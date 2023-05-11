The 2023 NFL schedule has officially been released, and the New York Giants have quite a tall task ahead of them. The Giants begin the season at home on "Sunday Night Football" against the Dallas Cowboys, then head out west for two straight games -- including a short week -- in Weeks 2 and 3 and won't have a bye until Week 13. That's not the tough part, though.

The daunting task ahead of the Giants after beginning the season at home is that they play seven of their next nine games on the road, making them the first team to be forced to play on the road seven times in the first 10 weeks of the season since the NFL reinstated bye weeks in 1990. The NFL had never forced a team to play on the road in seven of the first 10 weeks OR in seven of their first 10 games. Congratulations ... Giants?

Four prime-time games highlight the slate, as well as a date with their stadium partners, the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers.

The Giants are coming off a better-than-expected season (reaching the divisional round of the NFC playoffs) in 2022 and have high hopes for 2023. After making the playoffs in 2022 -- their first postseason appearance in six years -- under first-year head coach, Brian Daboll, the Giants had a successful offseason and should take another step forward in 2023, especially if they can get running back Saquon Barkley signed to a new deal, but it won't be easy.

Below is the full schedule for the 2023 season:

Full 2023 schedule