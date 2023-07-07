The major roster-building period of the offseason is in the rearview mirror and teams across the NFL are now resting up before they report to training camp later this month. While we wait for some real action to unfold, now is as good of a time as ever to scope the betting market and see who the oddsmakers currently like to hoist the Lombardi trophy at the commencement of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

As you may expect, the Kansas City Chiefs, fresh off their Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, own the best odds to win it all again at +600. Those odds have held strong dating back to before the NFL Draft, so K.C. continues to be in a prime position to repeat in the eyes of the oddsmakers.

Meanwhile, the Jets' chances took flight with the addition of a future Hall of Famer in Aaron Rodgers. They began the offseason at +3500, tied for the 10th-best odds, but they have since risen to sixth with +1500 odds now that Rodgers is in the building. The only teams with shorter odds than the Jets are the Chiefs (+600), the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles (+750), the NFC runner-up San Francisco 49ers (+850) and Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills (+900).

Another club that has seen a noticeable rise since the end of May has been the Baltimore Ravens. At that juncture of the offseason, they were +2500 to win the Super Bowl and are now slotted just behind the Jets and Cowboys at +2200.

Here's a full rundown of every team's odds to win Super Bowl LVIII next season, from the Chiefs and Eagles at the top, down to the Texans at the bottom.

All odds via Caesars Sportsbook

While the Jets may have risen up the odds with the addition of Rodgers, when Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks like him are traded by the team they reached the mountaintop with in the past, they typically don't make it back to the big game. Time will tell if New York can defy history.