The Week 5 addition of "Sunday Night Football" between the Dallas Cowboys and their playoff nemesis, the San Francisco 49ers was, to be blunt, an unmitigated disaster. They lost 42-10, committed four turnovers to the 49ers' one, only mustered eight first downs to the 49ers' 25, were outgained 421 to 197 in total yards and lost the time of possession battle by just under 15 minutes, an entire quarter, 37:05-22:55.

The 32-point loss on Sunday is the largest of the series as well as the largest defeat the Cowboys have suffered with Dak Prescott as their staring quarterback. The defeat is also the second-worst of McCarthy's NFL head-coaching career, trailing only a 35-0 loss he suffered in Week 11 of the 2006 season against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in his first year leading the Green Bay Packers. Given that the Cowboys won 38-3 against the Patriots a week ago, their Week 5 meltdown is the fourth-biggest defeat a week after a 35-point victory since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

Cowboys 2022 Second-Team All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who led Dallas with four catches and 49 receiving yards, kept it real when asked what happened after the game concluded.

"We got blown out tonight," Lamb said postgame on Sunday.

The 49ers limited Cowboys to an alarming eight total yards on their first four drives, forcing three three-and-outs and a fumble. That allowed San Francisco to race out to a 14-0 lead before Dallas even recorded a first down.

"We didn't establish a rhythm, " Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said postgame on Sunday. "We couldn't get the run game going. We didn't get the run game going. It was tough to get completions. When that's the case and you're not getting first downs putting yourself in third and manageable, a position we would like to be in, it's always going to be tough. It's a tough business. When you're stepping on your own feet against a team like that, you're only making it harder. Against a team like that, it's damn near impossible."

After the Cowboys finally got on the board, via a 26-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to wide receiver/return man KaVontae Turpin, the 49ers imposed their will once again. Dallas' final eight drives went as follows: punt, end of first half, field goal (50 yards), interception, interception, interception, punt and turnover on downs. The Cowboys fell behind early Sunday night, and Prescott pressed too much, throwing three interceptions -- two very ugly -- one 26-yard touchdown to receiver/return man KaVontae Turpin and 153 yards on 14 of 24 passing.

"I think when we have established a rhythm, that has been something to lean on with our tempo, changing up our personnel and putting pressure on the other team," Prescott said. "It starts with getting one first down…. It's tough to overcome. You feel like you are stepping on your own feet. When you get a first down like we did on I think our fourth possession [it was their fifth], we got better. You look at the rest of the game, it was either three-and-outs or the turnover spree that I started."

Week 5 marks the Cowboys second embarrassing defeat of the season to go along with a 28-16 upset loss at the previously winless Arizona Cardinals back in Week 3. With the rollercoaster-like nature of the Cowboys "Texas Coast" offense in head coach Mike McCarthy's first season as Dallas' offensive play-caller, frustrations are beginning to show.

Cowboys this season



WEEKS 1-4 WEEK 5 AT 49ERS W-L 3-1 L, 42-10 Points scored 124 10 Points Allowed 41 42 Opponent W-L 5-15* 5-0

* Giants, Jets, Cardinals, Patriots

"We got to be complete," Lamb said. "We can't go out there one week and look like a super team and then the following week shit the bed."

When asked what the Cowboys' offensive identity is this season, he provided a damning answer.

"I don't know," Lamb said.

When asked the follow-up question of if Lamb should know five weeks into a 17-game season, Lamb provided a similar asnwer. Should he know five weeks into the season?

"I guess so," he said. "I don't know."

Lastly when Lamb was asked how they find said identity, he answered once again with dejected frustration.

"I don't know."

McCarthy said postgame that not having a "balance" between run and pass was right up there with not converting "manageable" third downs in the first half. The Cowboys totaled just two carries for five yards in the first quarter, one of which ended up as a lost fumble by Pro Bowl running back Tony Pollard. The team totaled 21 rushing yards on seven carries in the first half altogether as Dallas entered the locker room with a 14-point deficit, 21-7. The second half wasn't much better as they could only muster 36 rushing yards on 12 carries, which threw off their ideal game script tremendously. However when zooming out to look at how different McCarthy's offense is from former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is now in the same role with the Los Angeles Chargers, it's apparent there isn't much of a difference at all through the first quarter of the season.

When you remove non-offensive scores, of which the Cowboys have four this season, and take the temperature of the Dallas offense, they're averaging 21.2 offensive points per game this season, down 5.2 points per game from last season. One of McCarthy's big philosophical assertions about his offense versus Moore's was that he "wanted to run the damn ball." That was said in the context of maintaining possession and not wearing out his defense. So far, the Cowboys are running the football at essentially the same rate as they did in Moore's offense. Meanwhile, the Chargers are averaging five more points per game with Moore (27. 5 in 2023 vs. 22.5 in 2022) while quarterback Justin Herbert has increased his average pass length to 8.8 in 2023, the fifth-longest in the NFL, after averaging 6.4 last season, the third-shortest in the NFL

Cowboys offense last 2 seasons



2022 2023 Offensive PPG 26.4 21.2* Total YPG 354.9 327.4* Yards/Play 5.4 4.9* Run Pct 37.1% 36.9%



What also didn't help matters on Sunday night was the predictability of how McCarthy and his offense went about attempting to attack the 49ers uber-talented and disciplined defense. Plays under center were mostly runs while plays out of the shotgun were mostly passes. Dallas ran play-action on 10.2% of their offensive plays, the ninth-lowest rate in the league in Week 5. The Cowboys didn't run any plays with motion in Week 5, and their 40.2% motion rate this season ranks 21st in the league. McCarthy was very complimentary of how 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan used motion and their run game, featuring perhaps the NFL's most complete running back in Christian McCaffrey.

"I thought they played at a high level," McCarthy said. "It starts with the run and the things that come off of that. I think they do an excellent job with the motions, the double shifts and motions. I thought he played extremely well and made some big-time throws tonight."

McCarthy may want to take a page out of Shanahan's playbook quickly in order to help Prescott see his receivers schemed open and lower his quarterback's degree of difficulty on each play. However, it's also not all on the scheme. Prescott missed a wide-open Lamb when he threw his first pick of the game on a throw to receiver Michael Gallup.

"We know how we've gotta approach it," Prescott said of handling what comes next after an embarrassing primetime performance. "We know what's gonna come from this outside of our building, so it's about locking arms. Something we've always hung our hat on is our culture, our brotherhood within the locker room. Now more than ever, we're gonna be tested on that."

Their next test involves going head-to-head with Moore and the Los Angeles Chargers back on the West Coast at SoFi Stadium for "Monday Night Football." That will provide another opportunity for a litmus test of what the Cowboys offensive identity is aiming to be.