Four days after his surprise firing by the Dolphins, Brian Flores is officially one of the top candidates for head coaching vacancies around the NFL. Amid rumors of his interest in the Giants' head coaching job, the 40-year-old Flores interviewed with both the Bears and Texans for their own head coach openings on Friday, as the teams announced.

Chicago fired coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace immediately following its 2021 season. They have been busy pursuing potential successors in the days since, reportedly either scheduling, conducting or requesting interviews with ex-Eagles coach Doug Pederson, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

The Texans, meanwhile, just announced Thursday the dismissal of coach David Culley, who went 4-13 in his first and only season atop the staff. Houston is just kicking off its head coach search under GM Nick Caserio, with Patriots assistants Josh McDaniels and Jerod Mayo reportedly among early targets to replace Culley.

Flores is fresh off a 9-8 season leading the Dolphins, who hired him in 2019 to rebuild the team from the ground up. He led Miami to a 10-6 finish the year prior, in Tua Tagovailoa's rookie season at quarterback. Finishing his three-year Dolphins tenure with a 24-25 overall record, he ranks among the top NFL head coaches to come from the Bill Belichick coaching tree.