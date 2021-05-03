Round 1 - Pick 1 Kayvon Thibodeaux DE Oregon • Soph • 6'5" / 250 lbs The only reason a QB doesn't go here is because the Texans used their first pick in the 2021 draft -- a third-rounder -- on quarterback Davis Mills. Instead they get Thibodeaux, who has been dominant in his first two seasons at Oregon.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Sam Howell QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'1" / 225 lbs We'll find out if Jared Goff is the answer in Detroit, and if he's not the Lions will be in the market for a franchise QB. Howell has some of the same gunslingin' traits as the last face of the franchise, Matthew Stafford.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU • Soph • 6'1" / 190 lbs Stingley has been on NFL radars since his freshman season in 2019. He was the best defensive back on that championship LSU roster that also included Kristian Fulton and Grant Delpit.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame • Soph • 6'4" / 219 lbs Hamilton is a big, strong, fast safety who is the latest in a long line of freakishly athletic defensive backs.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Evan Neal OL Alabama • Fr • 6'7" / 360 lbs Unless there are glaring needs at, say, quarterback heading into the season it's hard to predict what those needs will be by next January. But the Eagles have had injuries along the O-line torpedo their chances in recent years so it's never a bad idea to upgrade the unit. Neal played guard early in his Alabama career, kicked out to right tackle last season and he'll move to left tackle in 2021.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Kendrick was in the conversation as a first-round pick in the 2021 draft before returning to Clemson and then entering the transfer portal. Wherever he lands for '21, he'll be among the cornerbacks NFL teams will be monitoring closely.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Zion Nelson OL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'5" / 312 lbs This is an upside pick. Nelson has a chance to be really, really good, and if he continues to make strides in '21 he'll find himself in the first-round mix as one of the best tackles in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Spencer Rattler QB Oklahoma • Fr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Rattler is undersized at 6-foot-1, but that's less of an issue in today's NFL. Either way, he can sling it -- he completed 67 percent of his throws last season with 28 touchdowns and he's only going to improve.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Kedon Slovis QB USC • Soph • 6'2" / 200 lbs The Raiders need a lot of things -- and maybe the '21 draft class will solve some of those issues -- but it's only a matter of time before Jon Gruden succumbs to the allure of a new QB.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Malik Willis QB Liberty • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Willis is going to fun to watch -- he has a rocket arm, threw for more than 2,200 yards and rushed for 940 more. And if the Panthers aren't sold on Sam Darnold, they too could be back in the QB business.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 11 Drake Jackson LB USC • Fr • 6'4" / 275 lbs Jackson had a standout freshman campaign, flashed in the shortened Pac-12 season in '20, and is looking for a breakout campaign in '21. At 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, he looks the part.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 12 George Karlaftis DE Purdue • Soph • 6'4" / 270 lbs Injuries and the pandemic saw him play limited snaps in '20 but Karlaftis was dominant at times in '19 when he recorded 17 TFLs and had 7.5 sacks.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Chris Olave WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Olave had some 1st/2nd-round buzz after a stellar 2020 season, but he decided to return to school where he'll be one of the top receivers heading into the fall.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Isaiah Spiller RB Texas A&M • Soph • 6'1" / 225 lbs Spiller is in the running for RB1 after two years for A&M where he's averaged nearly 1,000 rushing yards a season to go along with 19 rushing TDs while averaging 5.5 yards per catch.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 15 Kaiir Elam DB Florida • Soph • 6'2" / 187 lbs Elam has the size (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) and athleticism to be considered among the up-and-comers to watch. He had two picks and 11 pass breakups last season playing opposite Marco Wilson, a 2021 fourth-round pick of the Cardinals.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Cade Mays OL Tennessee • Jr • 6'6" / 328 lbs A former 5-star recruit who transferred from Georgia, Mays can be dominant on the inside.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Sevyn Banks CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Banks is the next in a long line of Buckeyes defensive backs who end up in the NFL after impressive college careers.

Round 1 - Pick 18 John Metchie III WR Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs We can use the Sevyn Banks template above for Alabama wideouts: "Metchie is the next in a long line of Crimson Tide wide receivers who end up in the NFL after impressive college careers."

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 19 Zach Harrison DE Ohio State • Fr • 6'6" / 255 lbs Harrison looks the part, without question, but he'll need his production and consistency to match that to work his way into the first-round conversation.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Treylon Burks WR Arkansas • Soph • 6'3" / 232 lbs At 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, Burks is a Grown Man. And while we haven't heard much about him nationally, he could end up as WR1 with a good '21 season.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 21 Christian Harris LB Alabama • Soph • 6'2" / 244 lbs Harris could end up being the best of the recent crop of linebackers to come out of Alabama.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Josh Jobe CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Jobe doesn't come into the '21 season with the recognition of, say, Patrick Surtain II or even Trevon Diggs, but he's a long CB who plays at Alabama and has more than held his own against some of the best players in the country.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Rasheed Walker OL Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 313 lbs Even after Anthony Castanzo retired, the Colts didn't address the left tackle position in the '21 draft. With a solid '21 campaign, Walker, who was dominant at times last season, will be in the first-round mix.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 269 lbs We were glad Hutchinson returned to school because we thought he needs to continue to improve his game before declaring for the draft. He has the size and bulk for the part; now he just needs to play with more consistency.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kenyon Green OL Texas A&M • Soph • 6'4" / 325 lbs Green started as a true freshman and has only gotten better each year. He consistently moves defensive tackles off the line of scrimmage, a trait which translates to any level.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati • Soph • 6'4" / 215 lbs Ridder is another QB who is incredibly fun to watch. He can sling it, but he's also rushed for more than 1,800 yards in three seasons. He'll need to but it all together to work his way into the Round 1 chatter by next offseason, but he has all the physical tools.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 27 Jalen Wydermyer TE Texas A&M • Soph • 6'5" / 265 lbs Wydermyer was one of Kellen Mond's favorite targets for a reason: he was reliable and almost always open. Not a bad combination.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 28 Bubba Bolden S Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'3" / 200 lbs Bolden flashed at The U in 2020, returned to school and he has a chance to be one of the top safeties in this class along with Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jordan Davis DL Georgia • Soph • 6'6" / 330 lbs Davis is an enormous human being who can clog running lanes all day long, but he'll need to expand his pass-rush repertoire (mostly because he's only needed brute strength to beat most of the O-linemen that lined up in front of him).

Round 1 - Pick 30 Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State • Soph • 6'0" / 193 lbs Wilson made plays on a weekly basis for the Buckeyes in '20 and it's fair to say that he and Olave are the most dangerous WR tandem heading into the 2021 season.

Round 1 - Pick 31 DeMarvin Leal DL Texas A&M • Soph • 6'4" / 290 lbs Originally a defensive end, Leal has the versatility and athleticism to play up and down the line, though at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds he's primarily on the inside. He has the potential to be really, really good and this could be the year he puts it all together.