at positions of need, highlighted by Brown.