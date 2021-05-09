Now that the Draft has passed and 2021 NFL win totals have been revised, bettors everywhere are hunting for value. The Kansas City Chiefs led the NFL with 14 wins a season ago, but came short of winning a second straight championship with a loss to the Buccaneers. The rosters of the Chiefs and Buccaneers will still be stacked come September, so it's no surprise that they're at the top of the latest NFL win totals 2021.

William Hill Sportsbook lists the over-under for Chiefs wins at 12, while the Buccaneers are at 11.5 in the latest 2021 NFL odds. Meanwhile, the rebuilding Lions and Texans are at the bottom of the list of NFL win totals 2021, with the threshold set at five for both franchises. Before making any NFL picks on 2021 season-long win totals, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, R.J. White.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling editor, White ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

Beyond his weekly SuperContest column, While consistently crushes the NFL. Along with ending the 2020 season as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, he went 354-295-22 on NFL picks against the spread from 2017-20, returning $2,613 to $100 players. White has many years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, beginning with Super Bowl XXV, and it shows in his insightful writeups and winning NFL picks.

Top 2021 NFL win total predictions

White says you should go over 10.5 wins for the Los Angeles Rams. After originally establishing themselves as one of the most innovative offensive teams in the NFL under Sean McVay, the Rams are coming off a 10-win season in which they were carried by their defense. Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and a talented supporting cast helped Los Angeles limit opponents to 18.5 points per game, leading the NFL.

Now they'll try to elevate the franchise back to the upper-echelon in the NFC after trading for quarterback Matthew Stafford in the offseason. Stafford's desire to push the ball downfield should fit better stylistically with McVay.

"If the league's top scoring defense can avoid completely falling off the cliff, this should be the best team in the NFC West," White told SportsLine. "If the key players on both sides of the ball stay healthy, this team could challenge for a trip to the Super Bowl."

