Bears vs. Redskins odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 79-53 run

The Chicago Bears will try to get their offense on track on Monday Night Football when they face the winless Washington Redskins at FedEx Field. After two weeks, the Bears (1-1) rank 30th in the NFL in total offense at 263.5 yards per game. Only the struggling Miami Dolphins and the Sam Darnold-less New York Jets are worse. Last week, Chicago managed just 273 yards against Denver, but escaped with a 16-14 win on a 53-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro as time expired. Meanwhile, the Redskins (0-2) are looking for their first win of the season after losing to the Eagles and Cowboys. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Chicago is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Redskins odds, and the over-under for total points scored is 41.

The model has factored in that Chicago's defense has not regressed under new defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano. A year after leading the NFL in scoring defense (17.7 points per game), the Bears rank second in the NFL in yards allowed per play (4.4), third in scoring defense (12.0) and fourth in total defense (292.5). Linebacker Roquan Smith is a big reason for the unit's success. Last week, he had 13 tackles against Denver, tied for third-most in the league.

The model also has taken into consideration that Washington's defense is not the caliber of Green Bay's or Denver's, which Chicago faced in Weeks 1 and 2. Thanks to a lack of pressure, the Redskins are allowing an eye-popping 455.0 yards per game, third-most in the NFL.

Even so, Chicago isn't guaranteed to cover the Bears vs. Redskins spread on Monday Night Football.

Through two weeks, Washington's passing game has been rock solid. Quarterback Case Keenum has completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 601 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions, while rookie receiver Terry McLaurin has 10 catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns. He's one of only two receivers since 2007 to have at least 60 yards receiving and a touchdown in his first two NFL games (Calvin Johnson is the other).

In addition, the model has taken into account that Washington has been competitive against NFC East foes that made the playoffs last year: the Eagles and Cowboys. In fact, the Redskins led both games early before fading late. It's possible that Washington already has played two teams better than Chicago.

