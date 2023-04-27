It's finally here. The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off today, and all 32 teams are in the process of finalizing their draft boards. This event is much more important than free agency. Acquiring young, cheaper talent is the largest building block when it comes to the makeup of a team. There is value to be found in all seven rounds, and it's up to the general managers and their scouts to find it.

Of course, there's pressure on every NFL team to score in the draft, but there's more pressure on some teams compared to others. Whether they have a dozen picks at their disposal or are on the brink of a rebuild, what happens later this month directly affects the course of every franchise.

Below, we will break down five NFC teams that must ace the 2023 NFL Draft, for one reason or another.

Let's start with the team that picks first. The Panthers traded two first-round picks, two second-round picks and wideout D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears for the right to make the first selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. With this pick, Frank Reich and Scott Fitterer will select their new franchise quarterback. Better pick the right one.

C.J. Stroud is probably the most polished prospect in this class, but will he have the best career? Bryce Young was seen as the top pick in the draft until fairly recently. There's no doubt he's talented, but some have questions about his frame. Anthony Richardson has a Cam Newton-like ceiling, although he's raw. Does Carolina risk it with him at No. 1 overall?

There's more than just the quarterback. Carolina needs to add another wide receiver and a tight end. While the defense is talented, and a unit Reich referred to as the Panthers' "secret sauce," it could use a pass rusher, linebacker and cornerback.

The Panthers need to get the Frank Reich era started off right. The NFC South is wide open with the retirement of Tom Brady. The Panthers could be better than people anticipate in 2023, but it all hinges on the draft.

Jordan Love, come on down. Aaron Rodgers is expected to be dealt to the New York Jets in the coming months, so this is the beginning of a new era. Love showed some flashes in very, very limited action in 2022. He led two scoring drives in the fourth quarter vs. the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12, and completed 6 of 9 passes for 113 yards and one touchdown. Protecting him, surrounding him with weapons and giving him a stout defense to hold down the other side of the ball is very important for the Packers in 2023. Especially when you consider that their three division rivals are improving.

Specifically, Ron Rivera needs a good draft. He rubbed the fan base the wrong way last year by benching Taylor Heinicke late in the season and reinserting Carson Wentz into the starting lineup, who used his second chance to throw three interceptions in a loss to the Cleveland Browns, eliminating the Commanders from playoff contention. To top it all off, Rivera then got sarcastic with reporters afterwards, and acted like he didn't know his team had been eliminated from the postseason.

The Commanders finished in last place in the division last year, and the NFC East is just getting better. The Eagles showed they are a Super Bowl contender, the New York Giants are surging with Brian Daboll and the Dallas Cowboys have won 12 games in each of the last two seasons. The Commanders need to win the draft to keep pace in a tough division, and show what could soon be new ownership that the franchise is on the right track.

The Lions finally turned the corner in 2022. They didn't make the playoffs, but Dan Campbell led Detroit to its first winning season since 2017, and kept the rival Packers out of the playoffs in a thrilling regular-season finale that will likely be Aaron Rodgers' final game with the Pack. The Minnesota Vikings took the division in 2022, but oddmakers have the Lions favored to steal the NFC North crown in 2023.

Detroit holds four picks in the first two rounds (eight overall), and defense will likely be a priority. The Lions had the No. 4 offense in the NFL last year, but the worst defense. Scoring a star pass rusher at No. 6 overall would be ideal, and then maybe following that up with an offensive weapon at No. 18 overall. The Lions also could trade down and acquire more draft ammunition.

The Lions are clearly on the right track, but this is the time to capitalize and build on that momentum. Fans have reason to be excited for this squad.

The Seahawks aren't a team that has pressure on them to win the draft in order to save the head coach's job or save them from a rebuild, but much like the Lions, this is a great opportunity to build upon the success they had last year. When you possess the kind of draft capital Seattle does, you can't let it go to waste.

The Jets had the Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year last season, but the Seahawks may have had the best draft class from top to bottom. They found a Pro Bowl cornerback, two starting offensive tackles and what appears to be a star running back as well. Can you imagine if John Schneider puts together another class like that?

The San Francisco 49ers are favored to win the division again, but the Seahawks are right behind them. Seattle holds a whopping 10 selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, and the front office has several options. They could trade up and secure a quarterback in the first round to serve behind Geno Smith, or they could trade down to acquire even more picks.

The Seahawks shocked the NFL world in 2022. If they create another impressive draft class this year, the sky is the limit. I did a seven-round Seahawks mock draft recently. Check that out, here.