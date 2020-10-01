The Baltimore Ravens dished out big bucks to cornerback Marlon Humphrey on Thursday, making their former first-round draft pick one of the highest-paid players at his position. It wasn't the first lucrative deal to come to fruition this year, despite looming concerns about a reduced 2021 salary cap, with Alvin Kamara, Dalvin Cook, Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey and Robert Woods among star players to land extensions this fall. Odds are the Humphrey deal won't be the last big extension, either.

Which players could be next up for new deals? Here are seven logical candidates:

Allen Robinson CHI • WR • 12 TAR 31 REC 18 REC YDs 230 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Robinson and the Bears have had an on-again, off-again relationship in terms of contract talks, but it's clear both sides would prefer to shore up a long-term agreement. The wideout also just got more incentive to both produce and stick around: Nick Foles. Chicago's quarterback change should unlock even more opportunity for Robinson, who's long proven to be WR1 material in Windy City.

Free agent: 2021

Potential extension terms: Four years, $77 million

Chris Godwin TB • WR • 14 TAR 13 REC 11 REC YDs 143 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

This year's early-season injuries may hold things up a bit, but there's no question the Bucs would like to have Godwin locked up alongside Mike Evans. He's been a surefire big-play weapon when on the field in a full-time role. Who knows if Bruce Arians and/or Tom Brady will be around beyond 2021, but Godwin is the kind of young No. 1 target who can last into the next regime.

Free agent: 2021

Potential extension terms: Four years, $70.5 million

Kenny Golladay DET • WR • 19 TAR 7 REC 6 REC YDs 57 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Like Godwin, Golladay's early-season injuries may have thrown a slight wrench into negotiations, but his value is even more apparent in Detroit, where -- with or without Matt Patricia, Matthew Stafford and whomever else may or may not return as the Lions enter another inevitable rebuild -- he is far and away the team's No. 1 WR, if not one of the two best pass catchers in the division.

Free agent: 2021

Potential extension terms: Five years, $97.5 million

Jonnu Smith TEN • TE • 81 TAR 20 REC 13 REC YDs 181 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

The Titans are a ground-and-pound team, and they've already committed to both Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry for the near future. Smith is the natural next step in terms of locking up core pieces of a run-first, play-action attack. He's young. He's tough. He may never put up gaudy numbers in Tennessee, but you can bet Mike Vrabel will pay to keep him around.

Free agent: 2021

Potential extension terms: Four years, $39 million

The Packers have several candidates for new deals, including corner Jaire Alexander, but no one seems readier for a handsome reward than Bakhtiari, who's been one of the NFL's best pass blockers for a while now. His protection has helped Aaron Rodgers off to a blazing-hot start to 2020, and he's also young enough to keep this All-Pro performance up for another half-decade or more.

Free agent: 2021

Potential extension terms: Five years, $87.5 million

Stanley could've easily seen this week's headlines about a big Ravens extension and assumed his agent had struck a deal in private, because he is -- or should be -- Baltimore's top priority outside of Lamar Jackson. He's got room for growth, but he's also the team's top blocker for Jackson, a perennial MVP talent. And at age 26, he's just entering what could be a decade-long prime.

Free agent: 2021

Potential extension terms: Four years, $89 million

The Saints could be in some trouble as they try to balance deals for Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk, Marcus Davenport and Marcus Williams, but they also just manipulated the cap to sign Alvin Kamara when many thought that impossible. And they know the value of a (mostly) shutdown corner. Lattimore isn't perfect, but the market (see: Jalen Ramsey, Marlon Humphrey) dictates a huge payday.

Free agent: 2022

Potential extension terms: Five years, $97.5 million